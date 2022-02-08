 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Madison La Follette continues to rise in AP boys basketball rankings

  • 0
012722_prepbasketball_04-01272022212322

La Follette head boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson agrees with a call by the referees during the first half against Madison Eastside at La Follette High School in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

Madison La Follette rose one spot to No. 5 in The Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball poll released Tuesday.

The Lancers (13-3, 12-2 Big Eight) are on a four-game winning streak after losing back-to-back games to Middleton and Sun Prairie. The Lancers were victorious on the road last Friday and Saturday over Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker, respectively.

Sun Prairie (No. 10) enters the top 10 in Division 1, taking Middleton's place. DeForest (No. 10) fell one spot in Division 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 8, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (9);19-1;90;1

2. De Pere;18-1;80;2

3. Menomonee Falls;16-2;72;3

4. Homestead;17-2;62;4

5. Madison La Follette;13-3;50;6

6. Eau Claire Memorial;16-3;45;7

7. Waukesha South;15-4;35;8

8. Appleton East;16-4;27;5

9. Brookfield Central; 13-5;11;9

10. Sun Prairie;12-6;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Case 5, Waunakee 4, River Falls 2, Marshfield 2, Middleton 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (6);18-1;85;2

2. Whitnall;17-1;73;3

3. Pewaukee (2);15-3;71;4;

4. Wisconsin Lutheran; 16-2;64;1

5. Milton;16-2;49;5

6. Monroe;16-2;39;6

7. Ashwaubenon;17-1;33;8

8. Westosha Central;16-2;30;7

9. Mosinee (1);18-1;28;10

10. DeForest;14-4;16;9

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 3.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Lake Country Lutheran (6);19-1;87;1

2. West Salem (2);18-1;80;3

3. Brillion (1);18-1;66;2

4. Prescott; 16-2;61;4

5. Saint Thomas More;16-3;54;7

6. Freedom;16-3;47;8

7. Lakeside Lutheran;14-4;28;5

8. Dodgeville;15-3;26;10

9. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;15-4;17;6

10. Northwestern;14-3;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Whitefish Bay Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 4, Columbus 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Sheboygan Lutheran (6);17-1;85;1

2. Cuba City (1);18-1;80;2

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1);16-3;69;3

4. River Ridge;18-1;62;5

5. Mineral Point;17-2;51;6

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);17-0;38;T7

7. Onalaska Luther;17-2;27;T7

8. Manitowoc Roncalli;15-3;32;4

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;13-3;28;9

10. Stratford;16-3;5;10

Others receiving votes: Marathon 4, Saint Mary Catholic 2, Darlington 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsville (3);17-1;83;2

2. Randolph (5);16-2;82;1

3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1);19-0;76;3

4. Hurley;14-2;56;5

5. Columbus Catholic;14-3;48;6

6. Bangor;16-3;45;7

7. Flambeau;19-0;42;9

8. Green Bay NEW Lutheran;14-3;32;4

9. Oakfield;14-4;18;10

10. Oshkosh Lourdes;12-5;4;8

(tie) Waukesha Newman Catholic;14-6;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Athens 3, Hustisford 1, Cassville 1

