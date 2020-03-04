Sitori Tanin’s role in the defining play of Middleton’s 2018-2019 season lasted barely more than a second. But the aftermath of that play has been running through her memory for more than 11 months.

Bay Port’s Mackenzie Johnson was set to inbound the ball under her own basket with six seconds remaining in last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championship game, with the Cardinals holding a 49-48 lead.

Pirates guard Alaina Abel set a screen on the 6-foot-2 Tanin, which freed Emma Nagel to catch the inbounds pass. By the time Tanin got around Abel, it was too late. Nagel darted to the hoop and delivered Bay Port the state championship.

Tanin doesn’t remember much from that play, but her memories of the aftermath are still clear.

“I just remember seeing the ball go through the hoop, and then it was a lot of emotions all at once,” Tanin said. “It was a kind of shock, and then just defeat.”

Four of the five Middleton players who were on the floor for Nagel’s game-winner are back this year, but the play and the game are rarely — if ever — discussed in the locker room. The Cardinals know what they’ve been through, and that it motivates their teammates as much as themselves.

“We don’t talk about it much, just because it was really sad for a lot of us,” Tanin said. “We keep it in the back of our minds because losing in the championship, why can’t we end up on the other side of that this year.”

The Cardinals have already gone a long way to achieving that goal. They take a 23-1 entering and the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press state pole heading into tonight’s 7 p.m. sectional semifinal against fourth-seeded Janesville Craig at Beloit memorial.

A victory could result in a rubber-match game with Big Eight rival Madison Memorial — also 23-1 and ranked second in the state. The teams split their two league games, with Memorial winning 67-51 on Dec. 13 and Middleton answering with a 77-68 win on Jan. 31.

Tanin scored 16 points in Middleton’s loss, but made just five of 16 shots and committed eight turnovers. The Loyola University of Chicago recruit redeemed herself in the second matchup with the Spartans, scoring 17 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.

“It’ll be a really good matchup if it happens. We’ll be ready,” Tanin said.

The 6-foot-2 forward’s newfound perimeter game could prove decisive as Middleton progresses deeper into the tournament. After planting herself in the post for much of last season, Tanin has worked to improve her jump shot — to great effect. She has hit 11 of 33 3-point attempts on the season, and improved her free throw percentage from 40 percent to 68 percent.

While she leads the Cardinals with averages of 14.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, spending more time on the perimeter has allowed Tanin to transition from a finisher into a well-rounded playmaker. After two years leading the Cardinals in points and rebounds, her statistics chart also shows improvement in assists (3.2 per game), blocks (1.6 per game) and steals (1.7 per game).

“Being out on the perimeter opens the floor for my teammates to drive and kick the ball out, or if I have the ball on the inside we can get those inside-outside threes,” Tanin said. “I feel like more of a leader on the perimeter and I can use more of my skills.”

Beyond the sectional final, a possible rematch with Bay Port looms in the state tournament, set for March 12-14 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. Tanin and the Cardinals aren’t looking past their opponents, but they can’t help sneaking a peek at the other side of the bracket.

“I’d definitely like to play Bay Port again. Right after the game, I was thinking ‘I just want another chance at them, I want a couple more minutes,’” Tanin said.

“The whole season, it’s always been a possibility that we could play them again. I would love that, and I think our whole team would.”

