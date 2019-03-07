ASHWAUBENON — First, Ceraya Morel set the table.
And then, after halftime on Thursday afternoon, the Marshall girls basketball team ate Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s lunch.
The Cardinals (25-2), the defending WIAA Division 3 state champions, earned a return trip to Saturday’s championship game with a 58-37 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (24-3) in a semifinal at the Resch Center.
Morel, the Cardinals’ only senior starter, scored a career-best 17 points — 13 of them in the first half as Marshall battled to a 28-23 lead at the break.
But the tough Marshall full-court press and man-to-man defense took its toll on the Red Hawks in the second half, allowing the Cardinals to comfortably pull away late.
“From the beginning (of the season), I always wanted to score 15 points (in a game),” Morel said in her postgame television interview. “I finally did it. I’m so happy.”
Another senior, 6-foot-1 Bailey Neuberger, scored 11 points for Marshall. Though she’s a senior, Neuberger — who has signed to play volleyball at NCAA Division I Southern Illinois — did not play on last season’s basketball team.
Sophomore Mia Morel scored 11 points and sophomore Anna Lutz added 10 for the Cardinals.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, coached by Portage native Louis Hurd, cut the Marshall lead to 30-26 with 15 minutes, 56 seconds to play. Marshall finished the game with a 28-11 run.
Marshall — now 7-0 at the state tournament in school history, with three championships in three trips — will play in the Division 3 state final against Freedom or Laconia at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.