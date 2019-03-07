ASHWAUBENON — A 50-point second half, fueled by perfect free throw shooting, carried the defending WIAA Division 4 state champion La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team to a return berth in Saturday’s final.
The Blugolds overcame early foul trouble and a one-point halftime deficit with a 10-2 run midway through the second half to beat Milwaukee Academy of Science 77-59 in a semifinal at the Resch Center.
Iowa State recruit Lexi Donarski, who sat for a long spell in the first half after quickly picking up her third foul, shot 8-for-12 from the field and 10-for-10 from the line to lead Aquinas (27-1) with 28 points.
The Blugolds also got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Courtney Becker, 10 points and 10 rebounds from Kayla Bahr and 10 points and four assists from Taylor Theusch.
The Novas (19-7) featured the state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, Marquette recruit Shemera Williams. The senior guard was held to 18 points, more than 12 below her average, and shot 7-for-23 from the field. She added 10 rebounds.
Science also got 20 points from forward Nakiyah Hurst and 13 from guard Toniah Williams.
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Colby 44
The Mustangs (26-1) earned a second consecutive berth in the Division 4 final as Emily Herzberg finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in a runaway victory over the Hornets (25-1).
Melrose-Mindoro took a 35-22 halftime lead and built a margin as large as 21 points in the second half. Mesa Byom had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Mustangs, and Erika Simmons added 14 points and eight rebounds. Colby, making its first state trip, got 15 points from Vanessa Lopez. The Hornets committed 23 fouls, and Melrose-Mindoro went 27-for-36 from the free-throw line.
Division 3
Laconia 67, Freedom 53
The second-seeded Spartans (27-0) got 28 points from senior guard Kiarra Otto to earn a matchup with Marshall in Saturday’s championship game.
Laconia battled to a 25-23 halftime lead against the Irish and the score was as tight as 40-39 with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining. But the Spartans finished with a 27-14 run.
The Irish (23-4) had four double-digit scorers, led by Taylor Haase with 15 and Gabby Johnson with 14.