WIAA state girls basketball final: Reedsburg's memorable ride runs out of gas late against Notre Dame

LA CROSSE — Reedsburg girls basketball coach Mark Simon and his young team savored an experience Saturday they will forever treasure.
Third-seeded and third-ranked Reedsburg, which had no seniors on the roster, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game for the first time in program history.
But after giving top-seeded and top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame all it could handle until midway through the second half, Reedsburg ran out of steam down the stretch during a 68-56 loss Saturday night at the La Crosse Center.
“It’s a great day for Reedsburg,” Simon said. “To play in the state championship, this is a memory I think that’s going to last a long time for our players, our coaches and really everyone involved with our program."
“Our roster, we are pretty young, I would say,” Reedsburg junior forward Mahra Wieman said. “So, just to be here and get to the state championship game is just so surreal. Even though we got the silver ball, I think we are leaving this tournament very proud of ourselves.”
The Tritons (28-1), who finished the season on a 26-game winning streak, broke away from a 50-50 deadlock and outscored the Beavers (20-2) by an 18-6 margin in the final 11 minutes, 33 seconds.
Senior Georgia Gregoire, who had 11 of her team-high 17 points in the second half, and junior Sarah Hardwick scored on consecutive putbacks for a 54-50 lead.
“When it’s `go’ time, (Gregoire) definitely steps up to the pressure,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said.
Those two baskets started a 14-1 run over a five-minute span that sealed the decision.
“I think we really hung in there for the majority of the night,” Simon said. “But Notre Dame is really physical, and they have a good system. I feel like I looked at the scoreboard and it was 50-50. Then those last 10, 11 minutes, they really got us on the glass — offensive rebounds, put-backs. Physically, we were not able to finish possessions. … I think rebounding late turned the tide for Notre Dame.”
Notre Dame wound up with 14 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points.
It appeared fatigue also set in at that point for Reedsburg, which rallied past second-seeded and second-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower 67-48 in the late semifinal Saturday afternoon.
“I think that’s definitely part of it,” Simon said. “We have tough players. They showed that really all season and earlier today against Eisenhower — (with) a really gritty performance in that first game. I think sometimes when your legs go on you a little bit, physically it becomes more demanding.”
Mahra Wieman had a team-high 17 points for Reedsburg, which made its second state appearance (the other was in 2012). Freshman guard Sydney Cherney added 14 points and junior guards Macie Wieman, Mahra’s twin, and Trenna Cherney contributed 11 points apiece.
Notre Dame, in its eighth state appearance, also won titles in 2001, 2013 and 2014.
“I think there was that time when we pulled up 54-50, I thought they were getting tired and that’s why we kept the pressure on,” said Rohde, who has been Notre Dame’s coach for the last three state titles.
Reedsburg’s defense, led by Macie Wieman, paid close attention to Tritons senior forward Sammy Opichka, who’s committed to NCAA Division I St. Thomas (Minnesota), and limited her to 10 points. Freshman Sydney Whitehouse came off the bench and scored 11 first-half points, helping the Tritons to a 42-35 halftime lead.
The Beavers battled back from an 18-8 deficit in the first half, using an 18-3 run to take a 26-21 lead with 7:17 left in the first half. Reedsburg scored 10 consecutive points at the start of the run.
Then after Notre Dame regained the lead at 21-18, Trenna Cherney made two free throws, Mahra Wieman hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and Macie Wieman added another 3-point shot.
With the game tied at 29, Notre Dame went on a 9-3 run and opened a 38-32 lead. Eight of the points were scored by Whitehouse, who returned for the final three or four weeks of the season, after recovering from a broken fibula, Rohde said.