Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest oust Monona Grove in regional final basketball game

MONONA — Junior Jaelyn Derlein is making the most of her return with the DeForest girls basketball team.

Derlein scored a game-high 17 points to lead DeForest to a 58-36 win against Monona Grove on Saturday in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.

The 5-foot-7 guard competed in her fourth game after sitting out 12 games with a lower-back injury. Derlein has scored 40 points in back-to-back victories.

DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said that Derlein’s energy and talent are yielding benefits in the postseason.

“She’s getting her legs underneath her a bit more — and she’s her own worst critic sometimes,” Schwenn said. “She does have the ability to score and make her teammates better.”

The third-seeded Norskies (16-10) will play at top-seeded Reedsburg on Thursday in a sectional semifinal.

The Beavers (26-0) routed McFarland 104-77 in their regional final on Saturday. Reedsburg is the top-ranked team in the WisSports.net Division 2 rankings and Associated Press poll.

Senior guard Avery Poole delivered a team-high 15 points — and was 9-for-10 on free throws — for second-seeded Monona Grove (14-10), which only managed to score three field goals in the second half.

Poole gave the Silver Eagles a spark late in the first half. She hit two free throws to pull Monona Grove within 26-24 with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left.

Poole’s layup on a drive tied the score at 26 with 4:42 to go.

But a slew of turnovers thwarted the Silver Eagles’ momentum in the opening half.

Norskies sophomore guard Rylan Oberg scored 15 first-half points to pace DeForest to a 34-28 halftime lead.

The Norskies strung together a 23-2 run over 4:50 to open and dominate the second half. Derlein delivered DeForest’s first three baskets.

Monona Grove assistant coach Jody Grossman said that first-half foul trouble, combined with the Norskies’ defense, caused problems. DeForest and Monona Grove were assessed 15 fouls a piece in the opening half.

“They’re long and athletic, and made it hard for us to penetrate and get inside for baskets,” Grossman said. “We couldn’t get anything going or get a rhythm on offense.”

Derlein said the Norskies fired each other up in the locker room during halftime.

“We need to keep the energy going as a team and keep pushing,” she said.

The sting of a regular-season setback against Monona Grove lingered for the Norskies. The Silver Eagles beat DeForest 53-44 on Jan. 25 in the only other meeting between the teams.

Senior Maya Pickhardt said the Norskies didn’t work hard enough during the January setback.

“It starts with our defense and that’s how we were going to make our biggest impact,” said Pickhardt, who scored four points Saturday. “One of the biggest things we talked about was outworking them, and that’s what we did.”

Said Schwenn: "Switching defenses, from man-to-man to 2-3 zone, made a difference the second time around. It was a combination of four different defenses. That’s kind of what we’ve prided ourselves on over the years.”

Derlein said she’s been pleased with her performance the last week, and the Norskies’ support has been valuable.

“My team helped me through this injury so much," she said. ”I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates pushing me.”