Division 5
Black Hawk 51, Clayton 36
The Warriors (28-0) broke away from a 21-21 halftime tie with a 30-15 scoring run in the second half to defeat the Bears (27-1) and win the first championship in program history in their fifth trip to state.
For Black Hawk, 5-8 junior forward Natalie Leuzinger scored 23 points and 5-7 sophomore point guard Bailey Butler added 19. The Warriors shot 62.5 percent from the field (10-for-16) in the second half and finished the game with only five turnovers.
Clayton got 13 points from Kailey Ketz and 11 from Alison Leslie.
Division 4
La Crosse Aquinas 65, Melrose-Mindoro 39
The Blugolds (27-1) used a 42-point second half to break away from a three-point halftime lead, beating the Mustangs (26-2) in the Division 4 state final for the second consecutive season.
Iowa State recruit Lexi Donarski, a 5-10 junior guard, scored 22 points and 5-8 junior Kayla Bahr had 17 to lead the Blugolds. Erika Simmons, a 5-10 senior, had 12 points but was the only Mustangs player to reach double figures.
Aquinas made 14 steals and forced 21 Mustangs turnovers, and shot 18-for-23 from the line.
Three-point Challenge
Elk Mound junior Sophie Cedarblade scored 18 points in the final round to win the WIAA’s 3-Point Challenge. Chippewa Falls McDonell sophomore Maggie Craker scored 16 points for second place. Mineral Point junior Mallory Lindsey advanced to the semifinals, losing to Cedarblade in a shootout.