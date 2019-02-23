Defense made the difference for the upset-minded DeForest girls basketball team on Saturday night.
The visiting Norskies held Monona Grove, the state’s third-ranked Division 2 team, to 11 first-half points and held on for a 44-42 victory in a regional final as part of the Oregon sectional.
DeForest (17-7) held Monona Grove’s scoring leader, McKenna Warnock, to 19 points — well below the University of Iowa recruit’s season average of 30.1. That included only seven first-half points as DeForest’s shut-down defense led to a 15-11 lead.
The Norskies then scored 29 points in the second half, holding on despite finishing with 12-for-24 free throw shooting and no double-figure scorers.
Junior Taylor Tschumper scored nine second-half points for DeForest, and junior Sam Schaeffer got all eight of her points after halftime. Julia Bruns added 12 points for MG.
Monroe 67, Stoughton 53
The host Cheesemakers (18-6) opened a 34-21 halftime lead and made it 59-33 midway through the second half before settling in for a victory over the Vikings (15-9).
Emily Benzschawel led Monroe with 20 points, Sydney Hilliard scored 19 and Megan Benzschawel had 17. Each scored 10 points in the second half. Monroe went 15-for-17 from the line. Stoughton got 14 points from Alex Ashworth.
Milton 55, Jefferson 34
Senior Chloe Buescher and junior Shelby Mack-Honold scored 11 points each as the Red Hawks (10-13) downed the host Eagles (12-12). Junior Olivia Ganser led Jefferson with 11 points, going 7-for-8 from the line.
Beaver Dam 88,
Milwaukee Vincent 38
In the Kaukauna sectional, senior University of Wisconsin recruit Tara Stauffacher led all players with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as the top-ranked Golden Beavers (23-1) racked up 53 points in the first half to beat the Vikings (15-8).
Vincent senior Nelida Colon-Rodriguez led her team with 13, one of only four to get on the board for the Vikings.
Division 1
Sun Prairie 57, Racine Horlick 41
Senior Grace Hilber scored 17 points and Alexis Baker had 11 in the second half to give the Cardinals (19-5) the edge over the Rebels (14-10) in a Division 1 regional final. Horlick junior Olivia Pitrof broke 1,000 career points after scoring 15.
Madison East 57, Madison La Follette 52
Senior Ashala Moseberry led all players with 20 points, propelling the Purgolders (15-9) over the Lancers (16-7). La Follette beat East in both regular-season meetings, by margins of 12 and 19 points.
Junior Bri Driver led La Follette with 13 points, but four of her teammates fouled out as the Lancers were called for 31 fouls and East committed 25.
Madison Memorial 54, Janesville Craig 51
Junior Reette Thorns came off the bench to deliver 10 of her 14 points in the first half, carrying the Spartans (17-5) past the visiting Cougars (11-13). Memorial opened the second half with an 8-0 run to break away from a two-point halftime lead.
Craig sophomore Claudia Fieiras made 10 of 14 free throws and scored 15 points.
Middleton 60, Waunakee 38
Junior Sitori Tanin led the way with 18 points as the Cardinals (19-5) cruised to an easy victory over the Warriors (14-10). Waunakee senior Caitlyn Kesilewski led all players with 20 points, but the next-highest Waunakee scorer finished with six.
Bay Port 48, Watertown 32
In the Manitowoc sectional, junior Emma Nagel led all players with 14 points as the fourth-ranked Pirates (23-1) rode a 15-point halftime lead to victory over the Goslings (15-9). Sophomore Aubrey Schmutzler led Watertown with 11.
Division 3
Platteville 47, Lodi 46
In the Elkhorn sectional, junior Becca Hoyer’s layup gave the Hillmen the lead with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining and Platteville (19-4) held on to beat the Blue Devils (17-6). Platteville junior Izzy Carroll led all players with 15 points. Lodi got 14 points from senior Alana Gilles.
Shoreland Lutheran 77,
Lake Mills 70
Northern Illinois recruit Chelby Koker shot 11-for-12 from the line and scored 37 points to push the host Pacers (21-2) past the L-Cats (17-6). Shoreland’s Lauren Heathcock added 21 points. Lake Mills sophomore Jada Pitta scored 17.
Marshall 73, Martin Luther 58
Sophomores Anna Lutz and Mia Morel each had 22 points to lift the defending Division 3 champion Cardinals (22-2) past the visiting Spartans (18-6). Martin Luther senior Emma Kallas scored 21 points.
Division 4
Mineral Point 70, Darlington 47
In the Verona sectional, senior Mara Aschliman led all players with 19 points as the Pointers (21-3) cruised by the Redbirds (18-5). Darlington junior Brenna McDonald led her team with 10 points.
Belleville 65, Brodhead 46
Senior center Rachael Heittola led all players with 21 points as the Wildcats (18-5) outscored the Cardinals (13-10) by 15 in the second half to secure the victory. Freshman Onnikah Oliver led Brodhead with 17 points, one of only three Cardinals to score.
Markesan 69, New Glarus 51
The host Hornets (20-3) stormed past the Glarner Knights (11-13) to set up a sectional semifinal on Thursday against Belleville.