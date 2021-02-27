WIAA state girls basketball: Germantown pours it on in second half to beat Hudson in Division 1 final

Oshkosh — There was no panic on the faces of Germantown’s girls basketball players when Hudson jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 15-3 during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
It looked more like determination.
And for good reason. It didn’t take long for the top-seeded and state second-ranked Warhawks to tie the score at 21-21 and take their first lead at 26-25. Eventually, Germantown wore down the previously unbeaten Raiders on their way to a 63-48 victory at Menominee Nation Arena.
Germantown beat Verona in a Saturday semifinal after ousting top-ranked Kimberly and third-ranked Beaver Dam in sectional play. The Warhawks’ only loss came against high-powered Brookfield Central.
Slick, savvy sophomore K.K. Arnold, one of the nation’s top guard recruits, scored 31 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the field and 6-for-7 shooting from the line to lead the Warhawks (30-1) to the first state title in program history.
Senior guard Jaelyn Acker pitched in with 19 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5-for-12 from 3-point range to set a WIAA Division 1 tournament record for made 3-pointers in the tournament with 12, to help the Warhawks’ cause.
The Warhawks’ defense forced 16 turnovers from Hudson (23-1) while the Germantown offense committed only five. Germantown took a 32-28 halftime lead and never trailed in the second half, building margins of 47-40 with 6:37 to play and 56-41 with 3:10 remaining.
The Warhawks sealed the victory by sinking nine of 10 free throws on the day, while allowing Hudson only five free throws with 10 fouls.
Hudson, seeded second, got 14 points from Audrey Hatfield and 13 points and nine rebounds from Livi Boily.
Hudson 61, Franklin 46
In a Division 1 semifinal, Audrey Hatfield led with 21 points and helped No. 5 Hudson (23-0) defeat Franklin (15-6). Livi Boily added nine of her 13 points in the second half to bring Hudson the victory. Gabrielle Gawlitta led Franklin with 18.
Green Bay Notre Dame 64, Onalaska 32
In a Division 2 semifinal, Gracie Grzesk scored 16 points and led No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) to take down No. 11 Onalaska (17-4). Sammy Opichka added 12 points for Notre Dame and helped seal the win. Olivia Gamoke led Onalaska with 10.
WIAA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL | SUMMARIES, SCORES
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s summaries
DIVISION 1
At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh
CHAMPIONSHIP
GERMANTOWN 63, HUDSON 48
Hudson*28*20*—*48
Germantown*32*31*—*63
HUDSON (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lewis 2-5 2-4 6, Jonas 3-10 0-0 9, Boily 5-9 0-1 13, Hatfield 7-8 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Young 0-1 0-1 0, Hanson 0-7 0-1 0. Totals 21-46 2-5 48..
GERMANTOWN — Arnold 12-18 6-7 31, Palzkill 4-9 1-1 9, Wizner 0-6 2-2 2, Pampuch 0-8 0-3 0, Acker 7-15 0-0 19, Hess 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 0-5 0-4 0. Totals 24-72 9-10 63.
3-point goals-attempts: H 4-12 (Jonas 3-8, Boily 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Young 0-1, Hanson 0-1); G 6-25 (Acker 5-12, Arnold 1-3, Wizner 0-3, Pampuch 0-3, Robinson 0-4). Rebounds: H 33 (Boily 9, Hatfield 7, Jonas 6); G 9-24-33 (Acker 13, Palzkill 10). Assists: H 15 (Lewis 4); G 11 (Arnold 7). Steals: H 1 (Jonas 1); G 8 (Pampuch 3). Turnovers: H 16; G 5. Blocks: H 4 (Hatfield 4); G 0. Total fouls: H 11; G 10. Records: H 23-1; G 29-1.
SEMIFINALS
GERMANTOWN 76, VERONA 57
Verona*19*38*—*57
Germantown*41*35*—*76
VERONA (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lambe 3-14 2-6 8, L. Stremlow 2-3 0-2 4, Briggs 3-12 2-2 8, Murphy 0-7 0-0 0, T. Stremlow 6-10 3-6 18, Rupnow 1-3 2-2 4, Burns 4-4 2-4 10, Ellis 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 21-55 12-24 57.
GERMANTOWN — Arnold 7-14 4-7 19, Palzkill 2-5 0-0 4, Wizner 3-7 0-0 0, Pampuch 1-3 1-2 4, Acker 9-17 3-6 28, Laabs 1-2 0-0 3, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hess 2-4 0-0 6, McNeal 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Lauritsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 8-15 76.
3-point goals-attempts: V 3-13 (T. Stremlow 3-5, Briggs 0-3, Murphy 0-4, Rupnow 0-1); G 14-42 (Acker 7-14, Hess 2-3, Arnold 1-4, Pampuch 1-2, Laabs 1-2, Murphy 1-2, Robinson 1-6, Palzkill 0-2, Wizner 0-4, Montgomery 0-1, McNeal 0-1, Lauritsen 0-1). Rebounds: V 13-25-38 (T. Stremlow 8, Lambe 6, L. Stremlow 6); G 16-25-41 (Palzkill 7, Acker 7, Arnold 6). Assists: V 10 (T. Stremlow 4); G 20 (Arnold 4, Palzkill 4). Steals: V 9 (T. Stremlow 3, Lambe 2, L. Stremlow 2); G 15 (Arnold 3). Turnovers: V 18; G 14. Blocks: V 1 (T. Stremlow 1); G 0. Total fouls: V 11; G 17. Records: V 8-5; G 28-1.
HUDSON 61, FRANKLIN 46
Franklin*22*24*—*46
Hudson*31*30*—*61
FRANKLIN (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Wojcinski 4-5 3-4 11; Gawlitta 8-12 1-5 18; Rangel 3-12 1-2 8; Boll 1-3 0-0 3; Harris 1-4 0-0 2; Meaux 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 19-47 5-11 46.
HUDSON — Lewis 3-6 0-0 8; Jonas 4-8 0-0 5 11; Boily 5-7 3-3 13; Hatfield 8-13 5-5 21; Johnson 2-3 0-0 4; Young 2-4 0-0 2.
3-point goals-attempts: F 3-16 (Gawlitta 1-3, Rangel 1-5, Boll 1-3, Harris 0-1, Meaux 0-2, Grulkowski 0-2); H 5-11 (Lewis 2-4, Jonas 3-5, Young 0-1, Hanson 0-1). Rebounds: F 10-10-20 (Wojcinski 2, Gawlitta 8, Rangel 3, Boll 1, Harris 1, Danes 1, Meaux 1, Capstran 1); H 16-16-32 (Lewis 1, Jonas 6, Hatfield 8, Johnson 10, Young 2). Assists: F 4 (Gawlitta 2, Rangel 2) ; H 4 (Lewis 2, Jonas 4, Boily 4, Hatfield 2, Johnson 3) Steals: F 5 (Wojcinski 2, Gawlitta 2, Harris 1); H 2 (Lewis 1, Jonas 1). Turnovers: F 5; H 8. Total fouls: F 14; H 10. Records: F 18-6; H 23-0.
DIVISION 2
At La Crosse Center
CHAMPIONSHIP
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 68, REEDSBURG 56
Reedsburg*35*21*—*56
Green Bay Notre Dame*42*27*—*68
REEDSBURG (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Cherney 3-6 4-6 11, S. Cherney 4-5 6-8 14, Mac. Wieman 3-6 2-4 11, Mah. Wieman 7-16 1-2 17, Benish 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-39 13-20 56.
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME — Hardwick 2-5 2-2 6, Apple 3-4 0-0 9, Opichka 3-10 3-5 10, Gregoire 5-11 7-9 17, Grzesk 2-6 0-0 7, Fayta 3-6 1-2 8, Whitehouse 4-4 1-2 11. Totals 22-48 17-24 68.
3-point goals-attempts: R 7-17 (Mac. Wieman 3-6, Mah. Wieman 2-5, T. Cherney 1-1, Benish 1-4); GBND 7-14 (Apple 3-4, Whitehouse 2-2, Opichka 1-2, Fayta 1-3). Rebounds: R 8-16-24 (Mah. Wieman 6, T. Cherney 4, S. Cherney 4, Mac. Wieman 4, Dietz 3, Benish 2); GBND 14-16-30 (Opichka 8, Hardwick 7, Grzesk 6, Gregoire 5, Fayta 3). Assists: R 9 (Mah. Wieman 3); GBND 8 (Fayta 3). Steals: R 4 (S. Cherney 2); GBND 4 (Fayta 2). Turnovers: R 12; GBND 12. Blocks: R 1 (Mah. Wieman 1); GBND 3 (Opichka 3). Total fouls: R 19; GBND 17. Records: R 20-2; GBND 28-1.
SEMIFINALS
REEDSBURG 67, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 48
New Berlin Eisenhower*35*13*—*48
Reedsburg*31*36*—*67
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lemberger 3-8 1-1 8, Bugajski 1-7 2-4 4, Hoffman 7-18 0-0 16, Fuerstenberg 2-4 1-2 5, Dienberg 3-11 3-3 13, Nee 0-2 0-0 0, Komor 0-1 0-0 0, Meyer 1-3 0-0 2, Blaszcyk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 8-11 48.
REEDSBURG — Dietz 2-2 0-0 5, Mah. Wieman 9-18 2-2 22, T. Cherney 5-14 2-3 13, S. Cherney 4-10 12-14 20, Mac. Wieman 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 22-50.
3-point goals-attempts: NBE 4-21 (Hoffman 2-8, Lemberger 1-3, Dienberg 1-2, Bugajski 0-3, Nee 0-1, Komor 0-1, Meyer 0-2, Blasczyk 0-1); R 6-14 (Mah. Wieman 2-5, Mac. Wieman 2-5, Dietz 1-1, T. Cherney 1-2, S. Cherney 0-1). Rebounds: NBE 10-23-33 (Dienberg 9, Bugajski 7, Lemberger 6); R 7-28-35 (T. Cherney 11, Mah. Wieman 8, Mac. Wieman 5). Assists: NBE 5 (Bugajski 3); R 8 (S. Cherney 3, T. Cherney 2). Steals: NBE 4 (Hoffman 2); R 6 (Dietz 2, Mac. Wieman 2). Turnovers: NBE 11; R 9. Blocks: NBE 5 (Bugajski 2, Hoffman 2); R 2 (T. Cherney, S. Cherney). Total fouls: NBE 16; R 11. Fouled out: Dienberg. Records: NBE 24-5; R 20-1.
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 64,
ONALASKA 32
Onalaska*20*12*—*32
Green Bay Notre Dame*31*33*—*64
ONALASKA (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Gamoke 4-11 1-2 10, Schmeling 3-8 2-2 8, Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Garrity 1-6 0-0 3, Dillard 0-1 0-0 0, Fillbach 1-1 0-0 3, Breidenbach 1-3 1-2 4, Pedretti 1-1 0-0 2, Hollowitch 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 12-38 4-8 32.
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME — Hardwick 4-4 0-0 8, C. Apple 2-6 0-0 4, Opichka 6-8 0-2 12, Gregoire 3-8 2-3 8, Grzesk 6-12 4-5 16, H. Barington 1-3 0-0 2, Brabant 0-1 3-4 3, Fayta 1-1 1-1 3, Whitehouse 1-4 0-0 2, Greisen 1-1 0-0 2, G. Barington 1-1 0-0 2, Gallagher 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 10-15 64.
3-point goals-attempts: On 4-13 (Gamoke 1-4, Garrity 1-4, Fillbach 1-1, Breidenbach 1-1, Smith 0-3); GBND 0-12 (C. Apple 0-4, Gregoire 0-3, Grzesk 0-3, H. Barington 0-1, Brabant 0-1). Rebounds: On 7-12-19 (Schmeling 6); GBND 13-20-33 (Opichka 8, Gregoire 8). Steals: On 6 (Gamoke 3); GBND 17 (Hardwick 4). Assists: On 5 (Schmeling 3); GBND 12 (Opichka 3). Turnovers: On 21; GBND 13. Blocks: On 0; GBND 1 (Gregoire 1). Total fouls: On 12; GBND 13. Records: On 17-4; GBND 27-1.
Thursday’s scores
DIVISION 5
At La Crosse Center
Championship
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48
Semifinals
Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46, Chippewa Falls McDonell 43
Friday’s scores
DIVISION 3
At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh
Championship
Lake Mills 78, La Crosse Aquinas 67
Semifinals
La Crosse 70, Howards Grove 60
La Crosse Aquinas 69, Westfield 45
DIVISION 4
At La Crosse Center
Championship
Mishicot 70, Mineral Point 66
Semifinals
Mineral Point 66, Bangor 30
Mishicot 55, Fall Creek 30
Art Kabelowsky | Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.
