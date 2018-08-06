Wisconsin Dells senior Katelyn Meister announced via Twitter that she has orally committed to Michigan Tech for women’s basketball.
The 5-foot-11 Meister, who can play guard or forward, averaged 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team last season.
She helped lead Wisconsin Dells to the South Central Conference title and its first state appearance.
She poured in 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 58-47 loss to Marshall in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals.
Meister, who averaged three steals per game and shot 56.5 percent from the field, was a first-team all-conference selection in the South Central.
She was named to the first team of the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com Small Schools All-Area girls basketball team for 2017-18.
Michigan Tech is an NCAA Division II basketball program in Houghton, Michigan.