WIAA state girls basketball preview: Verona, Reedsburg, Lake Mills hit the road chasing championships

Hudson, seeded second and ranked fifth, beat Wisconsin Rapids and Hortonville in sectionals to take an undefeated record to its eighth state visit and first since 2003. Coach Jessica Vadnais’ Raiders beat Rice Lake by nine points in their fourth game, their only regular-season victory that didn’t come by double digits. Senior Sophia Jonas leads the team in scoring (14.7 ppg, 3.2 apg), and senior forward Audrey Hatfield adds 11.2 ppg and 9.5 rpg.

Franklin, seeded third and unranked, beat Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 57-54, in a sectional final to earn its fourth state berth and first since 2007. Coach Ronald Hibben’s Sabers lost regular-season games to Marshall, Oak Creek (twice), Greenfield and Oconomowoc, but beat Oak Creek in a regional final. Franklin took a 59-45 win over Verona in the regular season. Senior guard Olivia Rangel, a four-year varsity regular, leads the Sabers (18.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.4 apg), followed by senior forward Gabrielle Gawlitta (10.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg).

DIVISION 2