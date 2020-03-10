WIAA state girls basketball: Capsule previews on all 20 qualifiers

THE BASICS

On the air/streaming: All semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on a statewide network, including Madison’s WXOW, Ch. 27. All post-game news conferences, along with the 3-point contest, will be streamed live on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network for a $10.99 monthly subscription fee. An archived stream will be available without subscription 72 hours after the event.

Notable: Four defending champions return, along with two of last year’s runners-up. The No. 1-ranked team in The Associated Press poll qualified for state in all five divisions, along with three No. 2 teams. Eighteen of the 20 qualifiers were ranked in the Top Ten, and the other two were honorable mention picks. … The tournament has been held at the Resch Center since 2013, moving from Madison. … The tournament had three enrollment divisions until 1991, when it went to four divisions until 2011, when the fifth division was added. … Of the 97 WIAA programs that have won state titles, Cuba City has the most overall with 11 (in a field-leading 16 appearances), followed by Barneveld with six titles and Milwaukee Washington with five.