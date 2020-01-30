Madison East plans ceremony Saturday night to honor Pat Richter, the late Milton McPike

Madison East has scheduled a ceremony Saturday night to celebrate the re-opening of its renovated fieldhouse, Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness said.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Big Eight Conference boys basketball game between Madison Memorial and host Madison East at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Rogness said the ceremony will recognize the donors that helped make the renovation and entry addition possible, re-dedicate the fieldhouse as a whole to former principal Milt McPike and dedicate the basketball court in honor of Pat Richter.

The official name is the Pat Richter Court at the Milton L. McPike Fieldhouse.

Richter is a Madison East graduate. He was a standout athlete at the University of Wisconsin and earned All-American (1961-62) and academic All-American (1962) honors as a tight end in football. He played in the NFL with the Washington Redskins from 1963-71. As UW athletic director, he helped bring the Badgers success on the playing field, particularly through his coaching hires, and helped create a financial surplus for what had been an ailing athletic department.

McPike, an educator, coach and former NFL player, was East’s principal for 23 years, from 1979 to 2002. East’s Fieldhouse was named after McPike in 2005. He died in 2008.