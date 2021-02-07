WIAA girls basketball: Area teams taking first steps toward state tournament this week

GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Note: Regional seedings in parentheses. Brackets will be reseeded on Feb. 14, after all regional champions are crowned.
AREA QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Feb. 9
All games 7 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
(5) Middleton at (4) Oregon
(5) Janesville Parker at (4) Milton
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
(5) Portage at (4) Baraboo
(5) Stoughton at (4) Mount Horeb
(5) Evansville at (4) Monroe
(6) Fort Atkinson at (3) Beloit Turner
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
(5) River Valley at (4) Viroqua
(5) Markesan at (4) Columbus
(6) Poynette at (3) Watertown Luther Prep
(6) Belleville at (3) Platteville
(5) Clinton at (4) Cambridge
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
(5) Deerfield at (4) Orfordville Parkview
AREA SEMIFINALS
Friday, Feb. 12
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
West Bend West or Hartford at (1) Beaver Dam
Sectional 3
Middleton or Oregon vs. Waunakee at Baraboo, 6 p.m.
(3) DeForest vs. (2) Verona at Baraboo, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Janesville Parker or Milton at (1) Janesville Craig
Thursday, Feb. 11: (3) Monona Grove vs. (2) Sun Prairie at Baraboo
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Portage or Baraboo at (1) Reedsburg
Stoughton or Mount Horeb vs. (1) Madison Edgewood, site TBA
(3) McFarland at (2) Sauk Prairie
Monroe or Evansville at (1) Jefferson
Fort Atkinson or Beloit Turner at (2) Edgerton
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
River Valley or Viroqua at (1) Westby
(3) Lodi at (2) Richland Center
Markesan or Columbus at (1) Laconia
Poynette or Watertown Luther Prep at (2) Marshall
Platteville or Belleville at (2) New Glarus
Clinton or Cambridge at (1) Lake Mills
(3) Lakeside Lutheran at (2) Brodhead
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Deerfield or Orfordville Parkview at (1) Waterloo
Palmyra-Eagle or Johnson Creek at (2) Wisconsin Heights
AREA FINALS