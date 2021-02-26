WIAA state girls basketball: Mineral Point's second-half comeback bid falls just short in D4 final

Mineral Point 66, Bangor 30

The Pointers shot 13-for-28 from behind the arc, breaking the D4 state tournament record for 3-pointers made in a game, and rolled to a 30-13 halftime lead on their way past the Cardinals (18-3) in the semifinals. Watters totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Pointers, and Mallory Lindsey added 11 points. Bangor had no player with more than six points.

Mishicot 55, Fall Creek 30

Mishicot took a 24-12 halftime lead in its semifinal and went on to beat the Crickets (15-5). Mishicot got 15 points and nine rebounds from Kleiman and 11 points and seven rebounds from Schmidt. Fall Creek was held to 29 percent shooting from the field and made two of 10 tries from 3-point range. Gianna Vollrath and Katie Kent scored 10 points each for the Crickets.

La Crosse Aquinas 69,

Westfield 45

In a Division 3 semifinal in Oshkosh, the two-time defending champion Blugolds opened a 39-21 halftime lead and beat the Pioneers (19-6), who were making the first state trip in school history. Forward Jacy Weisbrod scored 31 points to lead the Blugolds, and guard Macy Donarski totaled 14 points and eight assists. Westfield got 15 points from center Brandi Lentz, 12 from guard Nadia Hoffa and 11 from forward Carly Drew.