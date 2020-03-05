WIAA girls basketball roundup: Sitori Tanin stands tall for Middleton in sectional semifinal win

It wasn’t easy, but size, strength and experience has carried the Middleton girls basketball team to a Saturday afternoon showdown.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the state by The Associated Press, rode the 27-point, 17-rebound performance of 6-foot-2 Sitori Tanin to a 62-55 victory over Janesville Craig in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Beloit Memorial on Thursday night.
Middleton (24-1) had to overcome a 46-45 deficit in the late going, answering with a 9-0 scoring run and finishing with a 17-9 run. Tanin scored 21 of her points in the second half and went 12-for-13 from the foul line.
The upset-minded Cougars (17-8) trailed by four points at halftime and kept things tight until Middleton’s closing run. Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 15 points and Cassie Goswick added 14 points, making four 3-pointers.
Madison Memorial 70, Waunakee 58
Leilani Kapinus scored 19 points and Emmoni Rankins added 18 as the host Spartans (24-1), ranked second in the state, upended the Warriors (19-6) at Sun Prairie to set up a sectional final showdown with Middleton, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove.
The game was close until the closing minutes, with Memorial hanging on for a 32-29 halftime lead. Waunakee tied the score at 38-38 with 12:38 to play, but Memorial answered with a 7-0 scoring run to take control.
Elena Maier led Waunkee with 32 points.
Beaver Dam 71, Slinger 33
In a Division 2 sectional semifinal at Watertown, the three-time defending state champion Golden Beavers (22-3), ranked No. 2, started the game with a 15-1 run and soared past the Owls (20-5).
Beaver Dam’s defense held Slinger without a field goal for the first 8 minutes, 37 seconds of the first half and to only 10 baskets in the game.
Maty Wilke scored 20 points and Natalie Jens added 16 for Beaver Dam. Anna Breuer led Slinger with 17 points.
Marshall 57, Laconia 40
In a Division 3 Madison Edgewood sectional semifinal at Lomira, Anna Lutz scored 24 points and Laura Nickel and Abby Ward added nine each as the seventh-ranked Cardinals (21-4), two-time defending state champions, handled the Spartans (20-5).
Laconia’s Cyna Madigan scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.
Lake Mills 57,
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52
In a Division 3 Brown Deer sectional semifinal at Wales Kettle Moraine, Taylor Roughen scored 20 points and Julianna Wagner added 18 as the fifth-ranked L-Cats (23-2) rallied from a hefty deficit to oust the visiting Chargers (16-9).
Kettle Moraine Lutheran took a 31-25 halftime lead, but Lake Mills went in front with 6:01 to play, making it 41-40, and the L-Cats built on the lead from the foul line, making 22 of 33 free throws to seven made foul shots for the Chargers.
Emma Thistle scored all 13 of her points in the second half for Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Cambridge 48, Poynette 28
In a semifinal of the Division 4 Baraboo sectional, Grace Korth scored 18 points and Mayah Holzueter added 10 points as the host Blue Jays (13-12) defeated the Pumas (10-15) at Fort Atkinson.
Cambridge opened the second half with a 17-6 run, capped by a 3-point basket by senior Ashlynn Jarlsberg that made it 35-23 with 10:20 to play. Poynette cut the margin to 35-26 with 9:55 left, but made just one basket the rest of the game.
Poynette got 12 points from Jessica Bruchs.