WIAA state girls basketball final: Reedsburg's memorable ride runs out of gas late against Notre Dame
WIAA state girls basketball final: Reedsburg's memorable ride runs out of gas late against Notre Dame

The Reedsburg girls basketball team holds their trophy after taking second at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse.

The Reedsburg girls basketball team holds their trophy after taking second at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

LA CROSSE — Reedsburg girls basketball coach Mark Simon and his young team savored an experience Saturday they will forever treasure.

Third-seeded and third-ranked Reedsburg, which had no seniors on the roster, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game for the first time in program history.

But after giving top-seeded and top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame all it could handle until midway through the second half, Reedsburg ran out of steam down the stretch during a 68-56 loss Saturday night at the La Crosse Center.

“It’s a great day for Reedsburg,” Simon said. “To play in the state championship, this is a memory I think that’s going to last a long time for our players, our coaches and really everyone involved with our program."

“Our roster, we are pretty young, I would say,” Reedsburg junior forward Mahra Wieman said. “So, just to be here and get to the state championship game is just so surreal. Even though we got the silver ball, I think we are leaving this tournament very proud of ourselves.”

The Tritons (28-1), who finished the season on a 26-game winning streak, broke away from a 50-50 deadlock and outscored the Beavers (20-2) by an 18-6 margin in the final 11 minutes, 33 seconds.

Senior Georgia Gregoire, who had 11 of her team-high 17 points in the second half, and junior Sarah Hardwick scored on consecutive putbacks for a 54-50 lead.

“When it’s `go’ time, (Gregoire) definitely steps up to the pressure,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said.

Those two baskets started a 14-1 run over a five-minute span that sealed the decision.

“I think we really hung in there for the majority of the night,” Simon said. “But Notre Dame is really physical, and they have a good system. I feel like I looked at the scoreboard and it was 50-50. Then those last 10, 11 minutes, they really got us on the glass — offensive rebounds, put-backs. Physically, we were not able to finish possessions. … I think rebounding late turned the tide for Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame wound up with 14 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points.

It appeared fatigue also set in at that point for Reedsburg, which rallied past second-seeded and second-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower 67-48 in the late semifinal Saturday afternoon.

“I think that’s definitely part of it,” Simon said. “We have tough players. They showed that really all season and earlier today against Eisenhower — (with) a really gritty performance in that first game. I think sometimes when your legs go on you a little bit, physically it becomes more demanding.”

Mahra Wieman had a team-high 17 points for Reedsburg, which made its second state appearance (the other was in 2012). Freshman guard Sydney Cherney added 14 points and junior guards Macie Wieman, Mahra’s twin, and Trenna Cherney contributed 11 points apiece.

Notre Dame, in its eighth state appearance, also won titles in 2001, 2013 and 2014.

“I think there was that time when we pulled up 54-50, I thought they were getting tired and that’s why we kept the pressure on,” said Rohde, who has been Notre Dame’s coach for the last three state titles.

Reedsburg’s defense, led by Macie Wieman, paid close attention to Tritons senior forward Sammy Opichka, who’s committed to NCAA Division I St. Thomas (Minnesota), and limited her to 10 points. Freshman Sydney Whitehouse came off the bench and scored 11 first-half points, helping the Tritons to a 42-35 halftime lead.

The Beavers battled back from an 18-8 deficit in the first half, using an 18-3 run to take a 26-21 lead with 7:17 left in the first half. Reedsburg scored 10 consecutive points at the start of the run.

Then after Notre Dame regained the lead at 21-18, Trenna Cherney made two free throws, Mahra Wieman hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and Macie Wieman added another 3-point shot.

With the game tied at 29, Notre Dame went on a 9-3 run and opened a 38-32 lead. Eight of the points were scored by Whitehouse, who returned for the final three or four weeks of the season, after recovering from a broken fibula, Rohde said.

WIAA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL | SCORES, SUMMARIES

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s summaries

DIVISION 1

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

CHAMPIONSHIP

GERMANTOWN 63, HUDSON 48

Hudson*28*20*—*48

Germantown*32*31*—*63

HUDSON (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lewis 2-5 2-4 6, Jonas 3-10 0-0 9, Boily 5-9 0-1 13, Hatfield 7-8 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Young 0-1 0-1 0, Hanson 0-7 0-1 0. Totals 21-46 2-5 48..

GERMANTOWN — Arnold 12-18 6-7 31, Palzkill 4-9 1-1 9, Wizner 0-6 2-2 2, Pampuch 0-8 0-3 0, Acker 7-15 0-0 19, Hess 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 0-5 0-4 0. Totals 24-72 9-10 63.

3-point goals-attempts: H 4-12 (Jonas 3-8, Boily 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Young 0-1, Hanson 0-1); G 6-25 (Acker 5-12, Arnold 1-3, Wizner 0-3, Pampuch 0-3, Robinson 0-4). Rebounds: H 33 (Boily 9, Hatfield 7, Jonas 6); G 9-24-33 (Acker 13, Palzkill 10). Assists: H 15 (Lewis 4); G 11 (Arnold 7). Steals: H 1 (Jonas 1); G 8 (Pampuch 3). Turnovers: H 16; G 5. Blocks: H 4 (Hatfield 4); G 0. Total fouls: H 11; G 10. Records: H 23-1; G 29-1.

SEMIFINALS

GERMANTOWN 76, VERONA 57

Verona*19*38*—*57

Germantown*41*35*—*76

VERONA (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lambe 3-14 2-6 8, L. Stremlow 2-3 0-2 4, Briggs 3-12 2-2 8, Murphy 0-7 0-0 0, T. Stremlow 6-10 3-6 18, Rupnow 1-3 2-2 4, Burns 4-4 2-4 10, Ellis 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 21-55 12-24 57.

GERMANTOWN — Arnold 7-14 4-7 19, Palzkill 2-5 0-0 4, Wizner 3-7 0-0 0, Pampuch 1-3 1-2 4, Acker 9-17 3-6 28, Laabs 1-2 0-0 3, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hess 2-4 0-0 6, McNeal 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Lauritsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 8-15 76.

3-point goals-attempts: V 3-13 (T. Stremlow 3-5, Briggs 0-3, Murphy 0-4, Rupnow 0-1); G 14-42 (Acker 7-14, Hess 2-3, Arnold 1-4, Pampuch 1-2, Laabs 1-2, Murphy 1-2, Robinson 1-6, Palzkill 0-2, Wizner 0-4, Montgomery 0-1, McNeal 0-1, Lauritsen 0-1). Rebounds: V 13-25-38 (T. Stremlow 8, Lambe 6, L. Stremlow 6); G 16-25-41 (Palzkill 7, Acker 7, Arnold 6). Assists: V 10 (T. Stremlow 4); G 20 (Arnold 4, Palzkill 4). Steals: V 9 (T. Stremlow 3, Lambe 2, L. Stremlow 2); G 15 (Arnold 3). Turnovers: V 18; G 14. Blocks: V 1 (T. Stremlow 1); G 0. Total fouls: V 11; G 17. Records: V 8-5; G 28-1.

HUDSON 61, FRANKLIN 46

Franklin*22*24*—*46

Hudson*31*30*—*61

FRANKLIN (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Wojcinski 4-5 3-4 11; Gawlitta 8-12 1-5 18; Rangel 3-12 1-2 8; Boll 1-3 0-0 3; Harris 1-4 0-0 2; Meaux 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 19-47 5-11 46.

HUDSON — Lewis 3-6 0-0 8; Jonas 4-8 0-0 5 11; Boily 5-7 3-3 13; Hatfield 8-13 5-5 21; Johnson 2-3 0-0 4; Young 2-4 0-0 2.

3-point goals-attempts: F 3-16 (Gawlitta 1-3, Rangel 1-5, Boll 1-3, Harris 0-1, Meaux 0-2, Grulkowski 0-2); H 5-11 (Lewis 2-4, Jonas 3-5, Young 0-1, Hanson 0-1). Rebounds: F 10-10-20 (Wojcinski 2, Gawlitta 8, Rangel 3, Boll 1, Harris 1, Danes 1, Meaux 1, Capstran 1); H 16-16-32 (Lewis 1, Jonas 6, Hatfield 8, Johnson 10, Young 2). Assists: F 4 (Gawlitta 2, Rangel 2) ; H 4 (Lewis 2, Jonas 4, Boily 4, Hatfield 2, Johnson 3) Steals: F 5 (Wojcinski 2, Gawlitta 2, Harris 1); H 2 (Lewis 1, Jonas 1). Turnovers: F 5; H 8. Total fouls: F 14; H 10. Records: F 18-6; H 23-0.

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

CHAMPIONSHIP

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 68, REEDSBURG 56

Reedsburg*35*21*—*56

Green Bay Notre Dame*42*27*—*68

REEDSBURG (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Cherney 3-6 4-6 11, S. Cherney 4-5 6-8 14, Mac. Wieman 3-6 2-4 11, Mah. Wieman 7-16 1-2 17, Benish 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-39 13-20 56.

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME — Hardwick 2-5 2-2 6, Apple 3-4 0-0 9, Opichka 3-10 3-5 10, Gregoire 5-11 7-9 17, Grzesk 2-6 0-0 7, Fayta 3-6 1-2 8, Whitehouse 4-4 1-2 11. Totals 22-48 17-24 68.

3-point goals-attempts: R 7-17 (Mac. Wieman 3-6, Mah. Wieman 2-5, T. Cherney 1-1, Benish 1-4); GBND 7-14 (Apple 3-4, Whitehouse 2-2, Opichka 1-2, Fayta 1-3). Rebounds: R 8-16-24 (Mah. Wieman 6, T. Cherney 4, S. Cherney 4, Mac. Wieman 4, Dietz 3, Benish 2); GBND 14-16-30 (Opichka 8, Hardwick 7, Grzesk 6, Gregoire 5, Fayta 3). Assists: R 9 (Mah. Wieman 3); GBND 8 (Fayta 3). Steals: R 4 (S. Cherney 2); GBND 4 (Fayta 2). Turnovers: R 12; GBND 12. Blocks: R 1 (Mah. Wieman 1); GBND 3 (Opichka 3). Total fouls: R 19; GBND 17. Records: R 20-2; GBND 28-1.

SEMIFINALS

REEDSBURG 67, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 48

New Berlin Eisenhower*35*13*—*48

Reedsburg*31*36*—*67

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Lemberger 3-8 1-1 8, Bugajski 1-7 2-4 4, Hoffman 7-18 0-0 16, Fuerstenberg 2-4 1-2 5, Dienberg 3-11 3-3 13, Nee 0-2 0-0 0, Komor 0-1 0-0 0, Meyer 1-3 0-0 2, Blaszcyk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 8-11 48.

REEDSBURG — Dietz 2-2 0-0 5, Mah. Wieman 9-18 2-2 22, T. Cherney 5-14 2-3 13, S. Cherney 4-10 12-14 20, Mac. Wieman 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 22-50.

3-point goals-attempts: NBE 4-21 (Hoffman 2-8, Lemberger 1-3, Dienberg 1-2, Bugajski 0-3, Nee 0-1, Komor 0-1, Meyer 0-2, Blasczyk 0-1); R 6-14 (Mah. Wieman 2-5, Mac. Wieman 2-5, Dietz 1-1, T. Cherney 1-2, S. Cherney 0-1). Rebounds: NBE 10-23-33 (Dienberg 9, Bugajski 7, Lemberger 6); R 7-28-35 (T. Cherney 11, Mah. Wieman 8, Mac. Wieman 5). Assists: NBE 5 (Bugajski 3); R 8 (S. Cherney 3, T. Cherney 2). Steals: NBE 4 (Hoffman 2); R 6 (Dietz 2, Mac. Wieman 2). Turnovers: NBE 11; R 9. Blocks: NBE 5 (Bugajski 2, Hoffman 2); R 2 (T. Cherney, S. Cherney). Total fouls: NBE 16; R 11. Fouled out: Dienberg. Records: NBE 24-5; R 20-1.

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 64,

ONALASKA 32

Onalaska*20*12*—*32

Green Bay Notre Dame*31*33*—*64

ONALASKA (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Gamoke 4-11 1-2 10, Schmeling 3-8 2-2 8, Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Garrity 1-6 0-0 3, Dillard 0-1 0-0 0, Fillbach 1-1 0-0 3, Breidenbach 1-3 1-2 4, Pedretti 1-1 0-0 2, Hollowitch 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 12-38 4-8 32.

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME — Hardwick 4-4 0-0 8, C. Apple 2-6 0-0 4, Opichka 6-8 0-2 12, Gregoire 3-8 2-3 8, Grzesk 6-12 4-5 16, H. Barington 1-3 0-0 2, Brabant 0-1 3-4 3, Fayta 1-1 1-1 3, Whitehouse 1-4 0-0 2, Greisen 1-1 0-0 2, G. Barington 1-1 0-0 2, Gallagher 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 10-15 64.

3-point goals-attempts: On 4-13 (Gamoke 1-4, Garrity 1-4, Fillbach 1-1, Breidenbach 1-1, Smith 0-3); GBND 0-12 (C. Apple 0-4, Gregoire 0-3, Grzesk 0-3, H. Barington 0-1, Brabant 0-1). Rebounds: On 7-12-19 (Schmeling 6); GBND 13-20-33 (Opichka 8, Gregoire 8). Steals: On 6 (Gamoke 3); GBND 17 (Hardwick 4). Assists: On 5 (Schmeling 3); GBND 12 (Opichka 3). Turnovers: On 21; GBND 13. Blocks: On 0; GBND 1 (Gregoire 1). Total fouls: On 12; GBND 13. Records: On 17-4; GBND 27-1.

Thursday’s scores

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Championship

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48

Semifinals

Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46, Chippewa Falls McDonell 43

Friday’s scores

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

Championship

Lake Mills 78, La Crosse Aquinas 67

Semifinals

La Crosse 70, Howards Grove 60

La Crosse Aquinas 69, Westfield 45

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

Championship

Mishicot 70, Mineral Point 66

Semifinals

Mineral Point 66, Bangor 30

Mishicot 55, Fall Creek 30

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

