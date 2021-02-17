WIAA assigns girls basketball state tournament divisions to venues in La Crosse, Oshkosh

The WIAA has decided that Divisions 1 and 3 of the girls basketball tournament will be played at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh and Divisions 2, 4 and 5 will be played at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, according to a WIAA release Wednesday.
The tournament is scheduled Feb. 25-27 at the two venues.
Division 5 will be Feb. 25, Division 4 on Feb. 26 and Division 2 on Feb. 27 at the La Crosse Center.
Division 3 will be Feb. 26 and Division 1 on Feb. 27 in Oshkosh.
The schedule:
Thursday, Feb. 25
9:05 a.m. - Division 5 Semifinal #1 (La Crosse Center)
12:35 p.m. - Division 5 Semifinal #2 (La Crosse Center)
7:05 p.m. - Division 5 Championship (La Crosse Center)
Friday, Feb. 26
9:05 a.m. - Division 4 Semifinal #1 (La Crosse Center)
10:45 a.m. - Division 3 Semifinal #1 (Menominee Nation Arena)
12:25 p.m. - Division 4 Semifinal #2 (La Crosse Center)
2:10 p.m. - Division 3 Semifinal #2 (Menominee Nation Arena)
6:35 pm - Division 4 Championship (La Crosse Center)
8:15 pm - Division 3 Championship (Menominee Nation Arena)
Saturday, Feb. 27
9:05 a.m. - Division 2 Semifinal #1(La Crosse Center)
10:45 am. - Division 1 Semifinal #1 (Menominee Nation Arena)
12:25 p.m. - Division 2 Semifinal #2 (La Crosse Center)
2:10 p.m. - Division 1 Semifinal #2 (Menominee Nation Arena)
6:35 p.m. - Division 2 Championship (La Crosse Center)
8:15 p.m. - Division 1 Championship (Menominee Nation Arena)
The WIAA boys basketball tournament is scheduled March 4-6 at the same venues. The schedule for the tournament has not yet been determined.