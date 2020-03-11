WIAA girls basketball state tournament: Oregon turns back the clock with first state appearance in 40 years

“It’s unreal,” said the 5-8 Uhl, an Illinois-Springfield commit who’s Oregon’s leading scorer. “It is kind of sinking in for me. I am ecstatic and I know everyone else on the team is ecstatic. I can’t even put a word to it. It is indescribable. It is a dream come true.”

Making the rush to the Resch

Seniors Kaitlyn Schrimpf and Izzie Peterson — Uhl’s teammates and fellow captains — had gone together with their fathers to the state tournament since the girls were sixth-graders.

“For the past five or six years, I’ve been seeing it from the crowd’s perspective and now I will be on the court, which is super cool,” said the 5-10 Schrimpf, a Winona State (Minnesota) commit and Oregon’s second-leading scorer.

“It is crazy, knowing we will be playing there,” said 5-6 guard Peterson, who’s committed to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. “It was something we talked about before the season, but we didn’t want to look too far in advance. But knowing that this is the moment now, that it is happening, is a crazy feeling.”

Wamsley saw the promise when he took over as coach three years ago, when Uhl, Schrimpf and Peterson were sophomore starters.