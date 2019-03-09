ASHWAUBENON — The WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball championship is staying in Marshall.
Led by the 26-point performance of 6-foot, 1-inch sophomore forward Anna Lutz, the Cardinals (26-2) earned a repeat title Saturday afternoon with a 64-56 victory over previously unbeaten Laconia.
Two other Marshall sophomores, guard Mia Morel and forward Laura Nickel, added 12 points and eight rebounds apiece to the Cardinals’ cause.
Marshall was able to finish the game with a 17-11 scoring run, making nine of 13 free-throw attempts down the stretch.
“This group just never gives us, never quits,” Marshall coach Alex Koeller said in a postgame television interview. “Laconia made tons of runs at us, and every time they did, our kids came right back.
Marshall shot 50 percent from the field and 70 percent from the line, overcoming 14 turnovers to give the school its fourth state title overall — and an 8-0 all-time record in state tournament games.
“Our girls stepped up today. All weekend,” Koeller said.
Laconia senior guard Kiarra Otto scored 27 points and sophomore guard Haley Rens added 11. Senior forward Alissa Dins had nine points and seven rebounds.