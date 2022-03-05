How turnovers hurt Beaver Dam's girls basketball team in sectional finals loss to Green Bay Notre Dame

WEST BEND — Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase knew Green Bay Notre Dame was going to be a tough matchup heading into Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final at West Bend West High School.

And the battle of two top-seeded teams was, but because of costly turnovers in the second half the top-seeded Golden Beavers lost a small first-half lead and eventually the game 53-44 to the Tritons.

“They’re really good,” Chase said. “They’re one of the best defensive teams I’ve seen. They got a lot of kids that can play defense. We did a lot of things right, but we’ve got to take care of the ball a lot better than we did today.”

Now the Tritons (27-1), the defending Division 2 state champions, get a chance to defend their title after a battle with a proven competitor such as the Golden Beavers (25-3).

“Some things never change,” Green Bay Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said. “I feel like it’s every single year we get to play Beaver Dam. I think there’s a mutual respect between both programs. I know how hard those girls work and how much time their coaching staff puts into their program. Obviously, they’re a very, very successful program. It’s always a battle any time we do get to play each other.”

Beaver Dam led 27-21 about 2 minutes into the second half after sophomore Anni Salettel got a bunny to fall. Then Notre Dame senior Sarah Hardwick responded with a basket at 13:16, which started a 10-0 run to put the Tritons ahead 31-27 with 11:45 left.

“We knew that’s what they do,” Chase said of Notre Dame’s defense causing turnovers. “It’s one of those things that they do well and one of the things we have trouble with this year. It’s definitely something we’ve worked on a lot, but against a good team it doesn’t always go the way you want it to. That’s something we’ll definitely have to improve on in the future.”

A family affair: A list of area girls basketball teams with siblings There are numerous area teams with at least one set of sisters on the roster. Some even have two or three sets. Here is a list of team's that …

The Tritons’ run was highlighted by their defense causing Beaver Dam to commit four turnovers that led to two baskets and the Tritons making 4 of 6 foul shots.

“We do rely on our press a lot and I thought it did give them problems down the stretch,” Rohde said. “That’s a huge part of our game, we try to make it a full-court game and luckily we did get some nice turnovers at the end and we were able to push it out because of that.”

Notre Dame sophomore Trista Fayta scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. She made 8 of 9 free throws in the second half.

Notre Dame junior Hope Barington scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.

6 things to know about the WIAA's new electronic seeding in its first year in use for basketball What are the criteria the WIAA's seeding formula uses? What has been the response? And what do coaches think needs to be examined in the future?

Beaver Dam didn’t go away, though. Junior Kylie Wittnebel's basket down low with 4:30 remaining cut the deficit to 45-40.

However, Barington responded 15 seconds later with a basket that started an 8-2 run to put the Tritons up 53-42 with 38 seconds remaining.

“When it came down to that three-minute mark, we ran quite a bit of time off the clock and at that point this was kind of hard,” Rohde said. “I had a good amount of trust in our girls that they would’ve give up any wide-open 3s. They were locked in defensively on what they had to do to keep that gap.”

Sophomore Gaby Wilke started strong for the Golden Beavers, scoring six of their first eight points during an 8-0 run in the first 4:34 of the game.

Why struggling to score didn't stop Randolph's girls basketball team from winning big in sectional finals Stifling defense and poise amid offensive frustration fueled the Rockets past Albany on Saturday, sending them to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament.

Wilke scored 11 points in the first half but was quiet in the second, finishing with a team-high 15 points.

“She’s a good player,” Rohde said. “She made some tough buckets. She got some good looks. I thought we did do a better job collapsing on her a little bit more in the second half. Overall, I thought Sarah Hardwick, she was responsible for guarding her, did a really great job.”

Notre Dame’s full-court press was tough for the Golden Beavers as they saw their early lead dwindle to a 22-20 halftime lead.

Salettel, who finished with 10 points, drained a 3-pointer for her only points of the first half to put the Golden Beavers up 22-18 with 1:23 left.

“We did some good things in the first half,” Chase said. “We liked how our defense was going. Turnovers were still the problem. In this game, it really comes down to turnovers. We turned it over too much and they turned it into points.”

Even with the loss, Chase said he was proud of the way his team battled all season long.

“Tremendously proud,” Chase said. “It was a great season. I felt like we really kept the Beaver Dam legacy going. With the team losing as many kids as we did from last year, to be 25-3, to win our 12th consecutive conference championship, 13th consecutive regional championship, to get to this level – it’s tough to get to this level. To get to a sectional final is even harder.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.