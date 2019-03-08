ASHWAUBENON — Hortonville girls basketball coach Celeste Ratka told her team to take a good, hard look at the its state tournament opponent Friday at the Resch Center:
Two-time defending WIAA Division 2 champion Beaver Dam.
“This is the measuring stick,” Ratka said about the Golden Beavers. “This is who you have to compete against. They are not going anywhere.”
Not for the foreseeable future.
Top-ranked and top-seeded Beaver Dam will seek a third consecutive Division 2 state girls basketball championship Saturday night after dispatching fourth-seeded Hortonville 68-48 in a state semifinal Friday.
“Right now, we are just focused on one more last game this year and playing that one game as best as we possibly can,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said.
Maty Wilke, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, had game-high totals of 20 points and four assists and also grabbed seven rebounds for the Beavers. Sophomore guard Natalie Jens had 14 points off the bench, including nine in the first half when Badger North Conference champion Beaver Dam built a 15-point halftime lead.
Senior center Aly Van Loo, a 6-4 North Dakota commit, had 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Beavers (26-1), who won their 16th consecutive game and advanced to play Monroe in an all-Badger Conference title game tonight at 6:35 p.m.
“I thought we defended very well today,” Chase said. “I love our kids. They have so much energy. They have so much heart, and they play together. They play together all the time. They are such an unselfish team. … A good one for us today. (We’ve) got to go get another one.”
Beaver Dam, seeking to become the fifth team in WIAA girls basketball history to win three consecutive state titles, used its relentless defensive pressure to force 20 turnovers and wear down the Polar Bears (19-8).
“They’ve got a tremendous team — coached really, really well, and they play really hard,” Ratka said. “Defensively, they are pretty special, and they just have got a ton of weapons. Give them of lot of credit for tonight. They made a lot of plays, stepped up and hit a lot of shots from multiple people.
“So, it made it extremely difficult for us tonight to sustain that high level of energy. I think it wore us down a little bit. But I’m really proud of our kids and the year they had.”
Junior guard Jada Donaldson had five of Beaver Dam’s 15 steals, while Jens and senior guard and Eastern Illinois commit Paige Schumann each collected three.
“We never really look at the score or the time, we just play as hard as we can every second,” said Wilke, who made three 3-pointers. “I think our defense affected our offense today. Jada and ‘Schu’ did a really good job on their guards, so that really helped, too.”
Jens was 6-for-9 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and provided a spark off the bench.
“Natalie had great energy today,” Chase said. “She’s had a great year for us. She loves the game of basketball … Her passion for the game, you can see it. She competes every single possession. We like to call it `The Beaver Dam Way.’ ’’
The Beavers topped Hortonville 54-43 in last year’s Division 2 semifinals, but felt they didn’t play as well as they could.
“This year, we came out with a little more edge,” the heavily recruited Wilke said.
The Beavers scored the game’s first six points, opened a 36-21 halftime lead and built a 31-point margin (64-33) during the second half.
Freshman guard Kamy Peppler and junior guard Lexi Day led the Polar Bears with 12 points apiece. The Beavers limited Hortonville’s Macy McGlone, a 6-2 junior forward and UW-Milwaukee recruit, to 10 points after she scored 18 in last year’s semifinal against Beaver Dam.
“She’s a phenomenal player,” Chase said of McGlone. “She just did great. We just try to shut her down as much as we possibly can – make it tougher to go inside for her, have her take some tougher shots. … Aly Van Loo, I thought did an excellent job on her today. I thought Aly really stepped up and had one of her better games defensively, and that was huge for us.”