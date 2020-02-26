WIAA girls basketball: Marshall's Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel are friends, teammates and winners

“I told our kids, ‘let’s not panic, the sky’s not falling.’ I thought they handled it really well,” Pickarts said.

“That’s why we have such a tough schedule, because we have goals. You’re not playing for how many wins you get in the season, you’re playing for hopefully how far you can get in the season. People could’ve questioned our ability or if we were good enough, and I thought our kids did a nice job handling that.”

At the forefront of the team is the fiery-and-outgoing Lutz and the cool-and-collected Nickel, two of the team’s five captains, who have taken it upon themselves to step up their leadership.

“The big thing for me is maturity,” Lutz said. “Like most people as a freshman (on varsity), I wasn't the most mature and I put a lot of emotions in the game, which I still do, but I’m working on that.”

“I’m there to encourage everyone and I’m always there talking, so if girls need to come and talk to me, they feel safe,” said Lutz, who has committed to UW-Milwaukee.