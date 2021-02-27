WIAA state girls basketball: Germantown's blazing start overwhelms Verona in D1 semifinal

"Almost the car broke down, but then we got it started again.”

Murphy was highly impressed with Germantown, which handily beat top-ranked Kimberly and third-ranked Beaver Dam in sectional play. It was the one-two punch of Arnold and Acker that did the most damage. Acker was 7-for-14 from 3-point range and tallied a game-high 28 points. Arnold — the No. 5-ranked sophomore in the country, according to espnW — put in 19 points and couldn’t be stopped in the lane.

Verona didn't have a chance to practice together until January and had only played 12 games, all on the road, coming into the state tournament. The Wildcats didn’t have their first game of the season until Jan. 21, so just making it to state was a major accomplishment and a bonus for Murphy.

“Even to be here is a celebration,” Murphy said. “I’m not disappointed at all. I’ve got some sad girls in that locker room and this girl here (Taylor Stremlow), because they love winning. But you could tell me we could come to state in a year like this and get our butts kicked by 20, sign me up, because I would be there in a second.

“This is the least upset I’ve ever been with a loss. Like I’m almost happy, because this is something so special that we didn’t think we were even going to get.”