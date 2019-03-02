For the 11th time in program history, the Middleton girls basketball team has qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Middleton (21-5) earned a return state trip on Saturday with a 60-45 victory over Sun Prairie in a Division 1 sectional final at Janesville Craig.
Middleton, which split its two Big Eight Conference regular-season meetings with Sun Prairie (20-6), got 16 points from junior Sitori Taninto earn its first state berth since 2017.
Middleton will seek what would be its first state championship at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, starting with a semifinal game on Friday evening against an opponent to be determined during Sunday’s seeding meeting.
Junior Evie Coleman sank three 3-pointers in the first half to help stake Middleton to an eight-point halftime lead before Tanin warmed up in the second half. Hannah Flottmeyer scored 14 points and Coleman finished with 11 for Middleton. Senior Grace Hilber scored 21 points to lead Sun Prairie, and Jazzanay Seymore had nine points.
Beaver Dam 68,
Green Bay Notre Dame 40
The top-ranked Golden Beavers (25-1) secured a chance to get a third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championship with a blowout victory over the Tritons (16-10) in Kaukauna.
Beaver Dam opened a 41-18 halftime lead, getting 13 points from sophomore Matyson Wilke, nine from junior Jada Donaldson, and eight from senior Tara Stauffacher in the half.
Wilke finished with 19 points, followed by 14 from Donaldsonand 10 apiece from Stauffacher and senior Aly Van Loo.
Sammy Opichka led Notre Dame with 14 points. No other Triton had more than nine.
The Golden Beavers will play in a Division 2 semifinal on Friday afternoon, looking to become the fourth girls team in WIAA history to win three consecutive championships.
Marshall 78, Platteville 61
At Stoughton, the defending Division 3 champion Cardinals (24-2), second in The Associated Press rankings, qualified for a return state trip behind a 30-point performance from sophomore forward Anna Lutz.
Lutz had 15 points in the first half as Marshall took a 43-30 lead over the Hillmen (20-5). Sophomore Mia Morel scored 21 points, hitting three-3 pointers, and sophomore Laura Nickel had 13.
Platteville got 20 points from Josie Nies, 18 from Sami Martin, and 11 from Becca Hoyer.
Marshall will play in a state semifinal on Thursday evening, making the fourth state appearance in program history.
La Crosse Aquinas 89,
Belleville 53
In a Division 4 sectional final, the top-ranked Blugolds (25-1), defending state champions and 2017 state runner-up, ousted the Wildcats (19-6) from earning their first-ever state tournament berth with a victoryat Verona.