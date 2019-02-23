Weather Alert

...FOG TONIGHT, THEN VERY STRONG WESTERLY WINDS DEVELOPING SUNDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SUNDAY... A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SUNDAY. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SUNDAY. * VISIBILITY...VISIBILITY AROUND A QUARTER MILE OR LESS OVERNIGHT. VISIBILITIES MAY BRIEFLY IMPROVE AS AREAS OF SHOWERS MOVE THROUGH, BUT WILL QUICKLY FALL BACK TO AROUND A QUARTER MILE. * WINDS...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 55 TO 60 MPH ON SUNDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE FROM MID TO LATE MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS. * IMPACTS...DENSE FOG TONIGHT WILL RESULT IN POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. GUSTY WINDS ON SUNDAY WILL CAUSE TRASH CANS AND OTHER UNSECURED OBJECTS TO BE BLOWN AROUND. SOME TREE AND MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE, AS ARE SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. DRIVING MAY BE ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT ON NORTH-SOUTH ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&