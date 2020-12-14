Wisconsin commit Maty Wilke injures knee during Beaver Dam's win over Madison Edgewood

BEAVER DAM — The course of Beaver Dam standout Maty Wilke’s season changed four minutes into Monday night’s girls basketball game against Madison Edgewood.
The University of Wisconsin commit scored on a putback to give the Golden Beavers an 11-point lead, but then fell to the floor after landing at the 14-minute mark of the first half.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard let out a holler and clutched her right knee. And the gym went silent.
Top-ranked Beaver Dam, after a lull in its play following Wilke’s injury, bounced back and carried on for a 72-33 non-conference victory over Edgewood. But thoughts about Wilke’s status dominated.
Senior guard Natalie Jens had a game-high 21 points for the Beavers (8-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches poll.
Freshman forward Gabby Wilke, Maty’s sister, scored all 11 of her points in the second half. Freshman guard Annika Salettel made three 3-pointers and totaled 10 points for Beaver Dam.
Maty Wilke scored five points as Beaver Dam, which scored the game’s first 11 points, took a 15-4 lead in those first four minutes. She was assisted from the floor; she came out after halftime on crutches with her knee in a brace, and cheered on her team.
Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said Wilke is scheduled to be seen Tuesday at UW Hospital in Madison.
“We are hoping for the best, obviously,” Chase said. “It is pretty early to tell right now. It is one of those things — you hope for the best, until they get to check it out with the pros, and they can do an MRI or whatever they need to do. And we’ll go from there.”
Said Edgewood coach Lora Staveness: “I hope that Maty is all right. She’s the best player in the state, and I just pray she’s doing well. You just don’t want that to happen.”
Chase said Minnesota State-Moorhead commit Jens had to pick up her game even more in Wilke’s absence.
“It’s been Maty and Natalie stepping up this year for us this first month of the season, and everyone else has fallen in,” Chase said. “It’s something you don’t want to happen at all, and we hope we get her back. It is an opportunity for others to show what they can do.”
Senior forward Sarah Lazar, a Saint Louis University commit, and senior Baluck Deang, scored seven points apiece for the Crusaders (4-1), ranked seventh in Division 3. Edgewood, which trailed 39-17 at halftime, wound up 9-for-20 at the foul line.
Edgewood, due to Public Health Madison & Dane County health guidelines in response to COVID-19, is playing road games and has practiced at sites outside the county to start the season. Staveness said Edgewood is thankful for the opportunity but must play much better.
“We are slow starters and we started off really poorly again,” Staveness said, adding: “Our length of focus isn’t there. And Beaver Dam is a really good team and program, and they have a lot of depth. … They keep on an immense amount of pressure. We just didn’t respond.”
The injury placed a major damper on the start to the season for Beaver Dam, which has been playing with particular purpose.
After winning WIAA Division 2 state championships in three consecutive years from 2017-19, the Golden Beavers’ bid for an unprecedented fourth straight title in 2020 was cut short the day prior to their state semifinal when the WIAA halted the state tournament last March in Ashwaubenon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Beavers had started fast out of the gate this season behind Maty Wilke, who came in averaging 24.1 points per game, and Jens (17.1).
The Beavers entered Monday averaging 89.3 points per game, while holding opponents to just 30 points a game.
“I thought we did some good things tonight,” Chase said. “It seemed like we were stuck for a long, long time without scoring points after Maty went down. Hopefully, everything is OK with her. We will hope for the best.”
Madison Edgewood 17 16 —33
Beaver Dam 39 33 — 72
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Myers 1 0-0 2, Foley 0 0-1 0, Barth 0 4-5 4, Iglar 0 1-2 1, Deang 3 0-2 7, Grosse 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 2-2 4, El. Meriggioli 2 1-4 6, Lazar 3 1-4 7. Totals 11 9-20 33.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 8 4-4 21, Salettel 3 1-2 10, Wittnebel 1 0-0 2, M. Wilke 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 3 0-0 6, Yagodinski 1 0-1 3, G. Wilke 4 2-2 11, Stonewall 3 2-2 8, Lapen 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 9-11 72.
3-point goals: ME 2 (Deang 1, El. Meriggioli 1); BD 7 (Salettel 3, Jens 1, M. Wilke 1, Yagodinski 1, G. Wilke 1). Total fouls: ME 13; BD 18. Fouled out: Hodgson.
