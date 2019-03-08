ASHWAUBENON — After three consecutive trips to the WIAA Division 2 state girls basketball tournament, the Monroe Cheesemakers have earned the chance to play for a state championship.
Senior Sydney Hilliard scored 14 of her 25 points in the second half Friday afternoon, leading Monroe to a 59-47 victory over Whitefish Bay in a semifinal at the Resch Center.
The victory sends the Cheesemakers (21-6) into a 6:35 p.m. Saturday state title showdown against two-time defending state champion Beaver Dam (26-1) for the state title.
Monroe lost in the state semifinal round in each of the last two seasons.
The Cheesemakers will be underdogs in Saturday’s game, but they also entered Friday’s game seeded third to Whitefish Bay’s No. 2 seeding. And it looked like trouble early, when the Blue Dukes (23-4) jumped to leads of 11-2 and 13-5.
But Monroe tied the score with an 8-0 run, and then finished the half with a 9-3 scoring run for a 28-26 halftime lead. That run continued after halftime, as the Cheesemakers wrapped up a 26-7 burst that gave them a 45-30 lead with 9 minutes, 27 seconds to play.
Hilliard, a 6-foot guard and University of Wisconsin recruit, scored 15 of the 26 points during that pivotal run, including 11 of Monroe’s first 17 points of the second half.
Emily Benzschawel, a 5-9 senior guard, scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half for Monroe. Both Hilliard and Emily Benzschawel shot 7-for-8 from the line, leading Monroe’s 22-for-26 performance.
Whitefish Bay, playing at state for the first time since 2011, got 18 points from Ellie Clements and 15 from Elena Deslongchamps, who fouled out.