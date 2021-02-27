WIAA state girls basketball final: Reedsburg's memorable ride runs out of gas late against Notre Dame

LA CROSSE — Reedsburg girls basketball coach Mark Simon and his young team savored an experience Saturday they will forever treasure.

Third-seeded and third-ranked Reedsburg, which had no seniors on the roster, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game for the first time in program history.

But after giving top-seeded and top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame all it could handle until midway through the second half, Reedsburg ran out of steam down the stretch during a 68-56 loss Saturday night at the La Crosse Center.

“It’s a great day for Reedsburg,” Simon said. “To play in the state championship, this is a memory I think that’s going to last a long time for our players, our coaches and really everyone involved with our program."

“Our roster, we are pretty young, I would say,” Reedsburg junior forward Mahra Wieman said. “So, just to be here and get to the state championship game is just so surreal. Even though we got the silver ball, I think we are leaving this tournament very proud of ourselves.”

The Tritons (28-1), who finished the season on a 26-game winning streak, broke away from a 50-50 deadlock and outscored the Beavers (20-2) by an 18-6 margin in the final 11 minutes, 33 seconds.