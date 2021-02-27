 Skip to main content
With near-perfect performance, Lake Mills slays the Aquinas giant to win WIAA girls basketball title
With near-perfect performance, Lake Mills slays the Aquinas giant to win WIAA girls basketball title

WIAA state girls basketball photo: The celebration begins for Lake Mills

Members of the Lake Mills girls basketball team celebrate their 78-67 win over La Crosse Aquinas on Friday night, giving the L-Cats the first WIAA state championship in program history.

 CONTRIBUTED -- Lake Mills Athletics Twitter page

OSHKOSH — Revenge is best served with a state championship on the line.

The Lake Mills girls basketball team had a shot to avenge a lopsided regular-season loss to undefeated and top-ranked Aquinas on Friday night.

What did the L-Cats do? With precision, smarts and effort, Lake Mills built a 15-point halftime lead and held off Aquinas late to win, 78-67, in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Menominee Indian Arena.

It’s the first championship in Lake Mills program history. And the L-Cats did it by slaying the giant. Aquinas had won championships in the last two state tournaments that were played to conclusion, in 2018 and 2019, and hadn't lost to a Wisconsin opponent in its last 97 games.

What does it feel like to win a state title?

“Pretty good, pretty good,” Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero said with a smile. “It doesn’t feel real yet, to be honest.”

“It’s surreal,” Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska said. “I really don’t know what to say. It’s four years of hard work with these girls.

“We prepped for Aquinas all week. I thought we were well prepared. The kids were amazing tonight. We picked a great night to finally put it all together.”

Aquinas had won back-to-back Division 4 state titles in 2018 and ’19 before moving up to D-3 this season. The Blugolds had won 37 straight games, and 129 of their last 132 overall, prior to Friday night.

Lake Mills, ranked No. 5 in the state, dominated on the inside with 38 points in the paint. Aquinas doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-11. The 6-foot-1 Guerrero tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds and 6-2 Kayla Will added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“We knew we had an advantage inside, and we worked all week on how they were blitzing and rotating over to take away the roller and the ball screen. So it was just a matter of not even setting the screen,” Siska said. “(We were) hitting the slips quick, then finding the open person.

"We had talked to Viv and Kayla and said, ‘Go dominate tonight.’ I felt they went out and did that.”

Lake Mills (25-2) couldn’t have imagined a better start to its second game of the day. The L-Cats fell behind 10-6 early, but responded with a 16-5 run to go up 22-15. Aquinas (22-1) scored the next four points, but Lake Mills then rattled off a 16-4 run to go up 38-23 at the break. The L-Cats, who scored 22 points in the paint during the first half, made their final seven shots of the opening half and shot 16-for-26 (62%) overall.

Aquinas pulled within 48-38 early in the second half. However, Lake Mills hit three shots on the inside to go back up by 16. The L-Cats maintained at least a nine-point lead — usually much more — the rest of the game.

When Siska pulled his starters with less than a minute remaining, he gave them all big bear hugs. The upset was complete.

Lake Mills, which shot 26-for-42 (61.9%) for the game, had five players, all seniors, score in double figures. Hannah Lamke had 14 points, Julianna Wagner 12 and Taylor Roughen 10. Macy Donarski scored a game-high 24 points for Aquinas, which shot 47.4% from the field.

Guerrero and her teammates had revenge on their minds the entire game — the last for 10 seniors on the Lake Mills roster. That motivation certainly helped.

“Our team was very fired up because we just felt that Aquinas felt they were going to win it easy, and we just wanted to fight it out hard,” Guerrero said.

Lake Mills*38*40*—*78

La Crosse Aquinas*23*44*—*67

LAKE MILLS (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4-7 0-0 10, Wagner 4-7 3-4 12, Guerrero 6-8 9-10 21, Lamke 5-8 0-2 14, Will 5-8 3-6 13, Wollin 1-1 3-5 5, Pitta 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 26-42 19-29 78.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 10-22 4-5 24, B. Bahr 2-4 0-0 6, Bagniefski 1-6 1-2 3, S. Bahr 2-3 0-2 5, Weisbrod 9-18 1-2 22, O’Flaherty 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 27-57 6-11 67.

3-point goals-attempts: LM 7-16 (Lamke 4-7, Roughen 2-5, Wagner 1-2, J. Pitta 0-2); LCA 7-15 (Weisbrod 3-9, B. Bahr 2-2, S. Bahr 1-1, O’Flaherty 1-2, Donarski 0-1). Rebounds: LM 10-25-35 (Guerrero 13, Will 11); LCA 8-10-18 (B. Bahr 4). Assists: LM 14 (Guerrero 3, Wagner 2, Lamke 2, Will 2, Wollin 2, Pitta 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 7). Steals: LM 6 (J. Pitta 3, Guerrero 2); LCA 10 (Bagniefski 4). Turnovers: LM 17; LCA 11. Blocks: LM 0; LCA 1 (O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: LM 12; LCA 24. Fouled out: J. Pitta; O’Flaherty. Records: LCA 22-1; LM 25-2.

Photos: WIAA state girls basketball tournament, Division 3 semifinal: Lake Mills 70, Howards Grove 60

WIAA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL | SUMMARIES, SCORES, SCHEDULE

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

(Seedings in parentheses)

Friday’s summaries

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

CHAMPIONSHIP

LAKE MILLS 78, LA CROSSE AQUINAS 67

SEMIFINALS

LAKE MILLS 70, HOWARDS GROVE 60

Howards Grove*28*32*—*60

Lake Mills*40*30*—*70

HOWARDS GROVE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Near 3-13 9-12 15, Koenig 0-1 0-0 0, Holzwart 11-22 8-9 30, Parnitzke 2-11 1-2 5, Scharl 2-4 0-0 4, Pedrin 1-1 0-0 3, Reichwald 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 20-57 19-24 60.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 2-9 1-5 7, Guerrero 7-9 1-2 15, Will 0-2 0-0 0, Wagner 6-13 5-6 18, Lamke 2-8 0-0 6, Wollin 1-4 1-2 3, J. Pitta 6-10 6-6 19, B. Pitta 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-21 70.

3-point goals-attempts: HG 1-5 (Pedrin 1-1, Parnitzke 0-2, Near 0-1, Holzwart 0-1); LM 6-27 (Roughen 2-8, Lamke 2-8, Wagner 1-5, J. Pitta 1-3, B. Pitta 0-1). Rebounds: HG 17-26-43 (Near 11, Holzwart 8, Parnitzke 8); LM 11-24-35 (J. Pitta 8, Guerrero 7, Roughen 6). Assists: HG 6 (Holzwart 2, Parnitzke 2); LM 13 (Wagner 4, Roughen 3). Steals: HG 5 (Holzwart 3); LM 13 (J. Pitta 5, Roughen 3). Turnovers: HG 15; LM 8. Blocks: HG 1 (Near 1); LM 5 (B. Pitta 3). Total fouls: HG 17; LM 18. Records: LM 24-2; HG 24-2.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 69, WESTFIELD 45

Westfield*21*24*—*45

La Crosse Aquinas*39*30*—*69

WESTFIELD (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 0-5 0-0 0, C. Drew 4-8 2-2 11, Brakebush 3-13 0-0 7, Hoffa 5-9 1-1 12, Lentz 5-7 5-6 15, Sengbusch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-9 45.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 5-14 4-4 14, B. Bahr 3-7 0-0 9, Bagniefski 2-4 2-2 6, S. Bahr 0-1 0-0 0, Weisbrod 12-16 0-0 31, Silcox 0-3 0-2 0, Theusch 0-3 0-0 0, O’Flaherty 2-2 0-0 5, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2, Nolte 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Cronk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 69.

3-point goals-attempts: W 3-17 (Drew 1-2, Hoffa 1-3, Brakebush 1-6, Drew 0-4, Sengbusch 0-2); LCA 11-20 (Weisbrod 7-9, B. Bahr 3-5, O’Flaherty 1-1, Donarski 0-2, Theusch 0-2, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds: W 7-20-27 (C. Drew 8, Lentz 6); LCA 11-20-31 (S. Bahr 6, Cronk 6, Bagniefski 5). Assists: W 12 (C. Drew 5); LCA 16 (Donarski 8). Steals: W 3 (Brakebush 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 2, Weisbrod 2). Turnovers: W 14; LCA 8. Blocks: W 1 (C. Drew); LCA 3 (Donarski 1, Bagniefski 1, O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: W 8; LCA 8. Records: LCA 22-0; W 20-6.

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

CHAMPIONSHIP

MISHICOT 70, MINERAL POINT 66

Mineral Point*36*30*—*66

Mishicot*42*28*—*70

MINERAL POINT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lindsey 3-11 2-2 11, Aschliman 3-5 0-1 8, Chambers 8-14 2-2 20, Watters 2-6 1-2 5, Wenger 7-14 1-4 15, Lawinger 3-6 0-0 6, Cox 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-56 7-13 66.

MISHICOT — Kleiman 5-9 4-8 16, McArdle 3-6 2-4 8, Garceau 4-9 0-0 9, Krueger 2-4 3-4 7, Schmidt 7-13 13-18 27, Tulachka 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-45 23-36 70..

3-point goals-attempts: MP 7-17 (Lindsey 3-8, Aschliman 2-2, Chambers 2-5, Watters 0-1, Lawinger 0-1); Mi 3-11 (Kleiman 2-2, Garceau 1-5, McArdle 0-2, Schmidt 0-2). Rebounds: MP 14-15-29 (Wenger 8, Watters 5); Mi 16-20-36 (Schmidt 13, Kleiman 9). Assists: MP 8 (Chambers 3); Mi 7 (Schmidt 4). Steals: MP 9 (Chambers 3, Watters 2, Lawinger 2); Mi 5 (Krueger 2). Turnovers: MP 15; Mi 18. Blocks: MP 0; Mi 1 (Tulachka 1). Total fouls: MP 24; Mi 12. Fouled out: Chambers, Watters. Records: MP 17-6; Mi 20-2.

SEMIFINALS

MINERAL POINT 66, BANGOR 30

Mineral Point*30*36*—*66

Bangor*13*17*—*30

MINERAL POINT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lindsey 4-7 3-6 11, Aschliman 3-8 1-1 8, Chambers 3-11 0-0 9, Watters 5-9 7-12 20, Wenger 1-5 1-3 3, Nodolf 2-3 0-0 6, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Lawinger 0-2 0-0 0, Cody 1-1 0-0 3, Grunow 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-55 9-16 66..

BANGOR — Jones 0-5 4-6 4, Jacobson 3-8 0-0 6, Tucker 0-7 0-0 0, Miedema 2-7 0-0 5, Janisch 0-1 1-2 1, Olson 0-7 1-2 1, Schaub 0-2 0-0 0, B. Langrehr 0-0 1-2 1, Freit 0-1 0-0 0, England 1-2 0-0 2, Nicolai 0-0 2-2 2, A. Langrehr 2-5 2-2 6, Schroeder 1-1 0-0 2, Massman 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 9-46 11-17 30.

3-point goals-attempts: MP 13-28 (Lindsey 3-6, Chambers 3-7, Watters 3-5, Nodolf 2-3, Aschliman 1-4, Cody 1-1, Lawinger 0-1, Grunow 0-1); B 1-11 (Miedema 1-3, Jacobson 0-2, Tucker 0-4, Olson 0-2). Rebounds: MP 13-31-44 (Watters 12, Wenger 5, Cody 5, Cox 5); B 10-25-35 (Jones 11). Steals: MP 11 (Aschliman 4); B 3 (Olson 2). Assists: MP 16 (Wenger 4, Chambers 3, Watters 3); B 3 (Miedema 2). Turnovers: MP 12; B 18. Blocks: MP 0; B 2 (Erickson 1, Massman 1). Total fouls: MP 16; B 15. Records: MP 17-5; B 19-3.

MISHICOT 55, FALL CREEK 30

Fall Creek*24*31*—*55

Mishicot*12*18*—*30

FALL CREEK (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Kent 3-7 2-2 10, Vollrath 5-12 0-1 10, Madden 1-6 0-2 2, Kolpien 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan 2-8 0-0 4, Marten 1-5 0-0 2, Anders 0-3 0-0 0, Grossinger 1-1 0-0 2, Dunham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 2-5 30.

MISHICOT — Kleiman 6-15 2-2 15, McArdle 3-4 2-3 8, Garceau 2-4 0-0 4, Krueger 2-2 0-0 5, Wotachek 0-1 0-0 0, Tulachka 2-3 0-0 4, Callahan 1-2 2-4 4, Willems 0-2 0-0 0, Tauschek 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-45 11-15 55.

3-point goals-attempts: FC 2-10 (Kent 2-4, Madden 0-2, Ryan 0-2, Vollrath 0-1, Kolpien 0-1); M 2-6 (Krueger 1-1, Kleiman 1-2, Schmidt 0-1, Garceau 0-2). Rebounds: FC 7-16-23 (Vollrath 10, Madden 5); M 11-27-38 (Kleiman 9, Schmidt 7). Steals: FC 5 (Madden 2); M 8 (Garceau 2, Schmidt 2). Assists: FC 8 (Vollrath 4); M 14 (Kleiman 5). Turnovers: FC 11; M 10. Blocks: FC 3 (Vollrath 2); M 1 (Stodola 1). Total fouls: FC 14; M 9. Records: M 19-2; FC 15-5.

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

SEMIFINALS

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 69, WESTFIELD 45

Westfield*21*24*—*45

La Crosse Aquinas*39*30*—*69

WESTFIELD (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 0-5 0-0 0, C. Drew 4-8 2-2 11, Brakebush 3-13 0-0 7, Hoffa 5-9 1-1 12, Lentz 5-7 5-6 15, Sengbusch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-9 45.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 5-14 4-4 14, B. Bahr 3-7 0-0 9, Bagniefski 2-4 2-2 6, S. Bahr 0-1 0-0 0, Weisbrod 12-16 0-0 31, Silcox 0-3 0-2 0, Theusch 0-3 0-0 0, O’Flaherty 2-2 0-0 5, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2, Nolte 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Cronk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 69.

3-point goals-attempts: W 3-17 (Drew 1-2, Hoffa 1-3, Brakebush 1-6, Drew 0-4, Sengbusch 0-2); LCA 11-20 (Weisbrod 7-9, B. Bahr 3-5, O’Flaherty 1-1, Donarski 0-2, Theusch 0-2, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds: W 7-20-27 (C. Drew 8, Lentz 6); LCA 11-20-31 (S. Bahr 6, Cronk 6, Bagniefski 5). Assists: W 12 (C. Drew 5); LCA 16 (Donarski 8). Steals: W 3 (Brakebush 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 2, Weisbrod 2). Turnovers: W 14; LCA 8. Blocks: W 1 (C. Drew); LCA 3 (Donarski 1, Bagniefski 1, O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: W 8; LCA 8. Records: LCA 22-0; W 20-6.

Thursday’s scores

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Championship: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48

Semifinals: Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46, Chippewa Falls McDonell 43

Today’s schedule

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

10:45 a.m.: (4) Verona (8-4) vs. (1) Germantown (27-1)

2:10 p.m.: (2) Hudson (22-0) vs. (3) Franklin (15-5)

Championship

8:15 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

9:05 a.m.: (1) Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) vs. (4) Onalaska (17-3)

12:25 p.m.: (2) Reedsburg (19-1) vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4)

Championship

6:35 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

