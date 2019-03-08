ASHWAUBENON — With a memorable second-half performance Friday night, the Middleton girls basketball team pulled off the upset of the WIAA state girls basketball tournament.
The fourth-ranked Cardinals (22-5) went on a 32-26 run in the second half to take a 62-53 victory over top-seeded Mukwonago (24-2) in a Division 1 semifinal at the Resch Center.
The Cardinals, in the state tournament for the 11th time, made it to the championship game for the fifth time. Each of the previous four finals appearances resulted in runner-up finishes, in 1993, 2003, 2009 and 2011.
Middleton will meet Bay Port or Kimberly in the state final at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Evie Coleman, a junior guard who averages 9.8 points per game, poured in 19 points to lead Middleton. She sank four of six 3-point shots in the second half and went 5-for-9 from long range in the game, one basket short of the Division 1 tournament record.
“I came out here just wanting a win,” Coleman said during a postgame television interview. “I didn’t expect to shoot that well. I didn’t expect anything (for myself).”
Coleman made a 3-point shot with 4 minutes, 35 seconds remaining to give Middleton a 35-34 lead. She added two more 3-pointers in a span of 1 minute, 21 seconds to make it 41-38, and another at the 8:07 mark to give the Cardinals a 50-41 lead.
Mukwonago trimmed the lead to 51-50 with 4:19 to play, but Middleton made eight of 10 free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Overall, the Cardinals shot 43.5 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range, while holding Mukwonago to 36.7 percent shooting.
“Good time to do it,” Middleton coach Jeff Kind said of the Cardinals’ second half hot spell. “We needed every one of those (3-pointers). That’s a very good team. We did a heck of a job defensively.”
The Cardinals also got 14 points from senior forward Hannah Flottmeyer and 10 points and 10 rebounds from junior forward Sitori Tanin.
Mukwonago got 16 points from senior guard Grace Beyer, 15 points and eight rebounds from senior forward Natalie Andersen and 10 points from junior guard Angie Cera.
“We get 32 more minutes on this floor (tonight), and that’s what we wanted,” Flottmeyer said.