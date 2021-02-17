 Skip to main content
WIAA assigns girls basketball state tournament divisions to venues in La Crosse, Oshkosh
Natalie Jens

Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens (right) tries to create some space as she's defended by Hartford's Kailyn Knudson dribbling across halfcourt during Friday night's WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at Beaver Dam High School.

 DAN LARSON Daily Citizen

The WIAA has decided that Divisions 1 and 3 of the girls basketball tournament will be played at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh and Divisions 2, 4 and 5 will be played at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, according to a WIAA release Wednesday.

The tournament is scheduled Feb. 25-27 at the two venues.

Division 5 will be Feb. 25, Division 4 on Feb. 26 and Division 2 on Feb. 27 at the La Crosse Center.

Division 3 will be Feb. 26 and Division 1 on Feb. 27 in Oshkosh.

The schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 25

9:05 a.m. - Division 5 Semifinal #1 (La Crosse Center)

12:35 p.m. - Division 5 Semifinal #2 (La Crosse Center)

7:05 p.m. - Division 5 Championship (La Crosse Center)

Friday, Feb. 26

9:05 a.m. - Division 4 Semifinal #1 (La Crosse Center)

10:45 a.m. - Division 3 Semifinal #1 (Menominee Nation Arena)

12:25 p.m. - Division 4 Semifinal #2 (La Crosse Center)

2:10 p.m. - Division 3 Semifinal #2 (Menominee Nation Arena)

6:35 pm - Division 4 Championship (La Crosse Center)

8:15 pm - Division 3 Championship (Menominee Nation Arena)

Saturday, Feb. 27

9:05 a.m. - Division 2 Semifinal #1(La Crosse Center)

10:45 am. - Division 1 Semifinal #1 (Menominee Nation Arena)

12:25 p.m. - Division 2 Semifinal #2 (La Crosse Center)

2:10 p.m. - Division 1 Semifinal #2 (Menominee Nation Arena)

6:35 p.m. - Division 2 Championship (La Crosse Center)

8:15 p.m. - Division 1 Championship (Menominee Nation Arena)

The WIAA boys basketball tournament is scheduled March 4-6 at the same venues. The schedule for the tournament has not yet been determined.

