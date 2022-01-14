Here's what the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Big Eight Classic will entail Saturday

Big Eight Conference athletic directors came together in the spring of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, with an idea.

They wanted to create a platform to help put student-athletes at the forefront of conversations about social justice, Madison Memorial girls basketball head coach Marques Flowers.

Saturday will mark the culmination of that initial meeting. Big Eight basketball teams will compete against each other in the first annual Martin Luther King Jr. Big Eight Classic. The day-long tournament will be split between two locations, with Beloit Memorial High School hosting the boys and Madison College hosting the girls.

“We want to give them a great experience that they can remember and cherish from their time as a competitive athlete in high school,” said Bill Kegler, Madison College’s Sports Complex and enterprise manager. “Also, an educational piece to understand the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for, continues to stand for and what he did for the people he was leading in his era.”