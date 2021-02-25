WIAA state girls basketball: Three Lakes' defense, shooting puts an end to Black Hawk's streak

“What do I attribute that to? Pressure? I don’t know,” said Black Hawk coach Michael Flanagan.

Meanwhile, Three Lakes did damage against multiple Black Hawk defenses with 9-for-18 shooting from 3-point range. Three Lakes senior guard Sydney Lurvey made six of 11 3-point tries for 18 points.

Black Hawk also got 14 points from senior Kaylee Marty and nine rebounds from sophomore Tara Wellnitz.

Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48

In the Division 5 final, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (16-8) earned its first championship since 2016, opening a 33-25 halftime lead and surviving a late push to hold off the Bluejays (20-6). The Royals expanded their lead to as many as 13 points late in the first half, but Three Lakes went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half before Assumption put the game away. The Royals got 16 points from Emily Bohn, 15 from Jessie Grundhoffer and 13 from Ainara Sainz de Rozas. Kara Sowinski led Three Lakes with 14 points.

Assumption 46, McDonell 43

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (15-8) got 16 points and four steals from junior Ainara Sainz de Rozas, 13 from senior center Emily Bohn and 11 points and six rebounds from senior forward Jessie Grundhoffer to make a three-point halftime lead stand up against Chippewa Falls McDonell (12-4). The Macks got 11 points from 11 points from junior guard Laura Deetz but shot 17-for-52 (32.7 percent) from the field.