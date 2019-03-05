BEAVER DAM — Each day, every week, Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase preached improvement this season.
That has remained the Golden Beavers’ focus, even now as they have reached the cusp of history.
“We are just trying to play our best basketball and that’s the truth,” Chase said. “People laugh at us for saying those kind of things, but it really is. You are trying to improve, no matter what level you are.”
Top-ranked Beaver Dam has won the past two WIAA Division 2 state championships and owns the top seed in Division 2 entering this week’s WIAA state girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
“It’s an amazing group of kids, just the energy they have,” Chase said. “They came in from Day One ready to get after it.”
The Beavers (25-1) are two victories away from a third consecutive title and taking their place in state girls basketball history. Only four girls teams have won three straight state championships — Milwaukee Washington (1994-96), Cuba City (2005-07), Flambeau (2006-08) and Milwaukee Vincent (2007-09).
Badger North Conference champion Beaver Dam, which meets fourth-seeded Hortonville (19-7) at 1:35 p.m. Friday in a Division 2 semifinal, could become the fifth.
“We haven’t really focused on that much at all,” Chase said. “I know a lot of people are. We are just focusing on being a better team every day. I know there are people out there who want to talk about it. But for our kids this is this team this year. … This year, it’s about us playing the best basketball we can play. When somebody comes around and watches us play, we just want them to be like, `Wow, that team is really good.’ ’’
Beaver Dam is really good. Chase believes it might be the best team of the three. And the Beavers are striving for more on the court — even beyond winning titles.
“Our goals have always been a little bit bigger than that,” said 5-foot-11 senior forward Tara Stauffacher, a University of Wisconsin commit. “Being at state is, obviously, a huge accomplishment. But our goal is always to go out there and try to prove that we are one of the best teams to come out of the state of Wisconsin.”
Beaver Dam has cruised to lopsided victories in most games this season. Beaver Dam’s 68-40 sectional final victory over Green Bay Notre Dame on Saturday avenged the last loss the team suffered to a state team — to Notre Dame in the 2016 sectional final.
The Beavers went undefeated in winning the 2017 gold ball; their two losses last season came to top teams from Illinois and Minnesota; and their lone defeat this season was to Miami Country Day in December in Florida. Miami Country Day is MaxPrep.com’s No. 1 team in the nation; MaxPrep.com ranked Beaver Dam 10th nationally and No. 1 in Wisconsin in its “Xcellent 25.”
“Every year, people don’t really understand how much harder it gets and how much bigger our target gets,” 5-10 sophomore guard Maty Wilke said. “I think from watching them the first year going (to state), how big of role models they were for me, showing me how to do this. Knowing we are role models for little girls, I think it makes it a better experience for us.”
What is it about Beaver Dam that causes the most concern for an opposing coach?
“It’s all concerning,” Hortonville coach Celeste Ratka said. “They are really good. They can beat you multiple ways.”
The Beavers have a depth of talent, including the heavily recruited Wilke, who leads the team in scoring but does so much more; Stauffacher, a double-digit scorer who can shoot from the perimeter or do the dirty work inside; 5-6 senior guard Paige Schumann, an Eastern Illinois commit who dished out her 500th career assist Saturday; 6-4 senior post player Aly Van Loo, a North Dakota commit and inside presence; super-quick 5-6 junior guard Jada Donaldson, whose athleticism is particularly vital against high-level teams; and 5-6 sophomore guard Natalie Jens, a potent scorer off the bench.
“It’s not just the five starters that want to get better every day,” Wilke said. “It’s everyone. The coaches, managers, everyone on the team wants to get better every day.”
“That’s been our approach since my freshman year — to always get better every day, no matter what,” Schumann said. “When we have the goal of just getting better, we just work on the little things. We don’t worry about who we are playing next — just ourselves.”
Chase believes Hortonville is a formidable foe; he voted the Polar Bears as the top team during the Division 2 state seeding meeting (coaches cannot vote for their own team).
“I think we are peaking at the right time and playing our best basketball,” Ratka said.
But Whitefish Bay received the second seed and Badger South runner-up Monroe the third seed. Hortonville wound up with the unenviable task of facing Beaver Dam, which defeated the Polar Bears in last year’s semifinals.
“They don’t have many weaknesses,” Ratka said about the Beavers. “They are the defending champs. They have tremendous depth, one after another. They don’t lose a lot with their subs.”
To get to state three consecutive years isn’t easy. Interestingly, Beaver Dam, Monroe and Hortonville each are making their third straight trip in Division 2.
“I think it’s exciting every year,” Schumann said. “It’s a different season (each time) and just getting there is always our goal, so I think it’s cool we got there.”
Said Monroe coach Sam Mathiason: “It takes some special kids with some special talents to make that happen.”
Chase said it’s been a special season for his team — so far — but the Beavers need to finish strong.
“It’s definitely a great experience, just from the fact that not very many teams make it past the first two rounds and we have made it to the state games three years in a row,” Stauffacher said. “But, ultimately, we are not finished yet. Getting there wasn’t our goal. Finishing it was.”