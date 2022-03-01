Madison La Follette, DeForest lead area boys basketball teams in final Associated Press poll

Big Eight Conference champion Madison La Follette rose two spots to No. 6 in Division 1, and Badger East Conference champion DeForest moved up two spots to No. 5 in Division 2 in the final Associated Press boys basketball poll of the season, it was announced Tuesday.
Oregon entered the Division 1 boys basketball poll at No. 10. (However, that was an error in the poll because Oregon is a Division 2 school and should have been listed in Division 2.)
The Panthers finished the regular season with a 20-4 record, and are riding a 13-game winning streak heading into the postseason. Oregon hasn't lost since a 65-64 decision to Mount Horeb on Jan. 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Here is The Associated Press prep boys basketball poll for the week of March 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Neenah (8);23-1;80;1
2. Mequon Homestead;22-2;70;3
3. De Pere;22-2;61;4
4. Menomonee Falls;21-3;54;2
5. Appleton East;20-4;48;6
6. Madison La Follette;17-4;36;8
7. Brookfield Central;19-5;35;7
8. Eau Claire Memorial;19-4;29;9
9. Waukesha South;19-5; 9;5
10. Oregon;20-4; 8;NR
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Franklin 2, Arrowhead 2, Racine Case 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. La Crosse Central (5);23-1;76;1;
2. Pewaukee (3);21-3;75;2
3. Wisconsin Lutheran;22-2;65;3
4. Westosha Central;21-2;54;5
5. DeForest;20-4;43;7
6. Mosinee;22-2;34;6
7. Ashwaubenon;20-4;29;9
8. Whitnall;21-3;23;4
9. Fox Valley Lutheran;21-3;18;10
10. Milton;19-5;16;8
Others receiving votes: Monroe 3, Oshkosh North 3.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. West Salem (8);22-1;80;1
2. Lake Country Lutheran;22-2;71;2
3. Prescott;22-2;60;3
4. Saint Thomas More;21-3;55;4
5. Brillion;22-2;51;5
6. Dodgeville;21-3;34;6
7. Freedom;20-4;29;9
8. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;19-4;25;7
9. Northwestern;21-3;19;8
10. Whitefish Bay Dominican;19-5;12;10
Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2, Racine St. Catherine's 1, Columbus 1, Madison Edgewood 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Sheboygan Lutheran (6);23-1;78;1
2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2);20-3;70;2
3. River Ridge;23-1;58;3
4. Cuba City;22-2;55;5
5. Iola-Scandinavia;24-0;48;6
6. Manitowoc Roncalli;20-3;36;7
7. Mineral Point;21-3;33;4
8. Onalaska Luther;21-2;32;8
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;19-5;13;T9
10. Stratford; 20-4;10;T9
Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's Springs 4, Howards Grove 2, Saint Mary Catholic 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Randolph (8);21-2;80;1
2. Wauzeka-Steuben;23-0;71;2
3. Reedsville;22-2;65;3
4. Flambeau;23-1;53;5
5. Columbus Catholic;20-4;38;4
(tie) 6. Oakfield;19-5;37;8
(tie) 6. Bangor;19-4;37;7
8. Hurley;18-4;26;6
9. Newman Catholic;17-7;18;9
10. Seneca;18-3; 5;NR
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 4, Wabeno-Laona 3, Athens 1, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 1, Southwestern 1.
Boys basketball preview: Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves, Portage's Cooper Roberts among 10 players to know in Badger West
Gabe McReynolds, sr., F, Baraboo
One of the few bright spots for the Thunderbirds, McReynolds had a breakthrough junior campaign last winter. The 6-foot-6 forward finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.3 points per game. It was a stark increase from a sophomore season in which McReynolds posted just 3.4 points per game. With good size, length and a powerful motor as one of the Baraboo football team’s top pass rushers, McReynolds will be a load for opposing big men to try and handle.
Jackson Trudgeon, sr., G, Madison Edgewood
The Crusaders undergo plenty of turnover this season but have a number of athletic players to fill those holes. Chief among them is Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin football priority walk-on recruit who is coming off a stellar senior football season in which he was a two-way small school honorable mention all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. The 6-1 guard averaged 4.4 points last year mostly coming off the bench.
J.T. Seagreaves, sr., F, Monroe
A key cog in the Cheesemakers machine since his freshman year, Seagreaves looks primed for his biggest season yet after garnering all-region honors last year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. The 6-6 forward, who holds NCAA Division II offers from Hillsdale, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan, but will play football at UW, can punish teams around the basket and behind the arc. Seagreaves nearly averaged a double-double last winter scoring 15.3 points per game while grabbing 8.7 rebound and dishing out 1.6 assists. He broke the 20-point mark four times, including a three-game stretch in the season that saw him post a season-high 24 points in an 83-51 win over New Glarus.
Carson Leuzinger, sr., G, Monroe
Leuzinger gives the Cheesemakers a steady hand in their backcourt to complement Seagreaves down low. An honorable mention all-state and second-team all-region selection last season, the 6-foot guard enters his third year as a starter for coach Brian Bassett. Leuzinger has plenty of speed, skill and aggression to penetrate opposing defenses to the tune of 15.1 points per game last season. He’s an equally good distributor, too, averaging a team-high 5.4 assists per game. Leuzinger hit the 20-point mark six times last season, including four straight games in which he nearly recorded three double-doubles.
Paul Matthews, sr., G, Mount Horeb
The Vikings have plenty of holes to fill this winter but some capable players ready to fill the void. Matthews will be one of the top choices that coach Todd Nesheim turns to after a successful, albeit brief, season last year. In the Vikings’ seven games last season, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.9 points per game, including a pair of double-digit performances with a season-high 15 points coming in a 68-37 loss to Monona Grove.
Ryne Panzer, sr., G, Oregon
On a senior-laden team last season, Panzer did a lot of heavy lifting for the Panthers and he’ll again be called upon to spearhead a challenge for the league title. The 6-1 guard is in his fourth varsity season and showed he’s someone to be reckoned with last year, racking up a team-high 19.2 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Panzer scored 20 or more points four times, including a career-high 29 and 10 rebounds in a 66-56 win over Monona Grove last season. More performances like that can be expected this winter.
Cooper Roberts, sr., G, Portage
Roberts saw time as just a sophomore but really came into his own last season for the Warriors and coach Darrin Berger. The 6-foot guard averaged a team-high 16.2 points per game, an increase of nearly 11 points from his sophomore season, and was a threat to go off any given night thanks to his speed and ability to slice and finish at the rim, as well as shoot from behind the arc. Roberts scored 20 or more points eight times, including a career-high 29 in a 73-39 romp over Dodgeville.
Erik Brouette, sr., G, Portage
Joining Roberts in the Warriors backcourt is another steady hand in Brouette. After transferring from Pardeeville early in the season as a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 guard was forced to play just JV his first season in black and orange. He more than made up for it last year, though, averaging a second-best 14.4 points and chipping in 4.2 rebounds. Like his backcourt counterpart, Brouette can hurt you off the dribble but he’s a lethal 3-point shooter in transition and the half court. He scored 20 or more points six times, including a career-high 22 twice.
Jack Campbell, sr., G, Reedsburg
While the Beavers didn’t turn in a great season overall last year, Campbell made a good first impression in his first varsity campaign. The 6-2 guard will look to follow that up this winter under first-year head coach Tanner Schieve. The incoming coach has a good sample size from Campbell, who played in 17 of the Beavers’ 20 games last season, averaging 5.8 points per game. He scored in double-figures three times, including a career-high 12 points in a season-ending 72-64 loss to Portage.
Devin Kerska, jr., G, Sauk Prairie
Even as just a sophomore, Kerska saw plenty of playing time for the Eagles and coach Sean McGann last winter. That should pay big dividends this season as he looks to take on a larger role his fall following a strong opening act. The 6-foot guard averaged 5.1 points per game last season coming off the bench, including a career-high 12 points in a 48-30 win over Baraboo. As just one of four varsity returnees, that experience will be extremely important.