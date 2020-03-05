WIAA girls basketball roundup: Sitori Tanin stands tall for Middleton in sectional semifinal win
0 comments
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA girls basketball roundup: Sitori Tanin stands tall for Middleton in sectional semifinal win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WIAA girls basketball photo: Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson makes a steal

Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson steals the ball from Slinger's Maddie Rothenhoefer and is off to the other end of the floor during the first half of Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game in Watertown.

It wasn’t easy, but size, strength and experience has carried the Middleton girls basketball team to a Saturday afternoon showdown.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the state by The Associated Press, rode the 27-point, 17-rebound performance of 6-foot-2 Sitori Tanin to a 62-55 victory over Janesville Craig in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Beloit Memorial on Thursday night.

Middleton (24-1) had to overcome a 46-45 deficit in the late going, answering with a 9-0 scoring run and finishing with a 17-9 run. Tanin scored 21 of her points in the second half and went 12-for-13 from the foul line.

The upset-minded Cougars (17-8) trailed by four points at halftime and kept things tight until Middleton’s closing run. Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 15 points and Cassie Goswick added 14 points, making four 3-pointers.

Madison Memorial 70, Waunakee 58

Leilani Kapinus scored 19 points and Emmoni Rankins added 18 as the host Spartans (24-1), ranked second in the state, upended the Warriors (19-6) at Sun Prairie to set up a sectional final showdown with Middleton, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove.

The game was close until the closing minutes, with Memorial hanging on for a 32-29 halftime lead. Waunakee tied the score at 38-38 with 12:38 to play, but Memorial answered with a 7-0 scoring run to take control.

Elena Maier led Waunkee with 32 points.

Beaver Dam 71, Slinger 33

In a Division 2 sectional semifinal at Watertown, the three-time defending state champion Golden Beavers (22-3), ranked No. 2, started the game with a 15-1 run and soared past the Owls (20-5).

Beaver Dam’s defense held Slinger without a field goal for the first 8 minutes, 37 seconds of the first half and to only 10 baskets in the game.

Maty Wilke scored 20 points and Natalie Jens added 16 for Beaver Dam. Anna Breuer led Slinger with 17 points.

Marshall 57, Laconia 40

In a Division 3 Madison Edgewood sectional semifinal at Lomira, Anna Lutz scored 24 points and Laura Nickel and Abby Ward added nine each as the seventh-ranked Cardinals (21-4), two-time defending state champions, handled the Spartans (20-5).

Laconia’s Cyna Madigan scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.

Lake Mills 57,
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52

In a Division 3 Brown Deer sectional semifinal at Wales Kettle Moraine, Taylor Roughen scored 20 points and Julianna Wagner added 18 as the fifth-ranked L-Cats (23-2) rallied from a hefty deficit to oust the visiting Chargers (16-9).

Kettle Moraine Lutheran took a 31-25 halftime lead, but Lake Mills went in front with 6:01 to play, making it 41-40, and the L-Cats built on the lead from the foul line, making 22 of 33 free throws to seven made foul shots for the Chargers.

Emma Thistle scored all 13 of her points in the second half for Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

Cambridge 48, Poynette 28

In a semifinal of the Division 4 Baraboo sectional, Grace Korth scored 18 points and Mayah Holzueter added 10 points as the host Blue Jays (13-12) defeated the Pumas (10-15) at Fort Atkinson.

Cambridge opened the second half with a 17-6 run, capped by a 3-point basket by senior Ashlynn Jarlsberg that made it 35-23 with 10:20 to play. Poynette cut the margin to 35-26 with 9:55 left, but made just one basket the rest of the game.

Poynette got 12 points from Jessica Bruchs.

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL SCORES, SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s summaries

WIAA sectional semifinals

DIVISION 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

MIDDLETON 62, JANESVILLE CRAIG 55

Janesville Craig*27*28*—*55

Middleton*31*31*—*62

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Gregg 2 0-0 6, Huml 3 0-0 7, Magestro-Kennedy 0 3-3 3, Elgas 2 2-3 6, Fieiras 6 2-5 15, Goswick 5 0-0 14, Alderman 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 9-13 55.

MIDDLETON — Lemirande 1 1-2 3, Tanin 7 12-13 27, Roquet 1 3-4 5, Coleman 0 1-2 1, Gaab 1 0-0 3, Bursac 5 1-2 11, Monogue 4 1-2 12. Totals 19 19-25 62.

3-point goals: JC 8 (Goswick 4, Gregg 2, Huml 1, Fieiras 1); M 5 (Monogue 3, Gaab 1, Tanin 1). Total fouls: JC 20; M 15. Fouled out: Fieiras, Alderman.

MADISON MEMORIAL 70, WAUNAKEE 58

Waunakee*29*29*—*58

Madison Memorial*32*38*—*70

WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Dotzler 2 0-0 4, Ehle 3 0-0 8, Meudt 0 0-2 0, Meeker 1 4-4 6, Watson 1 3-4 5, Maier 11 8-12 32, Sawicki 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 15-22 58.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 3 0-0 9, Brown 2 6-10 11, White Eagle 2 0-0 4, Garcia 1 3-8 5, Thorns 1 2-2 4, Rankins 6 6-11 18, Kapinus 7 5-9 19. Totals 22 22-37 70.

3-point goals: W 4 (Maier 2, Ehle 2); MM 4 (Peters 3, Brown 1). Total fouls: W 18; MM 15. Fouled out: Meeker.

Fond du Lac sectional

West Bend West 73, Germantown 67 (OT)

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 74, Appleton East 63

Kimberly sectional

Bay Port 47, Stevens Point 38 (OT)

Kimberly 62, Green Bay Preble 55 (OT)

Wales Kettle Moraine sectional

Wales Kettle Moraine 46, Mukwonago 34

Oconomowoc 65, Milwaukee King 45

DIVISION 2

Ashwaubenon sectional

BEAVER DAM 71, SLINGER 33

Beaver Dam*35*36*—*71

Slinger*16*17*—*33

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 5 3-4 16 Burchardt 1 3-4 6, Wietzke 1 0-0 3, Wilke 7 4-5 20, Donaldson 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Yagodinski 3 0-0 7, Ashley 1 2-2 4, Stonewall 2 0-1 4, Madeiros 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 14-18 71.

SLINGER (fg ft-fta pts) — Breuer 4 9-14, Hosking 2 1-2 5, Ott 1 0-0 2, Gueller 1 0-0 2, Feilbach 1 0-1 3, Rothenhoefer 1 1-2 4. Totals 10 11-19 33.

3-point goals: BD 9 (Jens 3, Wilke 2, Yagodinski 1, Donaldson 1, Wietzke 1, Burchardt 1); S 2 (Rothenhoefer 1, Feilbach 1). Total fouls: BD 18; S 12.

Pulaski 71, Green Bay Notre Dame 63

Janesville Craig sectional

Oregon 57, DeForest 48

Waukesha West 68, Waterford 46

La Crosse Logan sectional

Onalaska 52, New Richmond 46

Hortonville 87, Rhinelander 27

Cudahy sectional

Milwaukee Pius XI 73, Milwaukee Languages 56

Pewaukee 55, New Berlin Eisenhower 50

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

MARSHALL 57, LACONIA 40

Marshall*24*33*—*57

Laconia *12*28*—*40

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 12-14 24, Andrews 1 5-8 7, Held 0 2-4 2, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Assaba 1 0-0 2, Reyes 0 1-2 1, Nickel 4 0-0 9, Ward 3 1-2 9. Totals 16 21-30 57.

LACONIA — Freiberg 1 0-2 2, Madigan 5 2-5 12, Smit 1 1-2 3, Mahone 3 0-1 7, Rens 2 4-6 8, Wurtz 2 0-2 4, Johannes 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 7-8 40.

3-point goals: M 4 (Ward 2, Nickel 1, Weisensel 1); LAC 1 (Mahone 1). Total fouls: M 15; LAC 15.

Platteville 49, Prairie du Chien 44

Brown Deer sectional

LAKE MILLS 57,

JACKSON KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran*31*21*—*52

Lake Mills*25*32*—*57

JACKSON KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schwalenberg 2 0-0 4, Heckendorf 0 0-1 0, Zuleger 2 0-0 4, Kudek 3 0-0 7, Thistle 3 7-8 13, Taubenheim 3 0-0 9, Knoll 1 0-0 3, Ott 4 0-0 8, Gerner 2 0-1 4. Totals 20 7-10 52.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 9-13 20, Wagner 5 6-6 18, Pitta 1 4-6 7, Guerrero 2 2-4 7, Mahone 2 1-2 5, Wollin 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 22-33 57.

3-point goals: KML 5 (Taubenheim 3, Knoll 1, Kudek 1); LM 7 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Pitta 1, Guerrero 1). Total fouls: KML 21; LM 16. Fouled out: Thistle.

Greendale Martin Luther 62, Beloit Turner 46

Little Chute sectional

Wrightstown 65, Freedom 51

Sheboygan Falls 41, Kewaskum 39

Baldwin-Woodville sectional

St. Croix Falls 53, Maple Northwestern 39

Arcadia 47, Prescott 39

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

CAMBRIDGE 48, POYNETTE 28

Poynette*17*11*—*28

Cambridge*18*29*—*47

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 0-0 4, Cuff 1 0-2 3, Chadwick 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 5 0-1 12, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Walters 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 0-3 28.

CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 2 0-1 6, Korth 7 4-6 18, Holzhueter 2 5-9 10, Stenklyft 1 4-4 6, Williams 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-22 47.

3-point goals: P 4 (Bruchs 2, Cuff 1, Chadwick 1), C 3 (Jarlsberg 2, Holzhueter 1). Total fouls: P 16, C 8.

La Crosse Aquinas 85, Mineral Point 40

Hartford sectional

Mishicot 50, Howards Grove 49

Brookfield Academy 54. Racine Lutheran 47

Colfax sectional

Unity 52, Colfax 40

Melrose-Mindoro 50, Neillsville 25

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

Marathon 63, Stevens Point Pacelli 54

Crandon 43, Bonduel 29

DIVISION 5

Beaver Dam sectional

Black Hawk 62, Fall River 45

Oakfield 58, Oshkosh Lourdes 47

La Crosse Central sectional

Bangor 72, Eleva-Strum 64

River Ridge 62, Wauzeka-Steuben 37

Superior sectional

Hurley 36, Minong Northwood 30

Clear Lake 46, Loyal 29

Bowler sectional

Wausau Newman 49, Edgar 35

Oneida Nation 58, Niagara 54

Saturday’s schedule

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

(Sites subject to change)

DIVISION 1

At Monona Grove, 3 p.m.: Middleton (24-1) vs. Madison Memorial (24-1)

At Fond du Lac, 6 p.m.: West Bend West (23-2) vs. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (22-3)

At site TBA, 1 p.m.: Bay Port (23-2) vs. Kimberly (20-4)

At site TBA, 3 p.m.: Wales Kettle Moraine (19-6) vs. Oconomowoc (21-4)

DIVISION 2

At Janesville Craig, 1 p.m.: Oregon (20-5) vs. Waukesha West (13-12)

At Ashwaubenon, 3 p.m.: Beaver Dam (22-3) vs. Pulaski (18-7)

At Marshfield, 5 p.m.: Onalaska (20-5) vs. Hortonville (24-1)

At Cudahy, 1:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Pius XI (22-3) vs. Pewaukee (20-5)

DIVISION 3

At Baraboo, 1 p.m.: Platteville (24-0) vs. Marshall (21-4)

At Brown Deer, 3 p.m.: Lake Mills (23-2) vs. Greendale Martin Luther (17-8)

At Little Chute, 1 p.m.: Wrightstown (23-2) vs. Sheboygan Falls (20-5)

At Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.: St. Croix Falls (24-1) vs. Arcadia (22-3)

DIVISION 4

At Madison Edgewood, 1 p.m.: La Crosse Aquinas (23-1) vs. Cambridge (13-12)

At Hartford, 4 p.m.: Mishicot (22-3) vs. Brookfield Academy (20-3)

At Colfax, 7 p.m.: Unity (21-3) vs. Melrose-Mindoro (24-1)

At Schofield D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.: Marathon (18-7) vs. Crandon (20-4)

DIVISION 5

At Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.: Black Hawk (25-0) vs. Oakfield (20-6)

At La Crosse Central, 3 p.m.: Bangor (24-1) vs. River Ridge (24-2)

At Bowler, 3 p.m.: Wausau Newman (21-4) vs. Oneida Nation (25-0)

At Superior, 1 p.m.: Hurley (23-3) vs. Clear Lake (25-0)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics