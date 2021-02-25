 Skip to main content
WIAA state girls basketball: Three Lakes' defense, shooting puts an end to Black Hawk's streak
WIAA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

After a long, long run, the Black Hawk Express ran out of steam Friday morning.

Black Hawk, ranked No. 1 and seeded No. 1 in the WIAA Division 5 state girls basketball tournament, simply didn’t have the power to make it across the finish line during a 51-48 loss to fourth-seeded and 11th-ranked Three Lakes at the La Crosse Center.

The loss ended a 75-game winning streak for Black Hawk (21-1), just one victory shy of tying Cuba City for the second-longest winning streak in state girls basketball history.

The 2019 state champion Warriors last suffered a loss in the 2018 state championship game, a 39-29 loss to Bangor.

On Thursday, facing a strong box-and-one defense from a Three Lakes team with three 6-footers, UW-Green Bay recruit Bailey Butler still managed 23 points — 5.6 below her average — but a late-game turnover sealed the Warriors’ fate.

“Emily Fink bodied Bailey Butler all game long (and) got her tired,” Three Lakes coach George Lurvey said. “And we were able to close out on their outside shots. Our whole hope was that they would tire out in the second half.”

Black Hawk went 5-for-14 from the free-throw line, including four late misses.

“What do I attribute that to? Pressure? I don’t know,” said Black Hawk coach Michael Flanagan.

Meanwhile, Three Lakes did damage against multiple Black Hawk defenses with 9-for-18 shooting from 3-point range. Three Lakes senior guard Sydney Lurvey made six of 11 3-point tries for 18 points.

Black Hawk also got 14 points from senior Kaylee Marty and nine rebounds from sophomore Tara Wellnitz.

Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48

In the Division 5 final, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (16-8) earned its first championship since 2016, opening a 33-25 halftime lead and surviving a late push to hold off the Bluejays (20-6). The Royals expanded their lead to as many as 13 points late in the first half, but Three Lakes went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half before Assumption put the game away. The Royals got 16 points from Emily Bohn, 15 from Jessie Grundhoffer and 13 from Ainara Sainz de Rozas. Kara Sowinski led Three Lakes with 14 points.

Assumption 46, McDonell 43

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (15-8) got 16 points and four steals from junior Ainara Sainz de Rozas, 13 from senior center Emily Bohn and 11 points and six rebounds from senior forward Jessie Grundhoffer to make a three-point halftime lead stand up against Chippewa Falls McDonell (12-4). The Macks got 11 points from 11 points from junior guard Laura Deetz but shot 17-for-52 (32.7 percent) from the field.

WIAA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL | SUMMARIES, SCHEDULE

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s summaries

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Championship

WISCONSIN RAPIDS ASSUMPTION 55, THREE LAKES 48

Three Lakes*25*23*—*48

Wis. Rapids Assumption*33*22*—*55

THREE LAKES (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Sowinski 6-7 0-0 14, Szews 0-6 0-0 0, Kolling 3-5 0-0 9, Lurvey 2-12 1-3 5, Fink 2-4 3-4 7, M. Gruszynski 2-8 5-6 9, S. Gruszynski 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 17-47 9-13 48.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS ASSUMPTION — Nelson 1-3 0-0 3, Casey 1-2 1-2 4, Sainz de Rozas 4-12 4-4 13, Grundhoffer 3-10 5-6 15, Bohn 6-11 4-7 16, Kerkman 1-1 2-2 4, Duellman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 16-21 55.

3-point goals-attempts: TL 5-13 (Kolling 3-5, Sowinski 2-2, Lurvey 0-6); WRA 5-12 (Grundhoffer 2-4, Nelson 1-3, Casey 1-2, Sainz de Rozas 1-2, Duellman 0-1). Rebounds: TL 14-20-34 (Fink 9); WRA 5-17-22 (Bohn 8, Grundhoffer 5). Assists: TL 9 (Fink 4); WRA 9 (Nelson 2, Sainz de Rozas 2, Bohn 2). Steals: TL 7 (Szews 2, Kolling 2); WRA 12 (Jungwirth 3). Turnovers: TL 17; WRA 13. Blocks: TL 4 (Szews 2, Lurvey 2); WRA 5 (Bohn 5). Total fouls: TL 16; WRA 13. Records: TL 20-6; WRA 16-8.

Semifinals

THREE LAKES 51, BLACK HAWK 48

Three Lakes*30*21*—*51

Black Hawk*31*17*—*48

THREE LAKES (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Sowinski 2-7 0-0 5, Szews 1-5 0-0 2, Kolling 5-9 2-3 14, Lurvey 6-13 0-0 18, Fink 0-3 2-4 2, M. Gruszynski 1-2 0-2 2, S. Gruszynski 3-5 2-3 8. Totals 18-44 6-12 51.

BLACK HAWK — Butler 9-16 2-4 23, Wellnitz 1-9 0-4 2, Marty 5-14 1-2 14, Stauffacher 1-6 0-0 3, Mau 0-5 2-2 2, Peterson 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 18-55 5-14 48.

3-point goals-attempts: TL 9-18 (Lurvey 6-11, Kolling 2-4, Sowinski 1-3); BH 7-22 (Butler 3-6, Marty 3-8, Stauffacher 1-6, Mau 0-1, Wellnitz 0-1). Rebounds: TL 10-27-37 (Szews 8, S. Gruszynski 6); BH 14-19-33 (Wellnitz 9, Peterson 7, Butler 6). Assists: TL 14 (Sowinski 8); BH 9 (Butler 5, Marty 3). Steals: TL 5 (S. Gruszynski 3); BH 12 (Butler 5, Marty 3). Turnovers: TL 16; BH 8. Blocks: TL 3 (Kolling 2, Lurvey 1); BH 1 (Mau). Total fouls: TL 13; BH 14. Fouled out: Szews; Butler. Records: BH 21-1; TL 20-5.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS ASSUMPTION 46,

CHIPPEWA FALLS McDONELL 43

Wis. Rapids Assumption*19*27*—*46

Chippewa Falls McDonell*16*27*—*43

WIS. RAPIDS ASSUMPTION (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Nelson 1-3 0-0 2, Casey 0-0 0-2 0, Sainz de Rozas 4-6 7-7 16, Grundhoffer 4-10 3-4 11, Bohn 5-11 3-6 13, Jungwirth 0-1 0-0 0, Kerkman 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 16-35 13-20 46.

CHIPPEWA FALLS McDONELL — D. Baughman 2-4 1-2 6, Hughes 3-5 0-0 7, Geissler 3-13 0-0 8, Deetz 4-12 2-2 11, Petranovich 1-5 0-0 2, Adams 2-3 0-0 4, Stelter 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-6 1-2 1, L. Baughman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-52 4-6 43.

3-point goals-attempts: WRA 1-6 (Sainz de Rozas 1-1, Nelson 0-2, Jungwirth 0-1, Kerkman 0-1, Grundhoffer 0-1); CFM 5-17 (Geissler 2-6, D. Baughman 1-2, Hughes 1-3, Deetz 1-1, Cooper 0-5). Rebounds: WRA 6-25-31 (Grundhoffer 6, Bohn 5, Jungwirth 5); CFM 11-18-29 (Deetz 7, Petranovich 4). Assists: WRA 7 (Jungwirth 2); CFM 5 (Baughman 2). Steals: WRA 10 (Sainz de Rozas 4); CFM 9 (L. Baughman 3). Turnovers: WRA 18; CFM 16. Blocks: WRA 1 (Grundhoffer); CFM 1 (Adams). Total fouls: WRA 8; CFM 18. Records: CFM 12-4; WRA 15-8.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

Semifinals

10:45 a.m.: (1) La Crosse Aquinas (21-0) vs. (4) Westfield (20-5)

2:10 p.m.: (2) Lake Mills (23-2) vs. (3) Howards Grove (24-1)

Championship

8:15 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

9:05 a.m.: (1) Mishicot (18-2) vs. (4) Fall Creek (15-4)

12:25 p.m.: (2) Bangor (19-2) vs. (3) Mineral Point (16-5)

Championship

6:35 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

Saturday’s schedule

DIVISION 1

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

10:45 a.m.: (4) Verona (8-4) vs. (1) Germantown (27-1)

2:10 p.m.: (2) Hudson (22-0) vs. (3) Franklin (15-5)

Championship

8:15 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

9:05 a.m.: (1) Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) vs. (4) Onalaska (17-3)

12:25 p.m.: (2) Reedsburg (19-1) vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4)

Championship

6:35 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

