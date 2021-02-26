WIAA state girls basketball: Mineral Point's second-half comeback bid falls just short in D4 final

WIAA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL | SUMMARIES, SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
(Seedings in parentheses)
Friday’s summaries
DIVISION 4
At La Crosse Center
CHAMPIONSHIP
MISHICOT 70, MINERAL POINT 66
Mineral Point*36*30*—*66
Mishicot*42*28*—*70
MINERAL POINT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lindsey 3-11 2-2 11, Aschliman 3-5 0-1 8, Chambers 8-14 2-2 20, Watters 2-6 1-2 5, Wenger 7-14 1-4 15, Lawinger 3-6 0-0 6, Cox 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-56 7-13 66.
MISHICOT — Kleiman 5-9 4-8 16, McArdle 3-6 2-4 8, Garceau 4-9 0-0 9, Krueger 2-4 3-4 7, Schmidt 7-13 13-18 27, Tulachka 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-45 23-36 70..
3-point goals-attempts: MP 7-17 (Lindsey 3-8, Aschliman 2-2, Chambers 2-5, Watters 0-1, Lawinger 0-1); Mi 3-11 (Kleiman 2-2, Garceau 1-5, McArdle 0-2, Schmidt 0-2). Rebounds: MP 14-15-29 (Wenger 8, Watters 5); Mi 16-20-36 (Schmidt 13, Kleiman 9). Assists: MP 8 (Chambers 3); Mi 7 (Schmidt 4). Steals: MP 9 (Chambers 3, Watters 2, Lawinger 2); Mi 5 (Krueger 2). Turnovers: MP 15; Mi 18. Blocks: MP 0; Mi 1 (Tulachka 1). Total fouls: MP 24; Mi 12. Fouled out: Chambers, Watters. Records: MP 17-6; Mi 20-2.
SEMIFINALS
MINERAL POINT 66, BANGOR 30
Mineral Point*30*36*—*66
Bangor*13*17*—*30
MINERAL POINT (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lindsey 4-7 3-6 11, Aschliman 3-8 1-1 8, Chambers 3-11 0-0 9, Watters 5-9 7-12 20, Wenger 1-5 1-3 3, Nodolf 2-3 0-0 6, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Lawinger 0-2 0-0 0, Cody 1-1 0-0 3, Grunow 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-55 9-16 66..
BANGOR — Jones 0-5 4-6 4, Jacobson 3-8 0-0 6, Tucker 0-7 0-0 0, Miedema 2-7 0-0 5, Janisch 0-1 1-2 1, Olson 0-7 1-2 1, Schaub 0-2 0-0 0, B. Langrehr 0-0 1-2 1, Freit 0-1 0-0 0, England 1-2 0-0 2, Nicolai 0-0 2-2 2, A. Langrehr 2-5 2-2 6, Schroeder 1-1 0-0 2, Massman 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 9-46 11-17 30.
3-point goals-attempts: MP 13-28 (Lindsey 3-6, Chambers 3-7, Watters 3-5, Nodolf 2-3, Aschliman 1-4, Cody 1-1, Lawinger 0-1, Grunow 0-1); B 1-11 (Miedema 1-3, Jacobson 0-2, Tucker 0-4, Olson 0-2). Rebounds: MP 13-31-44 (Watters 12, Wenger 5, Cody 5, Cox 5); B 10-25-35 (Jones 11). Steals: MP 11 (Aschliman 4); B 3 (Olson 2). Assists: MP 16 (Wenger 4, Chambers 3, Watters 3); B 3 (Miedema 2). Turnovers: MP 12; B 18. Blocks: MP 0; B 2 (Erickson 1, Massman 1). Total fouls: MP 16; B 15. Records: MP 17-5; B 19-3.
MISHICOT 55, FALL CREEK 30
Fall Creek*24*31*—*55
Mishicot*12*18*—*30
FALL CREEK (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Kent 3-7 2-2 10, Vollrath 5-12 0-1 10, Madden 1-6 0-2 2, Kolpien 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan 2-8 0-0 4, Marten 1-5 0-0 2, Anders 0-3 0-0 0, Grossinger 1-1 0-0 2, Dunham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 2-5 30.
MISHICOT — Kleiman 6-15 2-2 15, McArdle 3-4 2-3 8, Garceau 2-4 0-0 4, Krueger 2-2 0-0 5, Wotachek 0-1 0-0 0, Tulachka 2-3 0-0 4, Callahan 1-2 2-4 4, Willems 0-2 0-0 0, Tauschek 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-45 11-15 55.
3-point goals-attempts: FC 2-10 (Kent 2-4, Madden 0-2, Ryan 0-2, Vollrath 0-1, Kolpien 0-1); M 2-6 (Krueger 1-1, Kleiman 1-2, Schmidt 0-1, Garceau 0-2). Rebounds: FC 7-16-23 (Vollrath 10, Madden 5); M 11-27-38 (Kleiman 9, Schmidt 7). Steals: FC 5 (Madden 2); M 8 (Garceau 2, Schmidt 2). Assists: FC 8 (Vollrath 4); M 14 (Kleiman 5). Turnovers: FC 11; M 10. Blocks: FC 3 (Vollrath 2); M 1 (Stodola 1). Total fouls: FC 14; M 9. Records: M 19-2; FC 15-5.
DIVISION 3
At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh
SEMIFINALS
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 69, WESTFIELD 45
Westfield*21*24*—*45
La Crosse Aquinas*39*30*—*69
WESTFIELD (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 0-5 0-0 0, C. Drew 4-8 2-2 11, Brakebush 3-13 0-0 7, Hoffa 5-9 1-1 12, Lentz 5-7 5-6 15, Sengbusch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-9 45.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 5-14 4-4 14, B. Bahr 3-7 0-0 9, Bagniefski 2-4 2-2 6, S. Bahr 0-1 0-0 0, Weisbrod 12-16 0-0 31, Silcox 0-3 0-2 0, Theusch 0-3 0-0 0, O’Flaherty 2-2 0-0 5, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2, Nolte 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Cronk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 69.
3-point goals-attempts: W 3-17 (Drew 1-2, Hoffa 1-3, Brakebush 1-6, Drew 0-4, Sengbusch 0-2); LCA 11-20 (Weisbrod 7-9, B. Bahr 3-5, O’Flaherty 1-1, Donarski 0-2, Theusch 0-2, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds: W 7-20-27 (C. Drew 8, Lentz 6); LCA 11-20-31 (S. Bahr 6, Cronk 6, Bagniefski 5). Assists: W 12 (C. Drew 5); LCA 16 (Donarski 8). Steals: W 3 (Brakebush 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 2, Weisbrod 2). Turnovers: W 14; LCA 8. Blocks: W 1 (C. Drew); LCA 3 (Donarski 1, Bagniefski 1, O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: W 8; LCA 8. Records: LCA 22-0; W 20-6.
Thursday’s scores
DIVISION 5
At La Crosse Center
Championship: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48
Semifinals: Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46, Chippewa Falls McDonell 43
Today’s schedule
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh
10:45 a.m.: (4) Verona (8-4) vs. (1) Germantown (27-1)
2:10 p.m.: (2) Hudson (22-0) vs. (3) Franklin (15-5)
Championship
8:15 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet
DIVISION 2
At La Crosse Center
9:05 a.m.: (1) Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) vs. (4) Onalaska (17-3)
12:25 p.m.: (2) Reedsburg (19-1) vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4)
Championship
6:35 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet