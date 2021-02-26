WIAA state girls basketball: Second-half surge propels Lake Mills into state final for first time

No. 2-seeded Lake Mills (24-2) took its biggest lead at 42-28 in the opening minutes of the second half, but third-seeded Howards Grove (24-2) went on a 22-7 run over a span of 9 minutes, 30 seconds. With the Tigers up 50-49, it was the first time Lake Mills had trailed since it was 5-2.

Lake Mills rattled off the next 11 points on driving layups by Wagner and Pitta, a 3-pointer by senior Taylor Roughen and driving baskets by senior Vivian Guerrero and Pitta.

“We knew what we had to do,” said Lake Mills senior point guard Julianna Wagner, who scored 18 points. “We just had to start having more energy on defense and together as a team we just had to get stops. On offense, we were being patient and we had to find the open person and we were just really calm.”

Lake Mills, which has now won 15 of its last 16 games, got a big boost off the bench from Jade Pitta. The senior, who averaged 6.1 points per game coming into state, tallied a team-high 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting and added eight rebounds.

“We’re so deep this year and playing with a bigger lineup then we have, her scoring’s been down a little bit,” Siska said. “But I’m not surprised. She likes these big moments and she played really well.”