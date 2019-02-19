The Dodgeville girls basketball team faced a nine-point deficit with 15 minutes to play in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal against visiting Beloit Turner on Tuesday night.
From there, Olivia Argall led a surge that carried the Dodgers to a 58-50 victory and a trip to Friday’s regional semifinals.
Argall scored all 19 of her points in the second half, going 7-for-7 from the free throw line, to lead the Dodgers (9-13) past the Trojans (9-14). Sophomore A.J. Phillips scored 12 points and sophomore Jojo Heimerl had 11.
Turner got 19 points from Olivia Tinder.
Madison Edgewood 57,
Poynette 36
The Crusaders (7-16) opened with a 18-2 lead and cruised past the visiting Pumas (9-12) in a regional quarterfinal of the Elkhorn sectional. Junior Lindsey Langlois and sophomore Sarah Lazar each had 15 points for Edgewood. Poynette’s Jalynn Morter and Molly Anderson each scored eight points.
Richland Center 71,
Edgerton 49
The Hornets (13-10) beat the Crimson Tide (1-22) in a regional quarterfinal at home.
Evansville 49,
River Valley 23
Junior Paige Banks and senior Leah Wagner scored 13 points apiece as the Blue Devils (14-9) dominated the Blackhawks (6-17). Senior Emily Briehl led River Valley with nine points.
Watertown Luther Prep 68, Wautoma 44
The Phoenix (12-10) defeated the Hornets (0-23) to advance to a regional semifinal in the Watertown sectional. Sophomore Lauren Paulsen led Luther Prep with 16 points. Wautoma senior Sam Giliberto had seven 3-pointers among her 22 points.
Lomira 77,
Columbus 67
The host Lions (10-13) handled the Blue Jays (4-18) in a regional quarterfinal.
Division 1
Kenosha Indian Trail 44, Madison West 33
The host Hawks (4-19) defeated the Regents (3-20) after going up 25-10 at the half in a regional quarterfinal, part of the Janesville Craig sectional.
Sophomore Kalina Winslow scored 10 for Kenosha Indian Trail and Eniya Driscoll had 11 for Madison West.
Janesville Parker 73, Beloit Memorial 59
The host Vikings (5-18) took a 40-21 halftime lead and defeated the Purple Knights (1-22). Parker had four double-digit scorers, getting 16 points from Brooke Graesslin and 15 from Jena Forrestal.
Beloit got 12 points apiece from junior Ter’Rayjanay Peppers and freshman Tajah Randall.
Division 2
Portage 38,
Baraboo 37
The host Warriors (9-13) opened a 19-7 halftime lead over the Thunderbirds (5-18) but then had to weather an opposition 30-19 run in the second half to advance. Portage got 11 points from MacKenzie Roth. Alexis Johnson led Baraboo with 16 points.
Stoughton 66,
Sauk Prairie 43
Senior Emma Kissling scored 13 points as the host Vikings (14-8) dispatched the Eagles (4-18) in a regional quarterfinal as part of the Oregon sectional. Senior Riley Breunig led Sauk Prairie with 13 points.
McFarland 47,
Mount Horeb 35
The host Spartans (14-8) made seven 3-pointers out of their 15 total field goals to hold off the Vikings (6-17). Senior Annalise DeMuth and sophomore Katie Hildebrandt scored 10 points apiece for the winners. Mount Horeb got nine points from sophomore Emma Anderson.
Fort Atkinson 28,
Delavan-Darien 25
The host Blackhawks (2-21) used a 19-8 first half to advance past the Comets (6-17). Senior Kat Brandl and freshman Tyla Staude scored seven points apiece.
Jefferson 55,
Westosha Central 25
Liv Ganser scored 16 points in the first half and two in the second to help the Eagles (11-11) past the visiting Falcons (3-20). Westosha Central was held scoreless for nine minutes in the first half as Jefferson scored 17 points to take a 23-7 lead.
Division 4
Waterloo 66,
Williams Bay 29
Senior Brittney Limoseth made all eight of her free throws and finished with 20 points as the host Pirates (14-8) beat the Bulldogs (5-16) in a regional quarterfinal as part of the Verona sectional. Annika Olson scored 10 points for Williams Bay.
Pardeeville 45, Deerfield 25
Senior Rylie Mussehl scored a game-high 14 points, including 12 in the second half, to lead the host Bulldogs (11-11) to an easy win over the Demons (6-15). Junior Callie Brouette had 12 for Pardeeville. Freshman Ingrid Rucks scored seven points to lead Deerfield (6-15).
Cambridge 41,
Princeton/Green Lake 32
The visiting Blue Jays (7-16) advanced to a regional semifinal on Friday with a defensive-minded victory over the Tigersharks (9-13).
Division 5
Argyle 70,
Madison Country Day 12
The Orioles (18-5) beat the Prairie Hawks (1-21) in a regional quarterfinal of the Oconomowoc sectional. Argyle senior Jana Saalsaa scored 16 points.
Barneveld 49,
Madison Abundant Life 37
Sophomore Leah Marx provided 21 points to lead the host Golden Eagles (5-16) past the Challengers (12-10). Junior Maeya Bakke led the way for Abundant Life with 12 points.
Monticello 63,
Johnson Creek 35
The host Ponies (13-9) knocked out the Bluejays (6-16) in a regional quarterfinal.