WIAA girls basketball: Oregon ousts DeForest

Forty years have passed since the Oregon girls basketball team reached the WIAA state tournament.

The one-two scoring punch of seniors Liz Uhl and Kaitlyn Schrimpf and a tenacious defensive effort against fourth-ranked DeForest on Thursday night have the Panthers one game away from their state goal.

The 5-foot-8 Uhl scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half and the 5-10 Schrimpf had 13 of her 17 points in the second half as second-seeded Oregon upended top-seeded DeForest 57-46 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in front of a full house at Madison Edgewood’s Wilke Gym.

“We actually talked about it this week because this year our slogan has been `Our time,’” Panthers coach Adam Wamsley said, referencing Oregon’s most recent state appearance in 1980. “Every step we’ve taken, from conference to regionals to this game, is one more step. Now we are at the doorstep of state. So, if they want it bad enough, we can go take it.”

Badger South Conference champion Oregon (20-5) advances to the sectional final and will meet fourth-seeded Waukesha West at 1 p.m. Saturday at Janesville Craig.