Madison Edgewood, McFarland boys basketball to play at Bucks' arena in 'once in a lifetime' opportunity

It is rare for any high school basketball player to have the chance to compete on an NBA court.
Madison Edgewood and McFarland’s boys teams will meet in a non-conference game 1:20 p.m. Jan. 19 at Fiserv Forum, home to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, as part of the team's 2021-22 Prep Series.
“The Bucks started this program a couple years ago where they reach out to high schools in the state of Wisconsin, girls and boys, and offer dates where you can come to Fiserv Forum and play a game,” Edgewood coach and athletic director Chris Zwettler said. “This was supposed to be McFarland’s home game, and they needed to be willing to give that up, which (their staff) was very excited about doing.”
McFarland coach Jeff Meinholdt credited Zwettler for working with the Bucks and then reaching out to him to set this up.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our players,” Meinholdt said. “This is our very first time, to my knowledge (playing in an NBA arena), and it’s my 16th year at McFarland.”
Zwettler said Edgewood had chances before to play in college arenas in recent years and even the Bucks' former home, the Bradley Center, 25 years ago. This one is a little different.
“This is going to be super extra cool because of the Bucks coming off a world championship,” Zwettler said. “This will be the first time in a few years that we’re playing in a special venue like this.”
“I’m going to enjoy the heck out of it,” Meinholdt said. “You get to be on an NBA court where so many different NBA greats have played on.
“It’s just going to be a really cool experience, you kind of compare it to playing at Lambeau Field or even Camp Randall.”
After the game, both teams and the fans in attendance will have to exit, as the arena staff will prepare for the Bucks' home game against the Memphia Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Edgewood and McFarland’s players, staff members and their families will return that evening to watch the game.
“It’s going to be a great team-bonding day,” Zwettler said. “We’re going to go out to dinner together (after playing), and then we’re going to come back and watch the Bucks together.
“We’re excited about it, and given everything we’ve been through the past two years, to have this kind of opportunity is going to be a breath of fresh air.”
Zwettler said both teams must sell $3,000 in Bucks tickets priced at $50-$60 apiece, which equals 50-60 tickets per school. The tickets will be in the lower bowl and do include admission to the high school game.
Zwettler said he will purchase 20 himself for friends and family, and already knows a family who wants to buy 21.
Fans looking to attend can order tickets at fevo.me/edgewood22 with the promo code crusaders. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 19.
