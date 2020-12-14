Wisconsin commit Maty Wilke injures knee during Beaver Dam's win over Madison Edgewood

“We are hoping for the best, obviously,” Chase said. “It is pretty early to tell right now. It is one of those things — you hope for the best, until they get to check it out with the pros, and they can do an MRI or whatever they need to do. And we’ll go from there.”

Said Edgewood coach Lora Staveness: “I hope that Maty is all right. She’s the best player in the state, and I just pray she’s doing well. You just don’t want that to happen.”

Chase said Minnesota State-Moorhead commit Jens had to pick up her game even more in Wilke’s absence.

“It’s been Maty and Natalie stepping up this year for us this first month of the season, and everyone else has fallen in,” Chase said. “It’s something you don’t want to happen at all, and we hope we get her back. It is an opportunity for others to show what they can do.”

Senior forward Sarah Lazar, a Saint Louis University commit, and senior Baluck Deang, scored seven points apiece for the Crusaders (4-1), ranked seventh in Division 3. Edgewood, which trailed 39-17 at halftime, wound up 9-for-20 at the foul line.