WIAA girls basketball: Marshall's Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel are friends, teammates and winners

Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel have been in sync for the majority of their young lives, and not just on the basketball court.
The 6-foot junior forwards for the Marshall girls basketball team live next door to one another and have been lifelong friends — starting in grade school, continuing through the Cardinals’ WIAA Division 3 state championship runs during their freshman and sophomore seasons, and into this year’s postseason run.
Marshall recently closed an 18-4 regular season with another Capitol South Conference championship and the No. 7 ranking in The Associated Press Division 3 state poll. They begin their quest for a third consecutive state title with a 7 p.m. Friday regional final at home against Mayville.
Even though they rode the bus together, Lutz skipped a grade in elementary school and didn’t become classmates with Nickel until the fourth grade.
“I got to choose my class, and I'm pretty sure I chose the one she was in,” Lutz said. “I knew the basketball girls and wanted to have friends in the classes.
“We’re really great friends,” Lutz said. “You can find pictures of us when we were really little, watching Badger games in our uniforms.”
Nickel’s father coached the girls’ youth team for six years, where their basketball connection — and skills — began to flourish.
“It’s been an amazing experience, because we’ve been playing basketball since the third or fourth grade,” Nickel said. “We’ve played a lot over the summers, too, either going shooting or working out together. We have a lot of chemistry.”
“It’s nice to have those pre-built relationships on our team,” Lutz said. “We always know where each other are (on the court).”
Those relationships have played a role as Marshall — which won championships in the first two WIAA state girls tournaments in 1976 and 1977 — earned back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
In addition to school basketball, Lutz and Nickel have competed in Amateur Athletic Union summer programs for many years. Both girls played for Barium last summer with Natalie Jens and Paige Yagodinski, two players from the Beaver Dam program, which is going for what would be an unprecedented fourth straight Division 2 title this year.
Off the court, Lutz and Nickel are musically gifted, as well. Lutz is a self-taught pianist and guitarist and sings in the school choir. Nickel plays the French horn in the school band and also is in the jazz band.
On the court, the Cardinals faced a bit of adversity during the offseason. First, they lost Capitol South co-player of the year and No. 2 scorer Mia Morel, to a transfer (to Madison Memorial) and a change at head coach to Doug Pickarts, formerly with DeForest and Barneveld girls basketball and Beaver Dam girls volleyball.
Pickarts took over a team with high expectation, but also a team that — besides Lutz, Nickel and junior point guard Mya Andrews — did not have a lot of varsity experience, with only 17 girls in the program.
“You do some juggling acts to make it work, and it just gives more kids an opportunity to play,” Pickarts said.
Lutz, also the reigning Capitol South co-player of the year, closed the regular season ranked sixth in state scoring with 24 points per game. She knows the parameters have shifted this season, and that unbeaten and top-ranked Platteville awaits in a potential sectional final matchup.
“A lot of people are expecting us to get that third state championship,” Lutz said. “But we really try not to focus on that, because it’s a lot of pressure and unnecessary stress for the team. We try to focus on every game and have fun with it.”
The 2019-2020 Cardinals have also lost more games this season (four) than their previous two combined (two losses last year; one the year before). But Pickarts and his team were not fazed with the current Cardinals’ 6-4 start — which included losses to Division 2 fifth-ranked Pewaukee, D1 fourth-ranked Germantown, D5 top-ranked Black Hawk and Division 3 second-ranked Lake Mills.
But now, the Cardinals take a 12-game winning streak into the postseason, with an average victory margin of 26.6 points.
“I told our kids, ‘let’s not panic, the sky’s not falling.’ I thought they handled it really well,” Pickarts said.
“That’s why we have such a tough schedule, because we have goals. You’re not playing for how many wins you get in the season, you’re playing for hopefully how far you can get in the season. People could’ve questioned our ability or if we were good enough, and I thought our kids did a nice job handling that.”
At the forefront of the team is the fiery-and-outgoing Lutz and the cool-and-collected Nickel, two of the team’s five captains, who have taken it upon themselves to step up their leadership.
“The big thing for me is maturity,” Lutz said. “Like most people as a freshman (on varsity), I wasn't the most mature and I put a lot of emotions in the game, which I still do, but I’m working on that.”
“I’m there to encourage everyone and I’m always there talking, so if girls need to come and talk to me, they feel safe,” said Lutz, who has committed to UW-Milwaukee.
“Anna’s my ears to the team, to help me if there’s a problem that I need to know and how I (should) go about addressing it,” Pickarts said. “Ultimately, everyone wants to have a great experience.”
Said Nickel, second on the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game: “I’m the lead-by-example type. The girls start to follow me and trust me. I push my teammates to reach those goals we have as a team.”
“The game could be tight or the game could be a blowout, and Laura’s going to be the same calm personality,” Pickarts said.
Together, the duo often is unstoppable. Nickel has scored at least 300 points and Lutz at least 350 points each of their three years, earning all-conference honors since freshman year. Both have ranked third or better on the team in rebounding, as well.
“They’re both driven to be the best they can be and work hard at their game and they also try to be good teammates. They work well together and have good vision,” Pickarts said.
“I think our team has a lot of talent,” Nickel said. “And heart.”