WIAA state girls basketball: Capsule previews on all 20 qualifiers

THE BASICS
What: The 45th annual WIAA state girls basketball tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Ashwaubenon.
Tickets, parking: Tickets, at $10 per session, can be purchased at the gate. Parking will be available for $7 at nearby Lambeau Field.
Security: All spectators are subject to pass through metal detectors at the Resch Center gate and should allow extra time for screening.
On the air/streaming: All semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on a statewide network, including Madison’s WXOW, Ch. 27. All post-game news conferences, along with the 3-point contest, will be streamed live on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network for a $10.99 monthly subscription fee. An archived stream will be available without subscription 72 hours after the event.
Last year's finals: Division 1, Bay Port 50, Middleton 49. D2, Beaver Dam 65, Monroe 46. D3, Marshall 64, Laconia 56. D4, La Crosse Aquinas 65, Melrose-Mindoro 39. D5, Black Hawk 51, Clayton 36.
Notable: Four defending champions return, along with two of last year’s runners-up. The No. 1-ranked team in The Associated Press poll qualified for state in all five divisions, along with three No. 2 teams. Eighteen of the 20 qualifiers were ranked in the Top Ten, and the other two were honorable mention picks. … The tournament has been held at the Resch Center since 2013, moving from Madison. … The tournament had three enrollment divisions until 1991, when it went to four divisions until 2011, when the fifth division was added. … Of the 97 WIAA programs that have won state titles, Cuba City has the most overall with 11 (in a field-leading 16 appearances), followed by Barneveld with six titles and Milwaukee Washington with five.
3-point contest: A 3-point shooting contest will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with participants chosen based on their 3-point percentage during the regular season. Chosen were: Division 1, Lily Hansford, so., Appleton East, and Maddy Schreiber, jr., Kimberly; D2, Samantha Pfefferly, sr., New London, and Erin Hedman, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; D3, Macey Banasik, jr., Prairie du Chien, and Isabella Lenz, jr., Prescott; D4, Jada Eggebrecht, so., Phillips, and Mackenzie Holzwart, jr., Howards Grove; D5, Remi Geiger, sr., Loyal, and Katie Slowik, sr., Elcho.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings, records in parentheses)
THURSDAY
Division 3 semifinals: (1) Platteville (25-0) vs. (4) Arcadia (23-3), 1:35 p.m.; (2) Wrightstown (24-2) vs. (3) Lake Mills (24-2), about 3:15 p.m.
Division 4 semifinals: (1) La Crosse Aquinas (24-1) vs. (4) Crandon (21-4), 6:35 p.m.; (2) Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs. (3) Mishicot (23-3), about 8:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Division 5 semifinals: (1) Black Hawk (26-0) vs. (4) Wausau Newman (22-4), 9:05 a.m.; (2) Clear Lake (26-0) vs. (3) Bangor (25-1), about 10:45 a.m.
Division 2 semifinals: (1) Hortonville (25-1) vs. (4) Oregon (21-5), 1:35 p.m.; (2) Beaver Dam (23-3) vs. (3) Pewaukee (21-5), about 3:15 p.m.
Division 1 semifinals: (1) Middleton (25-1) vs. (4) Oconomowoc (22-4), 6:35 p.m.; (2) Bay Port (24-2) vs. (3) Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (23-3), about 8:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship games: 3-point contest, 9:30 a.m.; Division 5, 11:05 a.m.; D4, about 1 p.m.; D3, about 3 p.m.; D2, 6:35 p.m.; D1, about 8:30 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Middleton, which lost to Bay Port in last year’s final on a last-second shot, is ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press and is at state for the 12th time overall and the third time in the last four years. Coach Jeff Kind’s Cardinals beat second-ranked Madison Memorial 61-58, to earn their state trip. Memorial beat the Cardinals in the first of their three meetings, 67-51. Sitori Tanin, a 6-foot-2 junior forward committed to Loyola University of Chicago, leads Middleton with 14.6 points per game on a .452 shooting percentage, 10.8 points per game and 3.2 assists per game. Karina Bursac, a 5-11 senior forward, averages 10.2 ppg and 5.8 rpg; senior guard Evie Coleman averages 9.1 ppg and 2.8 rpg. Senior Josie Lemirande (6 ppg) will play at Edgewood College. The Cardinals average 62.8 points and allow 44.6, with 18 double-digit victories.
Oconomowoc, seeded fourth and ranked eighth, earned its first-ever state trip with sectional wins over Milwaukee King and Wales Kettle Moraine. Coach Robert Shea’s Raccoons lost to D3 top-ranked Platteville, twice to Classic 8 Conference champ Mukwonago and once to Hartland Arrowhead during the regular season. Oconomowoc averages 56.2 points per game while allowing 45.3. The Raccoons have beaten Sun Prairie and Janesville Craig of the Big 8 Conference. Olivia Sobczak, a 6-foot senior forward who missed her junior season with a knee injury, averages 19.5 ppg (on 50.6 percent shooting) and 8.0 rpg and leads the team with 2.1 assists per game. Elizabeth Cleary, a 5-8 junior guard, averages 9.7 ppg. The Raccoons finished as runner-up in D1 state volleyball.
Bay Port, seeded second and ranked fourth, lost two of its last three regular-season games to Green Bay Notre Dame and Pulaski after a 19-0 start, but bounced back with four tournament wins, including an overtime win over Stevens Point and a 56-34 win over seventh-ranked Kimberly in the sectional final. Coach Kati Coleman’s Pirates took a 73-59 win over Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels during the regular season and beat state powers New Berlin Eisenhower and Milwaukee King handily in non-conference play. Three Pirates average double figures in scoring: 5-8 senior wing McKenzie Johnson (13.8 ppg); 6-foot senior Emma Nagel (13.3 ppg, 12.8 rpg; Drake University soccer recruit); and 5-7 sophomore wing Emma Krueger (12.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg). Guard Alaina Abel, a Loyola Chicago soccer recruit, has 126 assists.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels is back at state for the first time since 2015, when Arike Ogunbowale led the Dashers past Middleton in overtime in the state final. Coach Brian Hendricks’ Dashers, ranked sixth and seeded fourth, finished second behind Germantown in the Greater Metro Conference and beat Watertown in two overtimes to win its regional before rolling past Appleton East and West Bend West in sectional play. The Dashers lost twice to Germantown, giving up 102 and 81 points in the losses, and once to Bay Port. Jadin O’Brien, a 5-9 senior forward, averages 13.8 ppg and 7.0 rpg, and senior guard Alyah Garcia averages 10.6 ppg.
DIVISION 2
Beaver Dam, seeded second and ranked second, is trying to become the first girls program in WIAA history to win four consecutive state titles. Coach Tim Chase’s Golden Beavers won the Badger North Conference and lost only to D4 top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas, Evanston, Illinois (in double overtime) and Farmington, Minnesota. Beaver Dam beat Pulaski in a sectional final to take a 10-game winning streak to state, with an average victory margin of 37.6 points in those games. On Jan. 20, Chase announced he would take a medical leave of absence while undergoing treatment for colon cancer; he returned to the sideline in the next-to-last game of the regular season and has inspired the team to play its best ball of the season as of late. Matyson Wilke, a 5-10 junior guard, averages 16.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 4.8 assists per game. Junior guard Natalie Jens averages 13.9 ppg and senior guard Jada Donaldson (a UW-Milwaukee recruit) averages 9.2 ppg.
Oregon, seeded fourth and ranked 11th, is making its first state visit since consecutive trips in 1979 and 1980. Coach Adam Wamsley’s Panthers won the Badger South Conference, and all their losses have come against 2020 or 2019 state qualifiers: Two losses to Beaver Dam and one each to Monroe, Lake Mills and Marshall. The Panthers have won 12 of their last 13, including a 51-46 win over Waukesha West in a sectional final. Illinois-Springfield recruit Liz Uhl, a 5-8 senior guard, averages 15 ppg and 4.7 rpg; senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf, a 5-10 guard headed for Winona State University, averages 11.3 ppg and 3.1 rebounds. Senior point guard Izzie Peterson (a Clarke University recruit) leads the Panthers in assists with 3.2 per game.
Hortonville, ranked first and seeded first, is making its fourth consecutive state trip and fifth overall. Each previous trip ended with a semifinal loss. Coach Celeste Ratka’s Polar Bears lost their season opener to D1 state qualifier Bay Port and then won 20 consecutive games by double-figure margins before beating ninth-ranked Onalaska, 72-68, in a regional final. Hortonville scores 73.2 ppg and allows 43.8, including a 64-48 win over Reedsburg in non-conference play, and won the Fox Valley Association against a steady stream of D1 opponents. Macy McGlone, a 6-2 senior forward committed to UW-Milwaukee, averages 17.7 ppg and 8.0 rpg; Lexi Day, a 5-8 junior guard, averages 10.9 ppg. Senior guard Morgan Draheim (a St. Cloud State recruit) averages 5.8 assists.
Pewaukee, seeded third and ranked seventh, earned its first state trip after beating sixth-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower and third-ranked Milwaukee Pius XI in sectional play. Coach Jim Reuter’s Pirates finished third in the Woodland West Conference, losing twice to Eisenhower, once to Pius and once each to Germantown and Kimberly during the regular season. Lauren Schill, a 5-9 senior guard who will play soccer at Marquette University, averages 13.8 ppg and 5.6 rpg, and 6-3 senior forward Viv Jende averages 9.1 ppg and 4.7 rpg.
DIVISION 3
Lake Mills, ranked fifth and seeded third, beat Greendale Martin Luther in a sectional final to earn its first-ever state trip. Coach Brandon Siska’s L-Cats won the Capitol North Conference title, losing only to top-ranked Platteville in non-conference play and Lodi in the regular-season finale. Lake Mills earned notable wins over D2 qualifier Oregon, Martin Luther and Whitewater during the regular season. Julianna Wagner, a 5-5 junior point guard, averages 13.5 ppg and 4.8 assists per game. Also, 5-6 junior guard Taylor Roughen averages 11.1 ppg and 6-1 junior center Vivian Guerrero averages 11 ppg and 9.0 rpg.
Wrightstown, ranked second and seeded second, earned its fourth state trip and first since 2017 with a sectional final victory over Sheboygan Falls and scored 108 points against Appleton Xavier in a regional final. Coach Mike Froehlke’s Tigers lost in overtime to North Eastern Conference co-champion Freedom during the regular season but took the season’s rubber match with a 14-point sectional win. The Tigers have won 15 straight after a non-conference loss to New Berlin Eisenhower. The Tigers got terrible news Monday when 5-9 senior guard Bridget Froehlke, a Missouri-Kansas City recruit averaging 19.7 ppg and 7 assists per game, suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Ella Diny, a 5-9 senior forward committed to Cardinal Stritch University, averages 23.3 ppg and 5.2 rpg. As a team, Wrightstown averages 79.6 ppg and allows 46.4 ppg.
Platteville, ranked first and seeded first, won the 1984 Class B championship in its only other state visit. Coach Mike Foley’s Hillmen, the Southwest Wisconsin Conference champions, beat two-time defending state champion Marshall in a sectional final. Platteville had only three single-digit victory margins all season, two against Prairie du Chien and one against Madison Edgewood, and beat D1 qualifier Oconomowoc along with D3 semifinalist Lake Mills, perennial power Cuba City, Dubuque (Iowa) Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Platteville averages 63.6 ppg and allows 38 ppg. Sami Martin, a 6-2 senior forward headed to Bradley University, averages 17.4 ppg and 10.5 rpg. Also averaging in double figures in scoring are 5-9 senior guard Josie Nies (14.3 ppg, 5.3 assists per game) and 5-9 senior forward Becca Hoyer (11.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
Arcadia, seeded fourth and ranked 12th, earned its second state trip and first since 1998 with sectional wins over 10th-ranked St. Croix Falls and 11th-ranked Prescott. Coach Tom Cowley’s Raiders went undefeated in the Coulee Conference, losing non-conference games to Holmen, Onalaska and D5 qualifier Bangor, and take an 11-game winning streak to state. Ellie Hoesley, a 5-11 senior wing and Viterbo University recruit, averages 15.3 ppg and 6.2 rpg.
DIVISION 4
La Crosse Aquinas, ranked first and seeded first, might be the strongest team in Wisconsin regardless of division. Aquinas is the two-time defending state champ and is making a fourth straight state trip. Coach Dave Donarski’s Blugolds suffered their only loss on Jan. 3 against Hopkins, Minnesota, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Minnesota’s largest enrollment division. The Blugolds have beaten two other Minnesota schools, went 12-0 against larger public schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference and beat Beaver Dam by 17 points and Madison Edgewood by 61 points. Their four WIAA tournament wins came by an average margin of 41.3 points. Lexi Donarski, a 5-10 senior forward who committed to Iowa State University in eighth grade, averages 24.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 6.9 assists per game while shooting .577 from the field, .810 from the line and .460 from 3-point range. Also powering the Blugolds’ state-leading, 83-ppg offense are 5-7 senior guard Taylor Theusch (14.3 ppg, Minnesota State recruit), 5-10 sophomore guard Jacy Weisbrod (10.7 ppg) and 5-7 freshman Macy Donarski (9.7 ppg). Forward Courtney Becker, a 6-foot senior Drake University recruit averaging 13.9 ppg and 9.0 rpg, is out with an injury. Aquinas took second in D3 in state volleyball.
Crandon, ranked 10th and seeded fourth, made its only other state trip in 2018. Coach Keegan Kincaid’s Cardinals won the Northern Lakes Conference, losing regular-season games to D3 top-ranked Platteville, Rhinelander, Mosinee and Menominee (Mich.), and beat sixth-ranked Bonduel and Marathon in sectional play. Tabitha Renkes, a 5-5 senior guard, averages 12.2 points and 4.2 assists, and 5-9 senior center Lindsay Littleton averages 8.2 ppg and 7 rpg.
Melrose-Mindoro, seeded second and ranked third, has lost to Aquinas in each of the last two Division 4 state championship games. Coach Joey Arneson’s Mustangs lost only to D5 top-ranked Black Hawk on Jan. 18, and have won 14 games since, with no win in that run coming by less than 20 points including an 82-40 sectional final win over Unity. They average 65 ppg and allow 34.8 ppg. The leaders are 6-3 senior forward Mesa Byom (17.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg) and 6-foot senior wing Emily Herzberg (16.4 ppg, 4.3 assists per game). Both have signed with South Dakota State. Senior point guard Calette Lockington averages 12.5 ppg and 4.6 assists, and 5-8 junior guard Teagan Frey averages 10.3 ppg.
Mishicot, seeded third and ranked fourth, earned its first state trip with a 65-45 win over Brookfield Academy in a sectional final after avenging an earlier loss by beating Big East Conference co-champ Howards Grove, 50-49. Coach Mike Garceau’s team also lost to D1 qualifier Divine Savior Holy Angels and Neenah St. Mary Catholic. Kylie Schmidt, a 6-foot junior forward headed to Purdue Northwest, averages 16.9 ppg and 9.5 rpg, and 6-foot junior forward Desiree Kleiman (a Minnesota State recruit) averages 11.2 ppg.
DIVISION 5
Black Hawk, ranked first and seeded first, earned a chance to defend its state title in what will be its third consecutive state trip. Coach Michael Flanagan’s Warriors lost the 2018 state final to Bangor, 39-29, and have won 54 consecutive games since as part of a four-year, 103-2 run. Black Hawk cruised to the Six Rivers East title and took notable non-conference wins over Wisconsin Heights, Marshall, Madison La Follette, Dodgeville and Cambridge before beating fourth-ranked Fall River and Oakfield in sectional play. Black Hawk averages 76.2 ppg and allows only 33 ppg. Hannah Butler, a 5-8 senior point guard, averages 18.6 ppg and 7.0 rpg, and University of Wisconsin walk-on recruit Natalie Leuzinger averages 15.9 ppg. Bailey Butler, a 5-8 junior point guard committed to UW-Green Bay, averages 15.2 ppg and 5.9 assists.
Bangor, ranked third and seeded third, has earned its third state trip in the last four years and fourth overall, including championships in 2018 and 1997. Coach Merlin Jones’ Cardinals lost their second game to D4 state qualifier Melrose-Mindoro but went unbeaten in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and beat sixth-ranked River Ridge in a sectional final. Karsen Kershner, a 6-foot forward who is the team’s only senior, averages 13.3 ppg and 9.3 rpg.
Clear Lake, ranked second and seeded second, made its only other state trip in 1997. This year, coach Ryan Blanchard’s Warriors swept the Lakeland Central Conference and beat Minong Northwood in a sectional final. Madison Zimmer, a 5-7 senior guard, averages 13.7 ppg and 3 assists per game; 5-9 senior guard Maddie Rosen averages 12.9 ppg and 7.4 rpg; and 6-foot senior forward Julianna Rosen averages 10.3 ppg and 6.8 rpg. All three played on Clear Lake’s undefeated Division 4 state champion girls volleyball team.
Wausau Newman, ranked eighth and seeded fourth, is making its third consecutive state trip and 13th overall, seeking its first title since 2010 and 2011. Coach Paul Haag’s Cardinals, champs of the Marawood South Conference, dropped regular-season games to Wausau West, Winona (Minnesota) Cotter, Marathon and Prentice, but handed fifth-ranked Oneida Nation its only loss in a sectional final. Julia Seidel, a 5-9 senior guard, averages 14.8 ppg and 5.1 rpg, and 6-1 senior guard Jadelyn Ganski averages 12 ppg and 8.7 rpg.