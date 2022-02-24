How her sister's daily battle with life-threatening disease motivates Monona Grove's Avery Poole

Monona Grove was already up big in the first half and Avery Poole had made a pair of 3-pointers and already had double-digit points when the Silver Eagles forced a turnover and got into transition.

Poole, a senior on the girls basketball team, jogged to the right wing to let Taylor Moreau get ahead of her. Moreau pulled up when she got to the elbow and kicked the ball out to Poole, who fired a 3 as she was fouled on her follow through.

On a night when she would finish with a casual 23 points in a 75-33 blowout of Lodi, Poole of course sank the shot — and the free throw that followed. Her teammates shook their heads in amazement, Poole sheepishly smiled and just feet away her sister’s eyes lit up in excitement.

The 14-year-old Aubrey, donning Avery’s No. 21 navy blue Monona Grove away jersey right next to the sideline, is Avery’s biggest fan and biggest source of inspiration.

Aubrey wasn’t supposed to be at the game. She wasn’t supposed to be at any of the hundreds of youth, varsity and AAU games Avery played in.

'The first few years were hell'

Aubrey Poole was born April 21, 2007, with a whole head of red hair.

From Day 1 she “was one of the most pleasant babies on the face of the earth,” her mother, Katie, said.

But around two months later she stopped developing physically. The baby who amazed nurses after she was born when she lifted her head up couldn’t do so anymore. Katie and her husband, Cory, grew concerned. They had tests done. Katie figured they could handle whatever the diagnosis was. Cory, much more cautious and calculated, spent the weeks waiting for the test results looking up all possibilities.

“I told my wife, I told her before the doctor came in (the day we got the test results), ‘As long as it’s not SMA Type 1, I’ll be fine,’” he said.

And then the news came — Aubrey had spinal muscular atrophy. And it was Type 1.

“We thought she was going to die,” Cory said.

SMA is a “progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord” and affects about 1 in 11,000 births in the United States each year, according to CureSMA.org. It is caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron gene 1. The gene fails to produce enough of the protein that protects those neurons, leading to decreased mobility and in the worst cases (Type 1) loss of speech and mobility, breathing and eating, and eventually is fatal if untreated. SMA can take several forms — Types 1 through 4, with Type 4 showing very few physical symptoms or limitations and only appearing in adults. (There is also Type 0, an extremely rare form of SMA that develops in the womb and is fatal within a few months after birth.)

“I think the easiest way to describe it is it’s Lou Gehrig’s Disease for children,” Cory said. “She’s super smart … but she’s stuck in a body that does not work.”

“Having SMA makes me mad,” said Aubrey, who answered questions sent via email using her EyeGaze, a specialized computer that allows her to type words with her eyes, surf the internet and do her homework. “I don’t get to do a lot of things I would like to do.”

Type 1, also known as Werdnig-Hoffmann disease, makes up 60% of SMA cases and presents itself in the first few months after birth. If left untreated, the life expectancy is two years. It was a death sentence until a few years ago, when treatments and protocols became available that could slow and even stop the disease. Today, when caught early enough using prenatal testing and treated immediately, a child can live a mostly normal life.

“We went through a period of mourning and grieving (when we got Aubrey’s diagnosis),” Katie said. “The life that your child is supposed to live is essentially not what you planned, and it's hard news to hear that.”

But Cory and Katie did catch one break. Dr. Mary Schroth is considered one of the foremost experts on SMA, having developed a protocol to slow SMA’s progression, and worked in Madison at the time. Now the chief medical officer for Cure SMA, an organization that provides support to families and funds research for treatments and care, Schroth met with the couple the same day they were given the news.

Schroth made no promises but said Aubrey had a chance to live a longer life if they followed Schroth’s protocols. She told them their lives were about to change.

The first few months after Aubrey’s diagnosis were relatively calm, Katie said. But around the time she was eight months old Aubrey’s condition worsened. She slowly lost the ability to move and talk after briefly learning how to say “Mom” and “Dad.”

Cory and Katie struggled to manage all the steps it took to care for Aubrey the first few years. They made frequent emergency trips to the hospital, sometimes staying for weeks at a time, as her ability to breathe and swallow worsened. She was eventually given a tracheostomy, a breathing tube in her throat. Her parents said she nearly died.

“The first few years were hell,” Cory said.

Avery doesn’t remember many details about Aubrey when she was little. It was not uncommon for Avery to wake up in the morning for school only for a family friend or a relative to be there to help get her ready because Cory and Katie had to rush to the hospital with Aubrey in the middle of the night.

“I just kind of thought, 'Oh, this must be what all little kids do when they're born,'” Avery said.

'She takes that to heart'

Aubrey’s diagnosis was not the Pooles’ first experience with heartbreak. Their first daughter, Gabrielle, died in January 2003 when Katie had a stillbirth. Cory, 28 at the time, and Katie, 21, almost immediately decided to try for another child and had Avery in December 2003.

Avery was “neurotic” and “always on the go,” Katie said, learning how to walk at just 10 months old.

She tried dance and cross country, but nothing stuck like basketball, which she picked up in grade school playing at the YMCA.

She didn’t love the sport at first. Cory, a mortgage lender for UW Credit Union, eventually started Let It Rain, a girls AAU program that he said focuses on skill development. At first it was a hobby but eventually grew “out of control” in a good way, he said. He recently sold Let It Rain and is transitioning out of the program.

Let It Rain became an important conduit in which Cory could spend time and bond with his daughter, who was beginning to love the sport, especially during the toughest times caring for Aubrey.

“It was a great experience, and with her it was really special,” Cory said.

Avery is reserved and introverted like her dad. She displays a quiet, relentless drive on the court and in school, family said. Her sister’s presence and condition played a role.

“I think she realized, No. 1, that she’s fortunate to be in this position,” Cory’s brother, Casey, said. “She takes that to heart.”

A slight, 5-foot-8 point guard, Avery has spent countless hours in gyms or next door shooting at Troy Magestro’s backyard hoop. The years of grinding work have produced a skilled sharpshooter (54 3-pointers this season) who is averaging a team-high 17.3 points and 2.2 assists per game. She has the Silver Eagles (13-9, 10-5 Badger East) in the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional, where they’ll open play Friday against No. 7 Stoughton (12-13), 71-40 winners over Baraboo in Wednesday’s first round.

“She’s internally motivated, whether it’s school or basketball,” said Magestro, Cory’s childhood friend.

She wants to go into the medical field after years of watching nurses and her parents care for Aubrey and will play next year at NCAA Division III basketball powerhouse UW-Oshkosh.

Avery also is caring. She makes it a point to include Aubrey in whatever she’s doing. Avery’s teammates and friends have followed suit, surrounding Aubrey when they’re hanging out so she’s involved. Avery was voted a team captain as a junior, said Kuehl, who is “blown away” by how teammates and peers interact with Aubrey.

“I think it's definitely changed my outlook and like, seeing how positive Aubrey is that just like makes me want to be more positive,” Avery said.

When not playing basketball, little is better to Avery than sitting down to watch TV with her sister. They are each other’s best friend.

“We always have a great time together — we like to watch TV and movies, bake, have fun and laugh,” Aubrey said. “I love my sister, she’s the best. I look up to her and want to be just like her. She loves me, too.”

'What is actually important in life'

Aubrey is more stable now.

Her bedroom, right next to her older sister’s, looks like a personalized hospital room filled with machines that help her breathe and eat, IV and feeding bags, monitors and more. It’s been recently redecorated with artwork of leaves and decorative horses on shelves. Her bed is covered by a fitted sheet with leopards on it, and there’s large TV on one wall. She loves to watch Family Guy, her favorite show, and movies like Step Brothers, Twilight and anything from Marvel. Avery and her friends will join her as well.

Cory has worked from home since the pandemic began and helps care for Aubrey during the day while Katie, who earned her degree a few years ago, teaches nursing at Edgewood College. Teachers from Monona Grove School District pop in and out to work daily with Aubrey daily, who takes a mostly normal course load for a freshman, and she has physical and speech therapy.

Aubrey, who turns 15 in April, wants people to know she’s funny, smart — she enjoys her fashion class but finds math boring — and loves her life.

“I think I appreciate life more than others sometimes,” she said. “I love each day and having fun with my family and friends.”

Aubrey speaks using her EyeGaze and enjoys sending her family emails with Family Guy GIFs and videos, and she keeps a slideshow of all her favorite movies and shows.

“[The EyeGaze] allowed me to be and show more of who I am,” Aubrey said. “I can say my own words and sentences. I even tell jokes on it.”

When not using the EyeGaze, like on the sidelines of her sister’s basketball games, she communicates with her eyes, looking at things she wants or needs. She vocalizes to indicate “yes” and “no,” smiles when she’s happy and crosses her eyes when she’s annoyed or upset.

“She’ll give you the stink eye,” Cory’s brother, Casey, said. “She does it with Cory a lot, she likes to be mean to Cory.”

Underneath the glowing, comedic personality is also a strength. Aubrey has endured years of hospital trips, challenging and painful procedures and a lifetime fighting for her life while also trying to enjoy every moment from her bed and wheelchair.

“She lives her life in such a positive, uplifting way,” Katie said. “I mean, she's got a snarky sense of humor, and it's awesome. But she really has shown us what is actually important in life, and it's been amazing, and really hard at times, but really amazing in the end.”

‘Tremendous opportunity to learn’

Death and its lingering presence have shaped the Pooles, especially Cory.

On the anniversary of Gabrielle’s life and death on Jan. 25, 2018, he emailed Avery some thoughts. He’s done it nearly every year since, trying to impart advice on the daughter that’s so much like him — introspective, calculated and hard-working.

“There's a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow as individuals and as a family through her death,” part of his first email in 2018 read. “To become better, more appreciative, and more connected. To see, really see, what it is that's truly important in life and allow that vision to be our guide, our foundation in how we go through life.”

Having already beaten incredible odds, the Pooles try to provide Aubrey and Avery with as many life experiences as possible, including a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World a few years ago. They have no idea how much time they have with Avery, although Cory hopes to one day see science advance far enough to improve her quality of life, and Aubrey said she would like to be more independent, get married and have a family.

They locked down in quarantine the first year of the pandemic, but this year they’ve brought Aubrey to several Monona Grove home games and a few away games. COVID-19 is a serious risk to her, but her family is fully vaccinated and accepts the risk. Avery prefers having her sister at games, too.

“Just seeing them there, it's kind of comforting,” Avery said. “I like it better when they're there, for sure.”

Aubrey will be right there Friday when her sister begins her final postseason run with the Silver Eagles, wearing her sister’s No. 21, Cory turning her wheelchair left and right so she can follow as Avery sizes up a defender before launching a jumper feet away.

"I know she would give anything and everything to even be able to walk, let alone play basketball," Avery said. "She motivates me to continue to work hard in everything I do because I know she wishes she could be doing the same."

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

