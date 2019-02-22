When Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock ran into minor first-half foul trouble Friday night, it created an opening for the Portage girls basketball team.
But Warnock slammed that door shut in the second half, scoring 27 points in a 40-point outing that turned a three-point halftime deficit into an 81-63 victory for the Silver Eagles in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal as part of the Oregon sectional.
Warnock, a University of Iowa recruit, sat late in the first half after picking up her second foul, and the Warriors (9-14) took a three-point halftime lead. But Warnock led a 58-37 surge in the second half that sent the host Silver Eagles (20-2), ranked third in Division 2, into a home regional final against DeForest tonight.
Senior Julia Bruns added 12 points for Monona Grove. Portage got 20 points from senior MacKenzie Roth and 16 from McKena Yelk.
Stoughton 52,
Reedsburg 47
Senior Kyianna Baker hit five of six free throws in the second half to tip the scale for the Vikings (15-8) in their victory over the host Beavers (16-7). Myranda Kotlowski led Stoughton with 11 points. Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney scored 18 points.
Monroe 71, McFarland 33
The Cheesemakers (17-6) went on a 17-1 run to close out the first half and never looked back, overpowering the Spartans (14-9) to move on. Monroe senior Sydney Hilliard led all players with 25 points. Annalise DeMuth put up 11 for McFarland.
Waterford 59,
Fort Atkinson 37
Wolverines junior Katie Rohner led all players with 21 points to help Waterford (18-4) pull away from the Blackhawks (2-22) in the second half. Senior Kat Brandl led Fort with 10.
Milton 58, Elkhorn 47
Sophomore Grace Quade led the Red Hawks (9-13) with 10 in a victory over the Elks (15-9). Elkhorn junior Haley Remington led all players with 19 points.
Jefferson 56, Wilmot 52
Junior Olivia Ganser led all players with 21 points as the Eagles (12-11) ousted the Panthers (15-7). Wilmot senior Haley Lamberson had 19 points.
Beaver Dam 78,
Plymouth 23
The top-ranked Golden Beavers (22-1), two-time defending state champs, opened a 53-10 halftime lead and coasted past the Panthers (12-12) in a regional semifinal of the Manitowoc sectional. Aly Van Loo led Beaver Dam with 15 points, and 11 of her teammates also scored.
Division 1
Sun Prairie 58,
Kenosha Indian Trail 21
The Cardinals (18-5) hit 19 field goals to advance past the Hawks (4-20) in a Division 1 regional semifinal as part of the Janesville Craig sectional. Sophomore Ashley Rae led Sun Prairie with 11 points.
Madison East 81,
Kenosha Tremper 38
Senior Ashala Moseberry scored 21 points to lead the host Purgolders (14-9) past the Trojans (11-12). Kenosha Tremper’s Haylei Coker had 10 points.
Madison La Follette 71, Racine Park 55
Senior Kaytlin Eder scored 20 points and freshman Demetria Prewitt had 13 as the host Lancers (16-6) downed the Panthers (7-14). Park got 19 points from Alexis Betker.
Madison Memorial 83,
Kenosha Bradford 29
Junior Maya White Eagle and sophomore Emmoni Rankins scored 12 points apiece to lead Memorial’s 12 scorers as the Spartans (18-5) soundly defeated the Red Devils (5-18). Bradford freshman Paige Trachte scored 15 points.
Janesville Craig 61, Lake Geneva Badger 42
Senior Emily Pierson led the Cougars (11-12) with 17 points in a victory over the Badgers (15-7). Badger senior Jada Moss led all players with 25 points, but only three of her teammates scored.
Waunakee 66, Verona 51
Senior Caitlyn Kesilewski put up 24 points, paving the way for the Warriors (14-9) to upset the Wildcats (14-9). Junior Rayna Briggs led Verona with 20 points.
Middleton 63,
Janesville Parker 35
Senior Hannah Flottmeyer led all players with 16 points as the Big Eight champion Cardinals (18-5) rode a 41-point second half to a victory over the Vikings (5-19). Parker senior Brooke Graesslin led her team with 14 points.
Watertown 40,
Mequon Homestead 38
Sophomore Aubrey Schmutzler made a contested driving layup with 4.5 seconds left as the host Goslings (15-8) slid past the Highlanders (14-9) in the Manitowoc sectional. She finished with seven points.
Sophomore Teya Mass led Watertown with 27 points, but only two other players scored for the Goslings. Homestead got 14 points from Grace Mueller.
Division 3
Prairie du Chien 60, Madison Edgewood 43
Freshman guard Lily Krahn totaled 19 points to lift the Blackhawks (19-1) past the Crusaders (7-17). Edgewood sophomore Baluck Deang scored 13 points.
Wisconsin Dells 41, Richland Center 39
Senior Katelyn Meister scored 21 points as the host Chiefs (19-3) mounted a second-half comeback to beat the Hornets (13-11). Richland Center senior Kayla Monson finished with 14 points.
Lodi 48, Evansville 44
Lodi (17-5) erased a five-point halftime deficit with a late 8-0 run to beat visiting Evansville (14-10). Sophomore Lauryn Milne led Lodi with 20 points and Alana Gilles had 17. Evansville got 22 points from Paige Banks and 13 from Abby Eftemoff.
Platteville 52, Dodgeville 27
Sami Martin scored 18 points and Becca Hoyer added 14 to lead the Hillmen (18-4) past the visiting Dodgers (9-13).
Lake Mills 48, Lakeside Lutheran 40 (OT)
The L-Cats (17-5) made 11 of 14 free throws in overtime to pull out a victory over the Warriors (11-11), with sophomore Vivian Guerrero making 5 of 6 attempts on her way to an 11-point performance. Julianna Wagner scored 14 points and Jade Pitta had 10. Lakeside got 18 points from senior Kaitlyn Shadoski.
Marshall 67,
Walworth Big Foot 43
Sophomore Anna Lutz hit 13 field goals to finish with 30 points as the host Cardinals (21-2), defending state champs, downed the Chiefs (12-12). Big Foot got 26 points from junior Reagan Courier.
Berlin 52, Watertown Luther Prep 51
The host Indians (15-8) took the lead with four seconds left by making one of two free throws to edge the Phoenix (12-11). Luther Prep got 16 points from freshman Grace Schmidt and 11 from sophomore Lauren Paulsen.
Division 4
Darlington 69, Wisconsin Heights 60
The host Redbirds (18-4) made their eight-point halftime lead stand up to beat the Vanguards (6-14) in the Verona sectional. Darlington’s Kaylee Meyers scored 22 points. For Heights, junior Kelsi Handel scored 16 points and junior Ashlee Adler had 13.
Mineral Point 65, Onalaska Luther 44
Junior Nicole Johnson scored 13 points, and Mara Aschliman and McKenna Reichling each had 12, as the host Pointers (20-3) beat the Knights (10-14). Senior Kaitlyn Kennedy led with 12 points for Onalaska Luther.
Markesan 45, Cambridge 23
The host Hornets (19-3) got 18 points from Alex Dornfield in a victory over the Blue Jays (7-17). Olivia Williams led Cambridge with 10 points.
New Glarus 55, Waterloo 42
Sophomore JayLynn Benson led all players with 14 points as the Glarner Knights (11-12) took control in the second half to beat the Pirates (14-9). Seniors Brittney Limoseth and Sam Battenberg led Waterloo with 11 points each.
Belleville 84, Pardeeville 58
Senior center Rachael Heittola led all players with 18 as the Wildcats (17-5) handily defeated the Bulldogs (11-12). Freshman Samantha Manthey led Pardeeville with 14.
Division 5
Fall River 54, Barneveld 33
Junior Maddie Gregorio made 10 of 13 free throws and totaled 18 points to lead the host Pirates (21-3) past the Golden Eagles (5-17). Barneveld’s Grace Gordon and Jacey Spring each scored seven points.