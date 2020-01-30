You are the owner of this article.
Madison East plans ceremony Saturday night to honor Pat Richter, the late Milton McPike
Madison East plans ceremony Saturday night to honor Pat Richter, the late Milton McPike

Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67

Sun Prairie's Colin Schaefer tries to get past Madison East's Keonte Jones in the first period, as East takes on Sun Prairie in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference high school boys basketball on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Madison East High School.

 Greg Dixon

Madison East has scheduled a ceremony Saturday night to celebrate the re-opening of its renovated fieldhouse, Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness said.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Big Eight Conference boys basketball game between Madison Memorial and host Madison East at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Rogness said the ceremony will recognize the donors that helped make the renovation and entry addition possible, re-dedicate the fieldhouse as a whole to former principal Milt McPike and dedicate the basketball court in honor of Pat Richter.

The official name is the Pat Richter Court at the Milton L. McPike Fieldhouse.

Richter is a Madison East graduate. He was a standout athlete at the University of Wisconsin and earned All-American (1961-62) and academic All-American (1962) honors as a tight end in football. He played in the NFL with the Washington Redskins from 1963-71. As UW athletic director, he helped bring the Badgers success on the playing field, particularly through his coaching hires, and helped create a financial surplus for what had been an ailing athletic department.

McPike, an educator, coach and former NFL player, was East’s principal for 23 years, from 1979 to 2002. East’s Fieldhouse was named after McPike in 2005. He died in 2008.

Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins is a 1985 graduate of Madison East. 

Madison East also is playing host to a game at 7:15 p.m. Thursday (tonight), when the Purgolders take on Madison West. 

Madison Memorial plays host to Big Eight leader and top-ranked Madison La Follette at 7:15 p.m. Thursday (tonight). 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

