With near-perfect performance, Lake Mills slays the Aquinas giant to win WIAA girls basketball title

Lake Mills, ranked No. 5 in the state, dominated on the inside with 38 points in the paint. Aquinas doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-11. The 6-foot-1 Guerrero tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds and 6-2 Kayla Will added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“We knew we had an advantage inside, and we worked all week on how they were blitzing and rotating over to take away the roller and the ball screen. So it was just a matter of not even setting the screen,” Siska said. “(We were) hitting the slips quick, then finding the open person.

"We had talked to Viv and Kayla and said, ‘Go dominate tonight.’ I felt they went out and did that.”

Lake Mills (25-2) couldn’t have imagined a better start to its second game of the day. The L-Cats fell behind 10-6 early, but responded with a 16-5 run to go up 22-15. Aquinas (22-1) scored the next four points, but Lake Mills then rattled off a 16-4 run to go up 38-23 at the break. The L-Cats, who scored 22 points in the paint during the first half, made their final seven shots of the opening half and shot 16-for-26 (62%) overall.

Aquinas pulled within 48-38 early in the second half. However, Lake Mills hit three shots on the inside to go back up by 16. The L-Cats maintained at least a nine-point lead — usually much more — the rest of the game.