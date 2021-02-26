 Skip to main content
WIAA state girls basketball: Mineral Point's second-half comeback bid falls just short in D4 final
WIAA state girls basketball: Mineral Point's second-half comeback bid falls just short in D4 final

The Mineral Point girls basketball team spent a lot of energy battling back from a 13-point deficit against Mishicot Friday evening.

The Pointers got there, tying the score twice in the final 7 minutes, 31 seconds of the WIAA Division 4 state final at the La Crosse Center.

But top-ranked Mishicot made just enough free throws, got just enough rebounds and made just enough defensive stops to hold off the Pointers 70-66.

The Pointers (17-6) tied the game at 66 with 1:42 to play on baskets by junior forward Blair Watters and sophomore forward Kennedy Wenger. But Mishicot (20-2) scored the game’s final four points, all on free throws, to earn the first state title in program history.

Mineral Point, the state champion in 2016, trailed 42-36 at halftime and fell behind 49-36 with 13:27 left.

Junior guard Ella Chambers scored 11 of her 20 points in the first half for Point, while Wenger added 15 points and eight rebounds, and junior guard Mallory Lindsey added 11 points.

Mishicot got 27 points and 13 rebounds from senior forward Kylie Schmidt, who went 13-for-18 from the free throw line. Senior Desiree Kleiman added 16 points and nine rebounds, helping Mishicot build a 36-29 rebound edge.

Mineral Point 66, Bangor 30

The Pointers shot 13-for-28 from behind the arc, breaking the D4 state tournament record for 3-pointers made in a game, and rolled to a 30-13 halftime lead on their way past the Cardinals (18-3) in the semifinals. Watters totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Pointers, and Mallory Lindsey added 11 points. Bangor had no player with more than six points.

Mishicot 55, Fall Creek 30

Mishicot took a 24-12 halftime lead in its semifinal and went on to beat the Crickets (15-5). Mishicot got 15 points and nine rebounds from Kleiman and 11 points and seven rebounds from Schmidt. Fall Creek was held to 29 percent shooting from the field and made two of 10 tries from 3-point range. Gianna Vollrath and Katie Kent scored 10 points each for the Crickets.

La Crosse Aquinas 69,

Westfield 45

In a Division 3 semifinal in Oshkosh, the two-time defending champion Blugolds opened a 39-21 halftime lead and beat the Pioneers (19-6), who were making the first state trip in school history. Forward Jacy Weisbrod scored 31 points to lead the Blugolds, and guard Macy Donarski totaled 14 points and eight assists. Westfield got 15 points from center Brandi Lentz, 12 from guard Nadia Hoffa and 11 from forward Carly Drew.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

(Seedings in parentheses)

Friday’s summaries

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

CHAMPIONSHIP

MISHICOT 70, MINERAL POINT 66

Mineral Point*36*30*—*66

Mishicot*42*28*—*70

MINERAL POINT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lindsey 3-11 2-2 11, Aschliman 3-5 0-1 8, Chambers 8-14 2-2 20, Watters 2-6 1-2 5, Wenger 7-14 1-4 15, Lawinger 3-6 0-0 6, Cox 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-56 7-13 66.

MISHICOT — Kleiman 5-9 4-8 16, McArdle 3-6 2-4 8, Garceau 4-9 0-0 9, Krueger 2-4 3-4 7, Schmidt 7-13 13-18 27, Tulachka 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-45 23-36 70..

3-point goals-attempts: MP 7-17 (Lindsey 3-8, Aschliman 2-2, Chambers 2-5, Watters 0-1, Lawinger 0-1); Mi 3-11 (Kleiman 2-2, Garceau 1-5, McArdle 0-2, Schmidt 0-2). Rebounds: MP 14-15-29 (Wenger 8, Watters 5); Mi 16-20-36 (Schmidt 13, Kleiman 9). Assists: MP 8 (Chambers 3); Mi 7 (Schmidt 4). Steals: MP 9 (Chambers 3, Watters 2, Lawinger 2); Mi 5 (Krueger 2). Turnovers: MP 15; Mi 18. Blocks: MP 0; Mi 1 (Tulachka 1). Total fouls: MP 24; Mi 12. Fouled out: Chambers, Watters. Records: MP 17-6; Mi 20-2.

SEMIFINALS

MINERAL POINT 66, BANGOR 30

Mineral Point*30*36*—*66

Bangor*13*17*—*30

MINERAL POINT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lindsey 4-7 3-6 11, Aschliman 3-8 1-1 8, Chambers 3-11 0-0 9, Watters 5-9 7-12 20, Wenger 1-5 1-3 3, Nodolf 2-3 0-0 6, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Lawinger 0-2 0-0 0, Cody 1-1 0-0 3, Grunow 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-55 9-16 66..

BANGOR — Jones 0-5 4-6 4, Jacobson 3-8 0-0 6, Tucker 0-7 0-0 0, Miedema 2-7 0-0 5, Janisch 0-1 1-2 1, Olson 0-7 1-2 1, Schaub 0-2 0-0 0, B. Langrehr 0-0 1-2 1, Freit 0-1 0-0 0, England 1-2 0-0 2, Nicolai 0-0 2-2 2, A. Langrehr 2-5 2-2 6, Schroeder 1-1 0-0 2, Massman 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 9-46 11-17 30.

3-point goals-attempts: MP 13-28 (Lindsey 3-6, Chambers 3-7, Watters 3-5, Nodolf 2-3, Aschliman 1-4, Cody 1-1, Lawinger 0-1, Grunow 0-1); B 1-11 (Miedema 1-3, Jacobson 0-2, Tucker 0-4, Olson 0-2). Rebounds: MP 13-31-44 (Watters 12, Wenger 5, Cody 5, Cox 5); B 10-25-35 (Jones 11). Steals: MP 11 (Aschliman 4); B 3 (Olson 2). Assists: MP 16 (Wenger 4, Chambers 3, Watters 3); B 3 (Miedema 2). Turnovers: MP 12; B 18. Blocks: MP 0; B 2 (Erickson 1, Massman 1). Total fouls: MP 16; B 15. Records: MP 17-5; B 19-3.

MISHICOT 55, FALL CREEK 30

Fall Creek*24*31*—*55

Mishicot*12*18*—*30

FALL CREEK (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Kent 3-7 2-2 10, Vollrath 5-12 0-1 10, Madden 1-6 0-2 2, Kolpien 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan 2-8 0-0 4, Marten 1-5 0-0 2, Anders 0-3 0-0 0, Grossinger 1-1 0-0 2, Dunham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 2-5 30.

MISHICOT — Kleiman 6-15 2-2 15, McArdle 3-4 2-3 8, Garceau 2-4 0-0 4, Krueger 2-2 0-0 5, Wotachek 0-1 0-0 0, Tulachka 2-3 0-0 4, Callahan 1-2 2-4 4, Willems 0-2 0-0 0, Tauschek 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-45 11-15 55.

3-point goals-attempts: FC 2-10 (Kent 2-4, Madden 0-2, Ryan 0-2, Vollrath 0-1, Kolpien 0-1); M 2-6 (Krueger 1-1, Kleiman 1-2, Schmidt 0-1, Garceau 0-2). Rebounds: FC 7-16-23 (Vollrath 10, Madden 5); M 11-27-38 (Kleiman 9, Schmidt 7). Steals: FC 5 (Madden 2); M 8 (Garceau 2, Schmidt 2). Assists: FC 8 (Vollrath 4); M 14 (Kleiman 5). Turnovers: FC 11; M 10. Blocks: FC 3 (Vollrath 2); M 1 (Stodola 1). Total fouls: FC 14; M 9. Records: M 19-2; FC 15-5.

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

SEMIFINALS

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 69, WESTFIELD 45

Westfield*21*24*—*45

La Crosse Aquinas*39*30*—*69

WESTFIELD (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 0-5 0-0 0, C. Drew 4-8 2-2 11, Brakebush 3-13 0-0 7, Hoffa 5-9 1-1 12, Lentz 5-7 5-6 15, Sengbusch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-9 45.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 5-14 4-4 14, B. Bahr 3-7 0-0 9, Bagniefski 2-4 2-2 6, S. Bahr 0-1 0-0 0, Weisbrod 12-16 0-0 31, Silcox 0-3 0-2 0, Theusch 0-3 0-0 0, O’Flaherty 2-2 0-0 5, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2, Nolte 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Cronk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 69.

3-point goals-attempts: W 3-17 (Drew 1-2, Hoffa 1-3, Brakebush 1-6, Drew 0-4, Sengbusch 0-2); LCA 11-20 (Weisbrod 7-9, B. Bahr 3-5, O’Flaherty 1-1, Donarski 0-2, Theusch 0-2, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds: W 7-20-27 (C. Drew 8, Lentz 6); LCA 11-20-31 (S. Bahr 6, Cronk 6, Bagniefski 5). Assists: W 12 (C. Drew 5); LCA 16 (Donarski 8). Steals: W 3 (Brakebush 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 2, Weisbrod 2). Turnovers: W 14; LCA 8. Blocks: W 1 (C. Drew); LCA 3 (Donarski 1, Bagniefski 1, O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: W 8; LCA 8. Records: LCA 22-0; W 20-6.

Thursday’s scores

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Championship: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48

Semifinals: Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46, Chippewa Falls McDonell 43

Today’s schedule

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

10:45 a.m.: (4) Verona (8-4) vs. (1) Germantown (27-1)

2:10 p.m.: (2) Hudson (22-0) vs. (3) Franklin (15-5)

Championship

8:15 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

9:05 a.m.: (1) Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) vs. (4) Onalaska (17-3)

12:25 p.m.: (2) Reedsburg (19-1) vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4)

Championship

6:35 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

