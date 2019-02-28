Not even a 47-point outing from Chelby Koker got in the way of the Marshall girls basketball team’s path to a WIAA Division 3 sectional final berth Thursday night.
The Cardinals overcame Koker to take an 83-62 victory over the Pacers in a semifinal of the Elkhorn sectional at West Allis Central.
Defending state champion Marshall (23-2), tied for second in the final Associated Press rankings, will meet Platteville (20-4) in a sectional final at Elkhorn at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Marshall opened a 15-point halftime lead and pulled away late against seventh-ranked Shoreland Lutheran (21-3). The Cardinals had four double-figure scorers: Anna Lutz led with 23 points, Laura Nickel had 20, Mia Morel had 18 and Bailey Neuberger got 12.
Koker sank nine 3-point shots, seven of them in the second half. Lauren Heathcock added 11 points for Shoreland.
Division 1
Sun Prairie 51, Madison East 44
Senior Grace Hilber finished with 22 points, scoring 11 in each half, as the 11th-ranked Cardinals (20-5) downed the Purgolders (15-10) at Middleton to move one victory away from their first state tournament trip since 1997.
The Cardinals will take on Middleton at 1 p.m. Saturday at Janesville Craig.
Senior Ashala Moseberry finished with 13 points for East.
Division 2
Monroe 71, DeForest 54
The ninth-ranked Cheesemakers (19-6) opened a 32-23 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit margin throughout the second half to beat the Norskies (17-8) in a sectional semifinal of the Oregon sectional at McFarland.
Monroe will meet Milton in a sectional final at Oregon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Senior point guard Sydney Hilliard led Monroe with 31 points, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. DeForest got 17 points from Maggie Trautsch.
Milton 62, Waterford 54
Senior Chloe Buescher led all players with 17 points, going 9-for-11 from the line, as the Red Hawks (11-13) upset the Wolverines (19-5) to advance at Elkhorn. Waterford senior Kathleen Fitzgerald led her team with 15 points.
Beaver Dam 63, Slinger 32
The top-ranked Golden Beavers (21-3) went on a 37-7 run in the second half to pull away from a one-point halftime lead against the Owls (21-3) in a sectional semifinal of the Kaukauna sectional at Milwaukee Vincent.
Senior Tara Stauffacher scored 14 points and was one of four double-digit scorers for top-ranked Beaver Dam, the two-time defending state champion. Fifth-ranked Slinger got nine points apiece from Kate Hosking and Sydney Reinhardt.
Division 4
Belleville 60, Markesan 56
Senior Jade Halvensleben scored 15 points and senior Rachael Heittola had 14 to lead the Wildcats (19-5) past the Hornets (20-4) in a Division 4 Verona sectional semifinal at DeForest, bringing Belleville to within one victory of what would be its first state tournament trip. Markesan senior Lauren Winchell scored 21 points.
La Crosse Aquinas 62,
Mineral Point 56
Junior forward Courtney Becker scored 20 points to push the top-ranked Blugolds (24-1) past the eighth-ranked Pointers (21-4) at Richland Center. Mineral Point got 16 points from McKenna Reichling.