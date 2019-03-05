THE BASICS
What: The 44th annual WIAA state girls basketball tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Resch Center, 1901 S. Oneida St., Ashwaubenon/Green Bay. The tournament relocated from the Kohl Center in 2013.
Tickets: $10 per session at the door; $12 in advance at www.ticketstaronline.com.
Parking: $6 at Lambeau Field southeast parking lot, off Oneida St., one block from the stadium.
Gate security: All spectators are subject to pass through metal detectors while entering the Resch Center. Doors will open 60 minutes before the start of each session.
On the air: All games will be broadcast live by a statewide network of television stations including WKOW, Channel 27, in Madison.
Live streaming: Live streaming is available using the television network’s Magic of March app, available here. The 3-Point Challenge and post-game media conferences will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription ($9.95 per month) is required to watch the 3-Point Challenge.
Last year’s finals: Division 1, Appleton North 45, Mukwonago 32 (North’s second straight title); D2, Beaver Dam 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 41 (Beaver Dam’s second straight title); D3, Marshall 63, Amherst 55; D4, La Crosse Aquinas 68, Melrose-Mindoro 52; D5, Bangor 39, Black Hawk 29.
THE SCHEDULE
Thursday’s semifinals
Division 3: Marshall (24-2) vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (24-2), 1:35 p.m.; Laconia (26-0) vs. Freedom (23-3), 3:15 p.m.
Division 4: La Crosse Aquinas (25-1) vs. Milwaukee Science (19-5), 6:35 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs. Colby (25-0), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals
Division 5: Black Hawk (26-0) vs. Fall River (24-3), 9:05 a.m.; Clayton (26-0) vs. Wausau Newman (24-3), 10:45 a.m.
Division 2: Beaver Dam (25-1) vs. Hortonville (19-7), 1:35 p.m.; Monroe (20-6) vs. Hortonville (19-7), 3:15 p.m.
Division 1: Middleton (21-5) vs. Mukwonago (24-1), 6:35 p.m.; Bay Port (25-1) vs. Kimberly (23-3), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s finals
Three-point Challenge: 9:30 a.m.
Division 5: 11:05 a.m.; Division 4: About, 12:45 p.m.; Division 3: About 2:30 p.m.; Division 2: 6:35 p.m.; Division 1: About 8:15 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Middleton (21-5) was given the No. 4 seeding in the Division 1 field. Coach Jeff Kind’s Cardinals, ranked eighth in the state, qualified for the second time in the last three seasons and the 11th time overall, including runner-up finishes in 1993 and 2003. Middleton lost two of its first three games, to Verona and Division 2 qualifier Monroe, and three of four in a midseason stretch, to Mequon Homestead, Division 1 qualifier Bay Port and Sun Prairie. The Cardinals have won 13 straight since then, beating Sun Prairie once to win the Big Eight Conference title and again in the sectional final. Sitori Tanin, a 6-foot, 2-inch junior forward, averages 13.2 points and 11 rebounds per game, with 56 steals and 28 blocks. She holds offers from several Division I colleges, including Bradley, Drake and North Dakota State. Also, 5-11 senior forward Hannah Flottmeyer averages 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Other top contributors are 5-9 junior guard Evie Coleman (9.8 ppg) and 5-10 junior forward Karina Bursac (8 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
Mukwonago (24-1) earned the No. 1 seeding after taking the runner-up trophy last year. It’s the team’s 10th state appearance and fifth in the last seven years, including runner-up finishes in 2013, 2016 and 2017. Coach Rick Kolinske’s second-ranked team lost its second game to Milwaukee King, 59-58, but beat the top-ranked Generals, 62-55, in the sectional final after a 65-41 win over third-ranked Oak Creek in a sectional semifinal. Natalie Anderson, a 6-foot senior forward and Indiana University/Purdue University-Indianapolis recruit, averages 17.5 ppg and 4.7 rpg, with 68 steals. Other statistical leaders are 5-8 senior guard Grace Beyer (13.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and 5-11 junior guard and UW-Milwaukee recruit Angie Cera (9.1 ppg).
Bay Port (25-1) earned the No. 2 seeding. Coach Kati Coleman’s fourth-ranked Pirates, champions of the Fox River Classic Conference, are making their first state trip since 2000 and hope to make the final for the first time. The Pirates beat fifth-ranked Germantown and ninth-ranked Hartland Arrowhead (in a 26-24 overtime game) in the sectional. The team’s only loss came against Green Bay Preble, 61-53, in the third-to-last game of the regular season. Statistical leaders are 6-foot junior forward/center Emma Nagel (13.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 76 steals, 28 blocks), 5-5 junior guard McKenzie Johnson (10.3 ppg) and 5-6 junior guard Alaina Abel (9.1 ppg).
Kimberly (23-3) earned the No. 3 seeding and No. 6 state ranking and is at state for the 11th time and first since 2014. Coach Troy Cullen’s Papermakers seek what would be a fifth state title. Kimberly lost three of six games early in the season, to Appleton East, Oak Creek and Oshkosh North. The Fox Valley Association champs beat Wausau West, 62-60, in the sectional final to extend their winning streak to 14 games. Statistical leaders are 6-foot sophomore guard-forward Maddy Schreiber (14.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg), who holds offers from UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee, and 5-8 senior guard Shea Dechant (14.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 97 assists). Marissa Murray, a 5-10 junior forward, averages 9.1 ppg.
DIVISION 2
Beaver Dam (25-1), the two-time defending state champion and top-seeded entry, is ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin and No. 17 across nationally (across all enrollment sizes) by USA Today. Coach Tim Chase’s Golden Beavers, champs of the Badger North Conference, suffered their only loss during a holiday tournament in Florida against Miami Country Day, now ranked No. 1 by USA Today. Beaver Dam averages 72.3 ppg and allows 33.3 ppg. The lineup is packed with talented major-college prospects, led statistically by 5-10 sophomore guard Maty Wilke (13.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 83 assists, 52 steals), who received her first Division I scholarship offer while in eighth grade and now holds offers from more than a dozen major programs including Wisconsin, Marquette, UW-Green Bay, Kansas State, Missouri and at least six other Big Ten programs. Tara Stauffacher (5-11, sr., F, 11.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg) has signed with Wisconsin. Aly Van Loo (6-4, sr., F, 8.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 32 blocks) has signed with North Dakota. Natalie Jens (5-6, so., G, 8.8 ppg), Jada Donaldson (5-6, jr., G, 7.4 ppg) and Eastern Illinois signee Paige Schumann (5-6, sr., PG, 7.0 ppg) are regular contributors.
Hortonville (19-7), seeded fourth, lost four of its last six regular-season games but bounced back to beat New London and River Falls to win its sectional and claim its third consecutive state berth. Coach Celeste Ratka’s Polar Bears finished fourth in the Fox Valley Association, losing twice to D1 qualifier Kimberly. Hortonville’s leader is 6-2 junior forward Macy McGlone (14.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg), who holds an offer from UW-Milwaukee. Other top contributors are 5-6 freshman guard Kamy Peppler (7.7 ppg, 77 assists) and 5-9 junior guard-forward Emily Nelson (7.5 ppg).
Monroe (20-6), seeded second and ranked ninth, has won six in a row after a non-conference loss to defending Division 3 champ Marshall. Coach Sam Mathiason’s Cheesemakers area making their third consecutive state trip and 11th overall, seeking their fourth state title but first since 2008. Monroe’s leader is 6-foot senior guard Sydney Hilliard, a Wisconsin signee averaging 21.1 points and 8.2 assists per game, with 97 assists and 70 steals. Emily Benzschawel, a 5-9 senior guard who’ll play next year at DII Lindenwood, averages 11.3 ppg and 6.0 rpg. Megan Benzschawel (6-foot sophomore forward) averages 11.3 ppg and 6.0 rpg, and 6-foot junior forward Grace Tostrud averages 7.7 ppg and 6.7 rpg.
Whitefish Bay (23-3), ranked fourth but seeded third, beat eighth-ranked Milwaukee Pius XI and sixth-ranked Pewaukee to earn their first state trip since 2011 and eighth overall. Coach Jon Schneider’s Blue Dukes finished second to Slinger in the North Shore Conference. The standout player is 6-1 senior forward Ellie Clements (22.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 67 assists, 40 steals, 26 blocks). Other top contributors are 5-9 junior guard Elena Deslongchamps (10.3 ppg) and 5-7 senior guard Alexis Caldwell (10.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
DIVISION 3
Marshall (24-2) is seeded first in the field and ended the year ranked second by The Associated Press. Coach Alex Koeller led the Cardinals to the state title in his first year as head coach last year, and this year’s team beat seventh-ranked Somers Shoreland Lutheran and Platteville in the sectional. Marshall’s only losses came on back-to-back nights in the Sentry Classic in Stevens Point, against defending Division 4 champion La Crosse Aquinas and Division 1 Stevens Point. The Cardinals’ closest game in 16 victories since then was a 13-point win over Division 2 state qualifier Monroe. A trio of sophomores returns to lead the Cardinals: 6-1 forward Anna Lutz (18.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 25 blocks); 5-7 guard Mia Morel (17.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 117 assists, 70 steals) and 5-11 forward Laura Nickel (12 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 48 assists).
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (24-2) earned its first state trip with a 47-22 rout of Hayward in the sectional final. Coach Louis Hurd’s fifth-ranked Red Hawks, champions of the Coulee Conference, lost to Arcadia in their regular-season finale but beat the Raiders in a sectional semifinal, 41-28. The team’s other loss came in the second game, against Division 4 qualifier Melrose-Mindoro, sparking a 19-game winning streak. The Red Hawks are led by 5-9 senior guard Lexi Wagner (19.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 102 assists, 40 steals), who will play next year at Division I Youngstown State.
Laconia (26-0) was seeded second in the field despite finishing No. 1 in the final AP state rankings. Coach Chris Morgan’s Spartans earned their first-ever state berth with sectional wins over Waupun and Milwaukee Languages. The Flyway Conference champs average 62.0 ppg and allow 36.7 ppg. Their tightest game was a four-point win over Grafton, and their last 14 wins have had double-digit margins. The leaders are 5-9 senior guard Kiarra Otto (16.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 64 assists, 121 steals) and 6-1 senior forward Alissa Dins (10.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 97 assists, 74 steals, 42 blocks). Dins will play next year at Western Illinois. The Spartans average 16.7 steals per game.
Freedom (23-3) earned the No. 3 seeding and is back at state for the second time, following a runner-up finish in Division 2 in 2008. Coach Mike Vander Loop’s Irish tied for first in the North Eastern Conference and beat Kiel in the sectional final. Freedom lost its regular-season finale to Wrightstown but got revenge with a 70-57 win in a sectional semifinal. Statistical leaders are 6-foot sophomore forward Callie Genke (14.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg), 6-1 junior forward Taylor Haase (11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and 5-8 sophomore guard Gabby Johnson (11.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 71 steals).
DIVISION 4
La Crosse Aquinas (25-1) earned the top seeding after beating Mineral Point and Belleville in sectional play. Aquinas beat Melrose-Mindoro in the final last year, and both teams are back. Coach Dave Donarski’s Blugolds lost a late-season game to Minnesota’s top-ranked team, unbeaten Hopkins, by an 81-62 score, to snap a 47-game winning streak. Lexi Donarski, a 5-10 junior guard (23.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 86 steals, 135 assists), already is committed to Iowa State and has led the Blugolds to an 80-2 record, one state title and one runner-up finish entering this year’s state tournament. Also for Aquinas, 6-foot junior forward Courtney Becker averages 14.8 ppg and 6.8 rpg, and 5-7 junior guard Taylor Theusch averages 12.8 ppg.
Milwaukee Academy of Science (19-5), seeded fourth, earned its first-ever state berth after beating sixth-ranked Howards Grove, the 2017 state champ, by a 78-60 score in a sectional final. Coach Giovanni Riley’s Novas play an independent schedule against a steady stream of top teams from larger schools. Their losses have come against Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Milwaukee Washington, Monona Grove, Chicago Marshall and Bishop Noll of Hammond, Indiana. The Novas feature perhaps the state’s most intriguing player in 5-8 senior guard Shemera Williams, who chose Marquette over a long list of major-college offers. She leads the state in scoring (31.2 ppg) and enters the state tournament needing 140 points to top the state-record career total of 3,229 points achieved by South Shore’s Megan Gustafson. She also averages 10 rpg and has 187 assists and 98 steals. The Novas also get 19.5 ppg from 5-5 junior guard Toniah Williams and 15.6 ppg from 5-10 freshman forward Nakiyah Hurst.
Melrose-Mindoro (25-1), last year’s runner-up, is seeded second and ranked third by The AP. Coach Joey Arneson’s Mustangs won the Dairyland Large Conference, beat ninth-ranked Durand and Colfax in sectional play and lost only to state qualifier Black Hawk, the unbeaten and top-ranked Division 5 entry. Five players average 9.6 points or better for the Mustangs: Mesa Byom (6-2, jr., F, 13.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg); Erika Simmons (5-10, sr., G/F, 12.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 69 assists); Emily Herzberg (6-0, sr., G/F, 11.8 ppg, 85 assists, 73 steals); Katie Christopherson (5-6, sr., G, 11.8 ppg, 79 steals) and Calette Lockington (5-8, jr., PG, 9.6 ppg, 102 assists, 63 steals). The Mustangs average 70.4 points scored and 33.2 allowed per game, fueled by 14.8 steals per game.
Colby (25-0) was seeded third despite an unbeaten record and No. 2 state ranking. It’s the first state trip for coach Randy Rau’s Hornets, who won the Cloverbelt East Conference and beat Neillsville and Crandon in sectional play. The team averages 64.9 ppg, allows 36.1 ppg and has 434 steals (17.4 per game). Statistical leaders are 5-6 senior guard Ashley Streveler (13.9 ppg, 101 assists, 83 steals); 5-9 junior forward Hailey Voelker (12.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 63 assists, 75 steals); 5-8 senior guard Alyssa Underwood (12 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and 5-9 senior forward Vanessa Lopez (10.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 85 assists, 87 steals). The Hornets’ only game against an opponent mentioned in the final AP state rankings was a 64-57 win over Eau Claire Regis (10th in D4) in the regular-season finale.
DIVISION 5
Black Hawk (26-0), last year’s state runner-up, earned the No. 1 seeding after holding the unanimous top spot in The AP’s state rankings. Coach Michael Flanagan’s Warriors, champions of the Six Rivers East Conference, score 70.9 ppg and allow 28.3 ppg, with an average of 19 steals per game. The program earned its fifth state berth with sectional wins over third-ranked River Ridge (58-27) and Independence (70-39). The Warriors’ leaders are 5-8 junior forward Natalie Leuzinger (18 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 69 steals), 5-7 sophomore point guard Bailey Butler (17.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 99 assists, 113 steals) and 5-7 junior forward Hannah Butler (15.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 76 assists, 98 steals).
Fall River (24-3), seeded fourth and ranked fifth, is at state for the third time following back-to-back trips in 2015 and 2016. Coach Jim Doolittle’s Pirates finished second to Markesan in the Trailways West Conference, splitting two games with the Hornets and also falling against Milwaukee Vincent and Randolph. The Pirates beat Randolph and Hilbert in sectional play. Samantha Leisemann, a 6-foot junior center, averages 13.2 ppg and 11.4 rpg, with 57 steals and 47 blocks. Alexis Rozinski (5-8, jr., F) averages 12.5 ppg and 7.9 rpg, and Maddie Gregorio (5-8, jr., G) averages 9.2 ppg with 80 assists and 83 steals.
Clayton (26-0), seeded second and ranked second, is making its fourth consecutive state trip and fifth overall, but lost in the semifinals in each previous visit. Coach Kevin Fall’s Bears won the Central Lakeland Conference and had scoring averages of 62.6 ppg scored and 28.7 ppg allowed, with opponents held to 20 or fewer points seven times. Clayton did not play a single opponent mentioned in the final AP state rankings. The statistical leaders are 5-7 senior guard Kailey Ketz (14.9 ppg, 85 assits, 73 steals), 5-8 senior forward Kennedy Patrick (14.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and 5-8 senior forward Alison Leslie (14 ppg, 4.2 rpg). Kiana Fall, a 5-3 senior guard, averages 6.7 ppg and has 106 asists and 94 steals.
Wausau Newman (24-3), seeded third and ranked fourth, is making its second straight state trip and 12th since 2001. The Cardinals won titles in Division 3 in 2002, Division 4 in 2010, Division 5 in 2011. Coach Jason Vanden Elzen’s Marawood South Conference champion Fighting Cardinals beat 10th-ranked Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and ninth-ranked Ozaukee in the sectional. Newman lost three of four games early in the season, to Eau Claire North, Wausau West and Stratford, but takes a 19-game winning streak to state. Statistical leaders are 5-11 junior forward Jadelyn Ganski (14.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 105 steals), 5-8 junior guard Julia Seidel (14.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 92 assists) and 5-7 junior guard Lauren Shields (8.6 ppg).