WIAA girls basketball: Perfect Platteville slips past Arcadia

ASHWAUBENON — The Platteville girls basketball team earned a shot at completing an undefeated season with a state title, but the Hillmen won’t get the chance.

Platteville (26-0) had to survive a late push to beat Arcadia 48-45 in a Division 3 semifinal at the Resch Center.

The victory would’ve sent Platteville, ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press, against second-ranked Wrightstown (25-2) in Saturday’s championship game. But late Thursday night, the WIAA announced it had canceled all remaining winter tournament series events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sami Martin carried Platteville with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Becca Hoyer added 11 points. Ellie Hoesley had 15 points to lead Arcadia.

La Crosse Aquinas 73,

Crandon 42

In a Division 4 semifinal, Iowa State recruit Lexi Donarski and Taylor Theusch each scored 23 points as the top-ranked Blugolds (25-1), two-time defending state champions, rolled past the Cardinals (21-5).

Donarski added nine assists and Jacy Weisbrod had 15 points for Aquinas. Tabitha Renkas had 12 points and was the only double-digit scorer for Crandon.