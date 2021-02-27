With near-perfect performance, Lake Mills slays the Aquinas giant to win WIAA girls basketball title

OSHKOSH — Revenge is best served with a state championship on the line.
The Lake Mills girls basketball team had a shot to avenge a lopsided regular-season loss to undefeated and top-ranked Aquinas on Friday night.
What did the L-Cats do? With precision, smarts and effort, Lake Mills built a 15-point halftime lead and held off Aquinas late to win, 78-67, in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Menominee Indian Arena.
It’s the first championship in Lake Mills program history. And the L-Cats did it by slaying the giant. Aquinas had won championships in the last two state tournaments that were played to conclusion, in 2018 and 2019, and hadn't lost to a Wisconsin opponent in its last 97 games.
What does it feel like to win a state title?
“Pretty good, pretty good,” Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero said with a smile. “It doesn’t feel real yet, to be honest.”
“It’s surreal,” Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska said. “I really don’t know what to say. It’s four years of hard work with these girls.
“We prepped for Aquinas all week. I thought we were well prepared. The kids were amazing tonight. We picked a great night to finally put it all together.”
Aquinas had won back-to-back Division 4 state titles in 2018 and ’19 before moving up to D-3 this season. The Blugolds had won 37 straight games, and 129 of their last 132 overall, prior to Friday night.
Lake Mills, ranked No. 5 in the state, dominated on the inside with 38 points in the paint. Aquinas doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-11. The 6-foot-1 Guerrero tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds and 6-2 Kayla Will added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“We knew we had an advantage inside, and we worked all week on how they were blitzing and rotating over to take away the roller and the ball screen. So it was just a matter of not even setting the screen,” Siska said. “(We were) hitting the slips quick, then finding the open person.
"We had talked to Viv and Kayla and said, ‘Go dominate tonight.’ I felt they went out and did that.”
Lake Mills (25-2) couldn’t have imagined a better start to its second game of the day. The L-Cats fell behind 10-6 early, but responded with a 16-5 run to go up 22-15. Aquinas (22-1) scored the next four points, but Lake Mills then rattled off a 16-4 run to go up 38-23 at the break. The L-Cats, who scored 22 points in the paint during the first half, made their final seven shots of the opening half and shot 16-for-26 (62%) overall.
Aquinas pulled within 48-38 early in the second half. However, Lake Mills hit three shots on the inside to go back up by 16. The L-Cats maintained at least a nine-point lead — usually much more — the rest of the game.
When Siska pulled his starters with less than a minute remaining, he gave them all big bear hugs. The upset was complete.
Lake Mills, which shot 26-for-42 (61.9%) for the game, had five players, all seniors, score in double figures. Hannah Lamke had 14 points, Julianna Wagner 12 and Taylor Roughen 10. Macy Donarski scored a game-high 24 points for Aquinas, which shot 47.4% from the field.
Guerrero and her teammates had revenge on their minds the entire game — the last for 10 seniors on the Lake Mills roster. That motivation certainly helped.
“Our team was very fired up because we just felt that Aquinas felt they were going to win it easy, and we just wanted to fight it out hard,” Guerrero said.
Lake Mills*38*40*—*78
La Crosse Aquinas*23*44*—*67
LAKE MILLS (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4-7 0-0 10, Wagner 4-7 3-4 12, Guerrero 6-8 9-10 21, Lamke 5-8 0-2 14, Will 5-8 3-6 13, Wollin 1-1 3-5 5, Pitta 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 26-42 19-29 78.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 10-22 4-5 24, B. Bahr 2-4 0-0 6, Bagniefski 1-6 1-2 3, S. Bahr 2-3 0-2 5, Weisbrod 9-18 1-2 22, O’Flaherty 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 27-57 6-11 67.
3-point goals-attempts: LM 7-16 (Lamke 4-7, Roughen 2-5, Wagner 1-2, J. Pitta 0-2); LCA 7-15 (Weisbrod 3-9, B. Bahr 2-2, S. Bahr 1-1, O’Flaherty 1-2, Donarski 0-1). Rebounds: LM 10-25-35 (Guerrero 13, Will 11); LCA 8-10-18 (B. Bahr 4). Assists: LM 14 (Guerrero 3, Wagner 2, Lamke 2, Will 2, Wollin 2, Pitta 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 7). Steals: LM 6 (J. Pitta 3, Guerrero 2); LCA 10 (Bagniefski 4). Turnovers: LM 17; LCA 11. Blocks: LM 0; LCA 1 (O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: LM 12; LCA 24. Fouled out: J. Pitta; O’Flaherty. Records: LCA 22-1; LM 25-2.
