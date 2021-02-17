WIAA girls basketball: Mahra Wieman and her twin sister, Macie, are just part of Reedsburg's success story

“It’s really special to me because obviously, when we go to college, we’re not going to be together,” Mahra Wieman said. “And that’s just another way we can connect. She’s probably one of the best passers on the team. So when she passes me the ball and I score, and our announcer says ‘the Wieman to Wieman Connection,’ it just makes me feel really special.”

“She’s just a phenomenal player and can do whatever she wants. Her game has grown a lot and it’s fun to watch,” said Macie Wieman, who averages 4.1 points and, according to her sister, "is probably the best defender and passer on our team."

Their one-on-one battles in practice sometimes get to the point where their coach has to remind them to settle down.

“We try to push each other,” Macie said. “I make sure to encourage her when she isn’t shooting as well. ‘Get out of your head, you’re fine,’ I’ve said in the past.”

For as much success as the team is having this season, the group of juniors will be able to run it back for one more run next season.

“We’re excited because we’ve been working for this for I don’t know how long. And just the fact that we’re all juniors, sophomores and freshmen is just crazy because we still have one more year together,” Mahra Wieman said.