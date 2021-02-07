 Skip to main content
WIAA girls basketball: Area teams taking first steps toward state tournament this week
WIAA girls basketball: Area teams taking first steps toward state tournament this week

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Note: Regional seedings in parentheses. Brackets will be reseeded on Feb. 14, after all regional champions are crowned.

AREA QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Feb. 9

All games 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

(5) Middleton at (4) Oregon

(5) Janesville Parker at (4) Milton

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

(5) Portage at (4) Baraboo

(5) Stoughton at (4) Mount Horeb

(5) Evansville at (4) Monroe

(6) Fort Atkinson at (3) Beloit Turner

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

(5) River Valley at (4) Viroqua

(5) Markesan at (4) Columbus

(6) Poynette at (3) Watertown Luther Prep

(6) Belleville at (3) Platteville

(5) Clinton at (4) Cambridge

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

(5) Deerfield at (4) Orfordville Parkview

AREA SEMIFINALS

Friday, Feb. 12

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

West Bend West or Hartford at (1) Beaver Dam

Sectional 3

Middleton or Oregon vs. Waunakee at Baraboo, 6 p.m.

(3) DeForest vs. (2) Verona at Baraboo, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Janesville Parker or Milton at (1) Janesville Craig

Thursday, Feb. 11: (3) Monona Grove vs. (2) Sun Prairie at Baraboo

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

Portage or Baraboo at (1) Reedsburg

Stoughton or Mount Horeb vs. (1) Madison Edgewood, site TBA

(3) McFarland at (2) Sauk Prairie

Monroe or Evansville at (1) Jefferson

Fort Atkinson or Beloit Turner at (2) Edgerton

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

River Valley or Viroqua at (1) Westby

(3) Lodi at (2) Richland Center

Markesan or Columbus at (1) Laconia

Poynette or Watertown Luther Prep at (2) Marshall

Platteville or Belleville at (2) New Glarus

Clinton or Cambridge at (1) Lake Mills

(3) Lakeside Lutheran at (2) Brodhead

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

Deerfield or Orfordville Parkview at (1) Waterloo

Palmyra-Eagle or Johnson Creek at (2) Wisconsin Heights

AREA FINALS

Saturday, Feb. 13

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Pairings, sites TBA​

