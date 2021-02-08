WIAA girls basketball: Baraboo's Maya White Eagle relishing chance to play for hometown team

“I just like to help my teammates build confidence. Especially Taylor Pfaff, because this will be her team next year. I’m just trying to be a great role model for her. We’ve just got to continue to keep learning and growing.”

“I think Maya’s influence has helped out this year, but I also think it will be paying dividends in the future as we try to turn around our fortunes and start winning games more often,” the eighth-year coach said. “She knows that it is like to play on really good teams that are competing to win state championships, and how important it is to define and play roles and what it is like to have high expectations. And while it might not seem like it right now with our record, I think players are figuring some things out, and Maya has been a great influence with that.”