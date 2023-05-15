The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Monday that next season high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus.

The change to rule 4-8-1 will eliminate the one-and-one free-throw shooting situation and set new foul limits in each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw, according to an NFHS news release.

High school basketball in Wisconsin will not be affected by the NFHS rule change, WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said Monday in response to a State Journal query.

Boys and girls in Wisconsin play two 18-minute halves; they don’t play four quarters. Playing halves is something that will be examined, she said.

“The NFHS Rule 4-8-1 impacts how free throws are administered, and includes a reset of the team foul count at the end of each quarter,” Peterson Abiad said. “This rule change will not impact high school basketball in Wisconsin because the WIAA conducts basketball competitions with two 18-minute halves.

“The Wisconsin adaptation to play halves, instead of quarters, will be evaluated. Any change would need to go through the rules change process. A rule change can be proposed at any level of the process.”

The WIAA adopted 18-minute halves in 2015. One-and-one bonus free throws are awarded on the opposing team’s seventh foul in a half until the double bonus occurs on the 10th foul. The foul count then resets at the first half’s conclusion.

The NFHS basketball rules committee approved the rules changes at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations then were approved by the NFHS board of directors.

“I think we need to come up with a uniform set of rules for every level,” Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins said Monday night, adding that college men's basketball plays halves and college women's basketball plays quarters. “I wish we just had a uniform set of rules.”

Collins’ team played games in Florida last season and he said the Spartans played quarters in those games.

He said he doesn’t mind halves; he’d just like to have an extra timeout. He said he liked the NFHS rule to reset the team fouls.

Collins said he believed people were caught off-guard in Wisconsin about Monday’s news. He thought it might be because the WIAA doesn’t receive a vote on rules changes since the WIAA plays two halves instead of four quarters and isn’t in compliance with all NFHS basketball rules.

According to the NFHS, in addition to being awarded two free throws for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter. Team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the basketball rules committee, said in the release. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”

Also, the NFHS simplified the throw-in procedure for frontcourt violations.

Another rule change established the official placement of a shot clock operator at the scorer’s table for those states utilizing the shot clock. Wisconsin doesn’t use shot clocks.

In other changes, according to the NFHS, a rule change clarified that “multiple styles of uniform bottoms may be worn by teammates, but they must all be like-colored and adhere to uniform rules … regarding logos and trademarks."

Another “allows teams to wear a single solid color or solid black (undershirt) for visiting teams with dark jerseys. This provides an opportunity for schools with hard-to-find colors to have all players wear a black undershirt.”

“Rule 9-3-3 was amended to allow a player to step out of bounds and return to the court if the player gains no advantage. A player is penalized only if, after returning inbounds, the player is the first to touch the ball or avoids a violation.”

Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week Middleton at Verona baseball, 5 p.m. Friday Two of the top teams in the Big Eight Conference battle as the rival Cardinals and Wildcats aim to gain momentum heading into the postseason. Middleton (14-4, 11-3 Big Eight) enters the week winners of seven straight, including back-to-back 3-2 wins over Sun Prairie West and Bay Port last Friday and Saturday. Verona (11-7, 9-6) meanwhile is 5-2 in its last seven games, including a 2-0 win over Sun Prairie East on May 11. DeForest at Oregon softball, 5 p.m. Friday The Norskies and Panthers meet in a regular-season finale attempting to gain much-needed energy looking ahead to the postseason. DeForest (10-11) has endured a rough stretch to end the season, heading into the week 3-9 over its last 12 games. Oregon (12-8) is in the midst of a 9-4 run. Waukesha West at Middleton girls soccer, 10 a.m. Saturday A pair of state hopefuls square off in a penultimate regular season game. The Cardinals (8-3-2) are coming off a 1-1-1 week which ended with a 1-1 draw against rival Verona on May 11 and a 4-1 loss to Waunakee May 13. The Wolverines (8-3-1) split two games, falling to reigning WIAA Division 1 state champion Muskego and topping Menomonee Falls. Vote for this week's Madison-area event of the week Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week. You voted: Middleton at Verona baseball, 5 p.m. Friday DeForest at Oregon softball, 5 p.m., Friday Waukesha West at Middleton girls soccer, 10 a.m., Saturday Vote View Results Back