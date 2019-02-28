VERONA — Middleton junior Karina Bursac has a goal that would make her extremely happy on individual and team fronts.
The 5-foot-11 forward’s birthday is Monday — she’ll turn 17 — and she wants the Middleton girls basketball team still to be practicing that day and preparing for next week’s WIAA state tournament.
Bursac scored a game-high 14 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining, and the second-seeded Cardinals moved closer to accomplishing that goal. Middleton rallied for a 41-39 victory over third-seeded Madison Memorial in a Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday night.
“These girls have come from behind in a number of games now. … They know not to quit and they just keep plugging away at it,” Middleton coach Jeff Kind said. “We are not a pretty team. It’s never going to look pretty. We just have to scrap for everything.”
Said Bursac: “We have dug ourselves a few holes. So, I had a lot of faith in us (to come back).”
Bursac scored on a drive along the left side of the lane, putting in a left-handed shot for a 40-39 lead with 1:45 remaining. Prior to that, the Cardinals rallied from 36-32 deficit when Bursac converted a putback and junior Josie Lemirande scored a bucket off a feed from Bursac, tying the game at 36 with 3:53 left.
“She made some big plays at the end,” Kind said of Bursac, who had nine second-half points. “That really helped a ton. Her biggest thing has been consistency. She’s had some pretty good moments, then all of a sudden she’ll disappear for a while. She’s really capable of playing well.”
Sitori Tanin, a 6-2 junior forward, made the front end of the one-and-one — giving Middleton (20-5) a 41-39 lead with 44.5 seconds left. Madison Memorial (19-6) failed on its final bid to tie — junior guard Emmoni Rankins’ baseline jumper missed with 6 seconds left.
“A close game like that, it comes down to one or two possessions at the end,” said Madison Memorial’s Marques Flowers, the Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year. “We had a couple possessions where we had bad passes and poor execution, and that’s what cost us the game.”
Junior guard Daiysha Brown, who made two 3-pointers in propelling the Spartans to a 20-12 lead with 5:05 left in the first half, and 6-1 junior center Reette Thorns each scored eight points to lead Memorial.
Big Eight champion and eighth-ranked Middleton rallied from an eight-point deficit during the first half and won its 12th consecutive game. The Cardinals advanced to play top-seeded Sun Prairie in the sectional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Janesville Craig. Madison Memorial, which hoped to reach state for the first time, generally took away Middleton’s inside game, but lost for the third time to the Cardinals this season and had its seven-game winning streak snapped.
Middleton switched from a man-to-man to a 1-3-1 defense, which it calls ‘Cobra,’ after Madison Memorial took an 18-10 lead and cut the deficit to 22-18 at halftime.
“I think it starts on defense,” Bursac said. “Once we get into our ‘Cobra,’ and shut them down and keep our turnovers low, the points will come. … (Cobra) is a good-fitting name. It shuts people down and it’s a little bit scary. There is a lot of high pressure with Sitori (on top of the 1-3-1). Her arms are so long. Girls struggle passing over that.”
Thursday’s game was nothing like the teams’ first two meetings when Middleton comfortably defeated Madison Memorial.
“Memorial just didn’t play very well in each one of those two games and I said, ‘They are a way better team than that,’” Kind said. “They came out with a lot more energy tonight. They knocked down some 3s in the first half. They struggled to make 3s against us all year long.”
Madison Memorial 22 17 — 39
Middleton 18 23 — 41
MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 1 0-0 3, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Brown 3 0-0 8, Rankins 1 2-2 4, Sweet 1 0-0 3, White Eagle 0 1-2 1, Rosales 1 0-0 2, Meier 2 1-2 5, Garcia 1 0-0 2, Thorns 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 4-6 39.
MIDDLETON — Lemirande 2 1-2 6, Tanin 3 1-2 7, Roquet 1 0-0 2, Coleman 1 2-2 5, Bursac 5 3-4 14, Dunn 1 0-1 2, Flottmeyer 1 3-6 5. Totals 14 10-17 41.
3-point goals — MM 5 (Brown 2, Peters 1, Wilson 1, Sweet 1); Mi 3 (Lemirande 1, Coleman 1, Bursac 1). Total fouls — MM 15; Mi 7.