WIAA state girls basketball: Germantown pours it on in second half to beat Hudson in Division 1 final

Oshkosh — There was no panic on the faces of Germantown’s girls basketball players when Hudson jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 15-3 during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

It looked more like determination.

And for good reason. It didn’t take long for the top-seeded and state second-ranked Warhawks to tie the score at 21-21 and take their first lead at 26-25. Eventually, Germantown wore down the previously unbeaten Raiders on their way to a 63-48 victory at Menominee Nation Arena.

Germantown beat Verona in a Saturday semifinal after ousting top-ranked Kimberly and third-ranked Beaver Dam in sectional play. The Warhawks’ only loss came against high-powered Brookfield Central.

Slick, savvy sophomore K.K. Arnold, one of the nation’s top guard recruits, scored 31 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the field and 6-for-7 shooting from the line to lead the Warhawks (30-1) to the first state title in program history.

Senior guard Jaelyn Acker pitched in with 19 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5-for-12 from 3-point range to set a WIAA Division 1 tournament record for made 3-pointers in the tournament with 12, to help the Warhawks’ cause.