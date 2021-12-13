Madison Edgewood, McFarland boys basketball to play at Bucks' arena in 'once in a lifetime' opportunity

“This is going to be super extra cool because of the Bucks coming off a world championship,” Zwettler said. “This will be the first time in a few years that we’re playing in a special venue like this.”

“I’m going to enjoy the heck out of it,” Meinholdt said. “You get to be on an NBA court where so many different NBA greats have played on.

“It’s just going to be a really cool experience, you kind of compare it to playing at Lambeau Field or even Camp Randall.”

After the game, both teams and the fans in attendance will have to exit, as the arena staff will prepare for the Bucks' home game against the Memphia Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Edgewood and McFarland’s players, staff members and their families will return that evening to watch the game.

“It’s going to be a great team-bonding day,” Zwettler said. “We’re going to go out to dinner together (after playing), and then we’re going to come back and watch the Bucks together.

“We’re excited about it, and given everything we’ve been through the past two years, to have this kind of opportunity is going to be a breath of fresh air.”