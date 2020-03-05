WIAA girls basketball roundup: Sitori Tanin stands tall for Middleton in sectional semifinal win

It wasn’t easy, but size, strength and experience has carried the Middleton girls basketball team to a Saturday afternoon showdown.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the state by The Associated Press, rode the 27-point, 17-rebound performance of 6-foot-2 Sitori Tanin to a 62-55 victory over Janesville Craig in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Beloit Memorial on Thursday night.

Middleton (24-1) had to overcome a 46-45 deficit in the late going, answering with a 9-0 scoring run and finishing with a 17-9 run. Tanin scored 21 of her points in the second half and went 12-for-13 from the foul line.

The upset-minded Cougars (17-8) trailed by four points at halftime and kept things tight until Middleton’s closing run. Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 15 points and Cassie Goswick added 14 points, making four 3-pointers.

Madison Memorial 70, Waunakee 58

Leilani Kapinus scored 19 points and Emmoni Rankins added 18 as the host Spartans (24-1), ranked second in the state, upended the Warriors (19-6) at Sun Prairie to set up a sectional final showdown with Middleton, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove.