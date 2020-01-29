Lake Mills' state-ranked boys and girls basketball teams create buzz

“It’s a fun community,” said Wagner, a guard. “We all support each other. It has changed a lot. I remember going to (girls) games and there was no student section and the bleachers wouldn’t be full.”

Siska — who took over a team that had won two games in 2016-17, including none in conference play — said he believed the youthful L-Cats could develop into a special group when he first saw the players in the gym.

They won five games in his first season and 17 last year when Lodi and Lake Mills, with a roster of sophomores and freshmen, tied for the Capitol North crown. It was Lake Mills’ first league title in girls basketball, Siska said.

“Every one of them has gotten better,” Siska said, adding: "It starts in the offseason. They work their tails off in the offseason. … They are all in the gym all the time and they are seeing the fruits of their labor.”

That labor includes considerable time spent in the weight room and on the court, working on their shooting and skills.

“It’s our work ethic,” the 5-foot-5 Wagner said. “We all work really hard. We push each other.”