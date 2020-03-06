WIAA girls basketball: Oregon ousts DeForest as it seeks to end 40-year state tournament drought

Forty years have passed since the Oregon girls basketball team reached the WIAA state tournament.
The one-two scoring punch of seniors Liz Uhl and Kaitlyn Schrimpf and a tenacious defensive effort against fourth-ranked DeForest on Thursday night have the Panthers one game away from their state goal.
The 5-foot-8 Uhl scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half and the 5-10 Schrimpf had 13 of her 17 points in the second half as second-seeded Oregon upended top-seeded DeForest 57-46 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in front of a full house at Madison Edgewood’s Wilke Gym.
“We actually talked about it this week because this year our slogan has been `Our time,’” Panthers coach Adam Wamsley said, referencing Oregon’s most recent state appearance in 1980. “Every step we’ve taken, from conference to regionals to this game, is one more step. Now we are at the doorstep of state. So, if they want it bad enough, we can go take it.”
Badger South Conference champion Oregon (20-5) advances to the sectional final and will meet fourth-seeded Waukesha West at 1 p.m. Saturday at Janesville Craig.
“(The state tournament) has been our long-term goal the entire year,” Schrimpf said. “To have it so close now is a crazy feeling. We have worked so hard this whole year and it’s so close, but we still have one more game and it’s going to be a tough one. We just have to take it one game at a time.”
Senior forward Megan Mickelson led DeForest (21-4) with 12 points. Senior guard Maggie Trautsch scored 10 of her 11 points in the first half, while freshman guard Jaelyn Derlein also contributed 11 points.
“They did everything they needed to do to win a postseason game,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “They defended pretty well, they rebounded really well, they made free throws and they made shots. They did everything that we had hoped to do for our game. I thought they played really well down the stretch.”
Oregon’s switching man-to-man defense slowed DeForest’s offense, especially its dribble-drive attack, Wamsley said.
“DeForest is such a good team offensively,” Wamsley said. “What we were able to do accomplish defensively is an outstanding team performance — to take the game plan and execute.”
Trautsch fell awkwardly on a second-half shot in the lane — injuring her ankle, Schwenn said — and left the game with DeForest trailing 27-26 with 13 minutes, 21 seconds left to play. She returned with 9:57 left, but Oregon had built a 35-28 lead during her absence.
The Panthers held a 40-39 lead with 4:26 remaining and pulled away with a 17-7 run down the stretch.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior center Megan Bloyer, who had eight rebounds, scored underneath with 4:08 remaining and the left-handed Schrimpf made a 3-pointer from the left wing, giving the Panthers a 45-39 lead with 3:08 to play.
“At that point, we had the momentum going for us,” said Schrimpf, a Winona State (Minnesota) commit. “We were dictating the tempo of the game. We just had to finish strong. We couldn’t get complacent. We just had to keep doing what we were doing during the game.”
After freshman Jaelyn Derlein made two free throws and brought the Norskies within 45-41 with 2:51 left, the Panthers finished with a 12-for-16 performance from the free throw line in the final 2:32.
“It would be incredible,” Illinois-Springfield commit Uhl said about potentially reaching state. “I think that is every high school basketball player’s dream — to make it to state — and I’ve been dreaming about it since my freshman year. Shoot, I’ve been dreaming about it before then. I would be thrilled and I know my team would be thrilled to go to state, but one more game. We can’t think about that now. One game at a time.”
In the first half, Oregon used a 7-0 run and took a 14-10 lead. Mickelson’s 3-pointer rallied DeForest within 16-14, but Oregon answered with six unanswered points for a 22-14 lead.
Uhl took a baseball pass from junior guard Jaelyn Nedelcoff and scored on a drive, then Uhl scored on another layup. Schrimpf came up with a steal and a layup with 1:25 left before halftime to close out that 6-0 run.
Trautsch hit two 3-pointers, including a 25-foot shot that banked in as time expired, and brought the Norskies within 23-20 at halftime.
“It’s unfortunate things went the way they did, but we have a lot to be proud of throughout this season,” Schwenn said.
Oregon 23 34 — 57
DeForest 20 26 — 46
OREGON — Peterson 0 3-4 3, Roberts 3 2-2 8, Schrimpf 5 5-6 17, Statz 1 1-2 3, Uhl 5 5-7 17, Nedelcoff 1 0-0 2, Bloyer 2 3-4 7. Totals 17 19-24 57.
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Compe 2 0-0 4, Pickhardt 0 2-4 2, Trautsch 3 3-5 11, Derlein 4 3-3 11, Schaeffer 1 1-3 3, Mickelson 3 5-6 12, Buhr 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 14-21 46.
3-point goals: O 4 (Schrimpf 2, Uhl 2); D 4 (Trautsch 2, Mickelson 1, Buhr 1). Total fouls: O 19; D 19.