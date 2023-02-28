The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday its six finalists for the Ms. Basketball Award.

The award recognizes the top senior girls basketball player in the state of Wisconsin.

The candidates are (in alphabetical order): Germantown’s KK Arnold, La Crosse Aquinas’ Macy Donarski, Wales Kettle Moraine’s Grace Grocholski, Minocqua Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette, Union Grove’s Sophia Rampulla and New Berlin West’s Meghan Schultz, according to a release from the WBCA.

The award will be announced at the WIAA girls basketball state tournament, which is March 9-11 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. The announcement typically has been made on the day of the title games.

The six players have made college commitments: Arnold (UConn), Donarski (Montana), Grocholski (West Virginia), Ouimette (Lehigh), Rampulla (UW-Milwaukee) and Schultz (UW-Green Bay).

The award is sponsored by JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

The WBCA executive director is longtime Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue, who has announced he plans to retire at the end of this season.