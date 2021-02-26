WIAA state girls basketball: Second-half surge propels Lake Mills into state final for first time

Oshkosh — Most of the seniors on the Lake Mills girls basketball team have been playing varsity for four years.
All that experience paid ultimate dividends at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament on Friday afternoon, leading the L-Cats to a 70-60 victory over Howards Grove in a semifinal at Menominee Nation Arena.
When Lake Mills squandered a 14-point, second-half lead and found itself trailing Howards Grove with eight minutes to play, the veteran L-Cats didn’t flinch. Instead, they answered with an 11-0 run of their own, opening a 10-point lead that carried the rest of the way.
“During the one time out I just said, ‘We’re fine. We just needed to start getting some stops, box out, take care of the ball and take it one possession at a time. Let’s go win the next one,’” Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska said. “And we did. And then we got a stop and we won the next one. We were able to take the momentum back there.”
The win meant another step up the ladder for coach Brandon Siska's Lake Mills program. The L-Cats earned the first state tournament berth in school history last year, but lost in a semifinal. Friday's victory sent the L-Cats into tonight's state championship game against unbeaten, top-ranked, two-time defending state champion La Crosse Aquinas tonight at 8:15 p.m.
Lake Mills took on the Blugolds during the regular season, dropping a 75-60 decision on Dec. 28.
No. 2-seeded Lake Mills (24-2) took its biggest lead at 42-28 in the opening minutes of the second half, but third-seeded Howards Grove (24-2) went on a 22-7 run over a span of 9 minutes, 30 seconds. With the Tigers up 50-49, it was the first time Lake Mills had trailed since it was 5-2.
Lake Mills rattled off the next 11 points on driving layups by Wagner and Pitta, a 3-pointer by senior Taylor Roughen and driving baskets by senior Vivian Guerrero and Pitta.
“We knew what we had to do,” said Lake Mills senior point guard Julianna Wagner, who scored 18 points. “We just had to start having more energy on defense and together as a team we just had to get stops. On offense, we were being patient and we had to find the open person and we were just really calm.”
Lake Mills, which has now won 15 of its last 16 games, got a big boost off the bench from Jade Pitta. The senior, who averaged 6.1 points per game coming into state, tallied a team-high 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting and added eight rebounds.
“We’re so deep this year and playing with a bigger lineup then we have, her scoring’s been down a little bit,” Siska said. “But I’m not surprised. She likes these big moments and she played really well.”
Guerrero, the last-second or overtime hero of both Lake Mills sectional wins, added 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and seven rebounds.
With the game knotted 11-11, Lake Mills went on a 14-7 run fueled by nine points from Pitta. Howards Grove stayed in the game with some inside baskets, led by senior point guard MacKenzie Holzwart, who totaled 30 points to become the top career scorer in school history. However, the L-Cats scored seven of the final eight points and took its biggest lead, 40-28, on a driving scoop basket by Wagner at the halftime buzzer.
Building a big lead early helped Lake Mills as it weathered the late storm from Howards Grove.
“After that loss to Marshall, we’ve come out just ready to play. Great first halves,” Siska said. “We’ve jumped on everybody here since that game going back to Luther Prep (a 78-47 win). Both regional games, and both games in the sectionals, we had double-digit leads. We just need to, when we have that opportunity, extend the lead and kind of put the game away instead of letting teams fight back in it.”
Howards Grove*28*32*—*60
Lake Mills*40*30*—*70
HOWARDS GROVE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Near 3-13 9-12 15, Koenig 0-1 0-0 0, Holzwart 11-22 8-9 30, Parnitzke 2-11 1-2 5, Scharl 2-4 0-0 4, Pedrin 1-1 0-0 3, Reichwald 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 20-57 19-24 60.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 2-9 1-5 7, Guerrero 7-9 1-2 15, Will 0-2 0-0 0, Wagner 6-13 5-6 18, Lamke 2-8 0-0 6, Wollin 1-4 1-2 3, J. Pitta 6-10 6-6 19, B. Pitta 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-21 70.
3-point goals-attempts: HG 1-5 (Pedrin 1-1, Parnitzke 0-2, Near 0-1, Holzwart 0-1); LM 6-27 (Roughen 2-8, Lamke 2-8, Wagner 1-5, J. Pitta 1-3, B. Pitta 0-1). Rebounds: HG 17-26-43 (Near 11, Holzwart 8, Parnitzke 8); LM 11-24-35 (J. Pitta 8, Guerrero 7, Roughen 6). Assists: HG 6 (Holzwart 2, Parnitzke 2); LM 13 (Wagner 4, Roughen 3). Steals: HG 5 (Holzwart 3); LM 13 (J. Pitta 5, Roughen 3). Turnovers: HG 15; LM 8. Blocks: HG 1 (Near 1); LM 5 (B. Pitta 3). Total fouls: HG 17; LM 18. Records: LM 24-2; HG 24-2.