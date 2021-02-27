WIAA state girls basketball semifinal: Reedsburg's second-half eruption rocks New Berlin Eisenhower

The Lions (24-5) shot 18% from the floor (4-for-22) in the second half, including missing all nine of their 3-point attempts, and wound up shooting 32.7% from the field overall.

Simon said the Beavers needed to rebound better, which he felt they did in the second half, and wanted to make Hoffman go to her left.

“She had really done a nice job hitting shots early,” Simon said. “She had a lot of confidence going. So, we had to make the adjustment and make her put the ball on the floor a little bit more.”

Eisenhower senior guard Nikki Dienberg scored on a drive and made two free throws, giving the Lions a 39-33 lead with 16 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.

But the Beavers outscored the Lions 21-1 over the next 11:36, seizing a 54-40 lead.

“Our goal is to play at a high pace, but find a good shot,” Eisenhower coach Andy Monfre said. “That is a difficult balance against good teams and I thought what Reedsburg did a really good job of was keeping the primary ball handler in front of them on the top. We thrive a lot on getting in the gaps, forcing help and getting kickouts. But that relies on us being able to attack downhill and winning the one-on-one battles.”